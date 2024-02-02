Soul War Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Soul War Codes

If you use Roblox Soul War codes, reaching new heights of power in the Bleach-inspired game is no longer a lengthy grind away. With Yen, experience boosts, and rerolls up for grabs, this route can help you become the strongest under the heavens. And best of all, you don’t need to spend Robux to power up to the very limit.

Codes like !code BANFLAME provide Yen, which can then be used to purchase various items and abilities. New players can gain access to advanced gear as well, simplifying the early parts of the game. You will find similar codes in this article, along with a guide on using them.

Active Soul War codes

Chat box in Soul War (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of codes for Soul War confirmed to be valid as of February 2, 2024. They may expire without prior notice, so redeem them quickly to receive your rewards.

Active Soul War codes Code Rewards !code KUZTWIPE! Wipe !code VIZARDREWORK! 10,500 Yen !code BANFLAME 8,500 Yen !code PROMOTESOKAKU XP boost !code KILLFEI XP boost !code SORRATANA5! Soul Key reset !code SORRATANA4! Stat Reset !code 4.0RELEASE XP boost !code CaydeTheW 6,900 Yen !code 10MVisits 2x XP boost !code VizardK 10,000 Yen !code DasALotOfMoney 20,000 Yen !code WoahVFX! Race Reroll !code UpdateSoon! XP boost for 20 minutes !code SoMuchYen! 20,000 Yen !code AttemptCodeFix! XP boost for 30 minutes !code AttemptCodeFixTwo! 7,500 Yen !code LateNightHotfix! 2x XP boost for 30 minutes !code BossRaidsUpNext! 5,000 Yen !code ZangetsuTime! 10,000 Yen !code IchigoTime Random race spin !code LateNightUpdate! Reset SP !code itsalmosttime! 15,000 Yen !code SorryShutdownCode! 15,000 Yen !code WhyAreCodesNotWorking! 7,500 Yen !code DevsCookin! 2x XP boost !code BYAKUYA! 15,000 Yen !code ZangetsuIsComing! 2x XP for 30 minutes !code ZangetsuSoon! Race Reroll !code 9MVisits! 15,000 Yen !code DEVXYOU 2x XP boost !code RaidsAreBack! 7,500 Yen !code Sorry4TheWait4Raids! Sword reroll !code Sorry4TheWait4Raids2! Shikai reroll !code ZangetsuAndSenbon! XP boost for 30 minutes !code Sorry4TheShutdown1! Race Reroll !code Sorry4TheShutdown2! 10,000 Cash !code ApexIsSorry! Shikai reroll !code oSyoSyoSy! Sword reroll (only in Karakura town) !code Min2UPD1ReiatsuReRoll! Reiatsu reroll (only in Karakura town) !code MiniUPD1RaceRoll! Race reroll !code GamesBack! 10,000 Cash !code NewModesSoon! XP Boost !code Sorry4TheBug3! 10,000 Cash !code Update2 15,000 Cash !code Cross! Race reroll !code MaloniTrash! Race reroll !code Adoniscantscript! 10,000 Cash !code Update2soon! 13,000 Cash !code 8MVisits! 10,000 Cash !code SenbonzakuraSoon! 2x XP Boost !code ixstudiosix! 10,000 Cash !code RandomCash! 10,000 Cash !code 10Days! 2x XP boost !code CrazyCommunity! Race reroll !code SORRY! Race reroll !code 4KPLAYERS! Race reroll !code RobloxServers Race reroll !code Update2ExpBoost 2x XP boost !code RaceRerollUpdate1 Race reroll !code CashMoneyUpdate1 10,000 Cash !code WereSorryUpdate1 15,000 Yen !code CashMoney23 1,000 Yen !code 3kPlayers! 2x XP for two hours !code RaceReroll12024444 Race reroll !code 2KONRELEASE 2x XP for two hours !code Release2023 2x XP for two hours !code RACEREROLL2 Race reroll !code SPECIALREROLL2 Special reroll !code RACEREROLL Race reroll !code SPECIALREROLL Special reroll !code ANTICHEAT 1,000 Yen !code SINNER 1,000 Yen !code BAKUYA 1,000 Yen

Inactive Soul War codes

Inactive Soul War codes Code Rewards !code UPDATE1 3,000 Yen !code 3MVISITS 2,000 Yen !code 50KMEMBERS Slot Wipe !code 1MVISITS XP boost for one hour !code 2MVISITS 5,000 Yen !code 10KLIKES Ability reroll

How to redeem Active Soul War codes

Chat icon in Soul War (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

To redeem active codes for Soul War, you can follow the following step-by-step guide:

Launch Soul War through the Roblox Player application.

Once you load into the game, press / to bring up the chat screen. Alternatively, click on the speech bubble icon in the top-left corner for the same.

to bring up the chat screen. Alternatively, click on the speech bubble icon in the top-left corner for the same. Type the code into the chat bubble.

Press Enter to claim your reward.

Do the same for all active codes.

Remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which makes it easy to mistype them. Consider pasting them directly into the chat box to keep your code redemption process error-free.

Soul War codes and their importance

Soul War Reroll menu (Image via Roblox)

Soul War codes offer a variety of rewards, from Yen to race and weapon rerolls. Each of these rewards assists your progression in the experience by strengthening your avatar in some way. Consequently, they can be instrumental in helping you tackle challenging foes head-on without extensive grinding.

For veteran players, codes can help them fine-tune their avatar. The heightened degree of control over character progression can help them take down even the most challenging bosses with relative ease.

Soul War code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering an inactive code (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Incorrect codes will yield an error, which is an indicator that the entered code was invalid. Currently, players have yet to report any server-related issues that may prevent redemption. Should you face any problems while redeeming a code, consider restarting the game and going through the redemption process again.

Where to find new Soul War codes

New codes for Soul War are posted on the official Discord server, along with news about in-game updates. Feel free to bookmark this page as well, since we will continue to update the active codes table.

FAQs

Which code for Soul War provides the highest amount of Yen?

You can use !code VIZARDREWORK to receive 10,500 Yen, which is the highest amount of money obtainable through a single code.

Can I use a code to reset my stats in Soul War?

The code !code SORRATANA4! can be used to reset your character’s stats in Soul War.

Do any Soul War codes offer free Robux?

None of the active codes for Soul War offer free Robux.

