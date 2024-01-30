Dragon Soul codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Dragon Soul codes

Dragon Soul codes not only offer free Zenni but also various boosters. Obtaining free resources without spending Robux or grinding will help you ascend to the top on the action-packed server. Furthermore, these codes are quite easy to redeem, and you'll receive the rewards instantly.

Beginners can use Zenni codes like 160klikes and RADRIBBON to avoid grinding and purchase Forms, Ki, and Melee Skills without much trouble. Additionally, the XP and Mastery boosters obtained from the codes will help them quickly become supreme Saiyan fighters.

Active Dragon Soul codes

Code box in Dragon Soul (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The featured codes are verified to work as of January 30, 2024. That said, you are advised to redeem them with haste, as they risk going inactive at any moment.

Active codes in Dragon Soul Code Rewards 160klikes 2,000 Zeni (Latest) 125KLikes Mastery Boost 100KLIKES +50% Zeni and XP Boost dragonsoul + 30% XP Booster for three hours RADRIBBON 2,000 Zeni

Inactive Dragon Soul codes

Inactive codes in Dragon Soul Code Rewards 20klikes Free Rewards 8KLIKES Free Rewards

How to redeem Dragon Soul codes?

Codes option in Dragon Soul (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps below to redeem the active codes in Dragon Soul:

Launch the game and spawn on the server.

Press M or select the menu icon on the top left part of the game screen.

or select the menu icon on the top left part of the game screen. The menu interface will pop up with your fighter in the middle.

Select the Codes option from the bottom icons UI (second from left) to open the code box in Dragon Soul.

option from the bottom icons UI (second from left) to open the code box in Dragon Soul. Copy any code from our table above and paste it into the Enter Code... text box.

text box. Now, hit the green-themed Claim button to redeem the code in Dragon Soul.

Note: Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Hence, avoid making typographical errors during the redemption process.

What are Dragon Soul codes about, and their importance?

Dragon Soul poster (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

As previously mentioned, you get free Zenni and boosters after redeeming the active codes in Dragon Soul. You can invest free Zenni in Dragon Soul Forms:

Super Saiyan - Lvl. 68

- Lvl. 68 Super Saiyan 2 - Lvl. 250

- Lvl. 250 Super Saiyan 3 - Lvl. 450

- Lvl. 450 Super Saiyan Rage - Lvl. 700

- Lvl. 700 Super Saiyan 4 - Lvl. 900

- Lvl. 900 Great Ape - Lvl. 900

Lvl. 900 Super Saiyan Blue - Lvl. 5000

- Lvl. 5000 Super Saiyan Rose - Lvl. 5000

After purchasing a Form, you can increase its efficiency and damage potential via Mastery boosters. These additions double your Mastery input and help you master the Form at a rabbit's pace.

Dragon Soul code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Code does not exist or expired error notification in Dragon Soul (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

If you try redeeming an invalid or wrong code, a "Code does not exist or expired" error message will appear under the code box. There are no known server-related issues. If you face any, restart the game and the redemption process.

Where to find new Dragon Soul codes

Follow the studio's official Twitter account or join the game's Discord channel to catch the latest codes. Furthermore, keep track of our active codes list, which will be updated with the latest codes.

FAQs on Dragon Soul codes

What are the latest Dragon Soul codes?

160klikes is the latest code in Dragon Soul.

What codes in Dragon Soul offer XP boosters?

100KLIKES, when redeemed, rewards you with one XP booster.

When are new codes released in Dragon Soul?

New codes are issued during updates and like-based milestones.

