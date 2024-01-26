Death Ball codes (January 2024): Rewards, How to use Death Ball codes

As of now, Death Ball codes only provide Gems upon redemption, which are important resources in the game. You can purchase Champions and weapons with them. One can earn Gems by eliminating or damaging other players in the arena as well as through codes.

New players can greatly benefit from these codes, as they can easily acquire the finest Champions and weapons without having to grind excessively. Use this article to stay up to date with the latest Death Ball codes and learn about their redemption process and use.

Active Death Ball codes

Code box in Death Ball

The active codes for Death Ball featured in the table below are confirmed to be valid as of January 26, 2024. Keep in mind that they do not have set expiration dates and will go invalid soon.

Active codes in Death Ball Code Rewards newyear 4k Gems mech 4k Gems spirit 2.5k Gems foxuro 2.5k Gems xmas 4k Gems 100mil 4k Gems kameki 1.5k Gems sorrygems 10k Gems

Inactive Death Ball codes

The code box will display an error notification if you try redeeming the inactive codes for Death Ball.

Inactive codes in Death Ball Code Rewards meki 2.5K Gems launch 5K Gems thankspity 5K Gems 2.5KLIKES! Free Gems 3KLIKES! Free Gems RELEASE 400 Gems

How to redeem Death Ball codes

Death Ball code icon

Follow the steps listed below to activate all valid codes for Death Ball effortlessly:

Launch the game and spawn on its server.

Select MORE from the top-left of the screen, next to the EMOTES menu.

from the top-left of the screen, next to the menu. Now, press CODES from the drop box to open the code box.

from the drop box to open the code box. Copy any code from the active list and paste it into the " Enter your code" text box.

text box. Hit the blue VERIFY option to activate the code instantly.

Note: Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, hence avoid making typographical errors when entering the code. If you prefer to input codes manually, then double-check them before hitting the VERIFY button.

What are Death Ball codes about, and what's their importance?

Death Ball weapons hall

Redeeming codes in Death Ball rewards players with Gems, which you can use to purchase Weapon Packs and Champions for varied amounts. Once you have enough of this currency, you can purchase the Emote Pack for 4,000 Gems from the Weapons Hall in Death Ball.

Death Ball code troubleshooting [How to fix]

INVALID CODE in Death Ball

An "INVALID CODE" error message will pop up inside a text box when an expired or typo-filled code is redeemed. There are no known server errors related to the redemption process. In case you face any, simply restart the game and try to claim the code that prompted the error message again.

Where to find new Death Ball codes?

Fresh codes are usually issued on the studio's official Discord server. If you do not want to join it, keep an eye on our page, as we'll update it with new active codes whenever they're released. Fresh codes will be issued during updates, events, and milestones.

FAQs on Death Ball codes

What are the latest active codes for Death Ball?

newyear is the only latest code in Death Ball.

What are the best Weapon Packs to purchase using the free Gems obtained via active codes for Death Ball?

Light Pack and Inferno Pack can be bought with the free Gems acquired via codes.

What is the fastest way to earn Gems in Death Ball?

There are two ways to earn Gems quickly. The first is mastering the gameplay and winning all arena games, and the second is redeeming the promo codes for Death Ball.

