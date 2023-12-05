Roblox Death Ball: How to play, features, and more

Roblox Death Ball takes inspiration from the new sensation that has taken the community by storm, Blade Ball. The game is built around a similar premise. However, the visuals, weapons, abilities, and implementation are different. If you want to dive into this fascinating game and need help to get started, this is the guide for you.

This article shows you the ropes in Death Ball, from its controls to unique features, along with some helpful tips.

Everything you need to know about Roblox Death Ball

How to play Roblox Death Ball?

Death Ball spawns you into an arena where you are armed with nothing but a sword and the dream of being the last one standing. The game is centered around dodging and reflecting a ball that gets faster every time it is ricocheted and doesn't eliminate someone.

While this ball is out on a chaotic rampage, you must use your abilities, movement, and precise timing to become the last man standing. To reflect the ball, you can count on your trusty sword and time it with finesse to bounce the ball away from you.

Note that you aren't invincible in the arena, as Death Ball gives you three lives to put your dodging and blocking skills to the test. Upon losing all three, you're out and transferred into the spectator's point of view.

Here's a rundown of all in-game controls:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Death Ball.

You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Death Ball. Mouse: You move your mouse around to look around and aim your abilities at your foes.

You move your mouse around to look around and aim your abilities at your foes. M1 or LMB: You can use the left-click button on your mouse to reflect the ball onto your enemies. Pro tip: You have to time your LMB so that you hit the ball and not swing in the air and get hit.

You can use the left-click button on your mouse to reflect the ball onto your enemies. Pro tip: You have to time your LMB so that you hit the ball and not swing in the air and get hit. Space: You can press the Spacebar once to perform a single jump. Pro tip: The jump functions differently when some abilities are active, so it is crucial that you have basic knowledge of every ability and how they work to not misclick and get eliminated.

You can press the Spacebar once to perform a single jump. Pro tip: The jump functions differently when some abilities are active, so it is crucial that you have basic knowledge of every ability and how they work to not misclick and get eliminated. M: You can press the M key on your keyboard to open up the menu if you wish to change controls mid-game or exit the match.

What is Roblox Death Ball all about?

Death Ball is based on a battle royale concept that takes player versus player (PvP) combat to a whole new level. Besides dodging, the game is also about timing your attacks and abilities with finesse. You can unlock new blades with faster swing times and better abilities to gain the upper hand.

To etch your name in the Death Ball Hall of Fame, you must rack up wins and kills to climb the leaderboards. You won't become the champion by just surviving, as it's crucial to thrive in unfavorable conditions and prove you're here to take the crown in this fast-paced PvP experience.

Head over to the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to receive regular updates regarding the Roblox Metaverse.