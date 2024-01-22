Doors Codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Doors codes?

Doors codes are for players looking to claim free Knobs and Revives in Roblox Doors. Players can earn Knobs by opening doors, collecting Gold, and completing a floor, but these codes provide them with additional Knobs to help on this eerie journey. Revives, on the other hand, are paid and can only be bought with Robux, but these codes give them another chance to go against the mysterious hallways and rooms of Doors.

This makes these codes significantly useful for new players looking to dive into Doors as they won't necessarily have the money to pay for Revives nor the resources needed for a boost.

List of active Doors codes 2024

The highlighted active codes for Roblox Doors are confirmed to be valid and working as of January 22, 2024. Furthermore, they don't have any expiration dates and the risk of going inactive any time soon. Nevertheless, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on freebies.

4B Redeem for a Revive (New) SCREECHSUCKS Claim this code for 25 Knobs

Inactive Doors codes

Fortunately, there aren't many old codes that have expired over the last few updates. In a way, this implies that the developers don't let a code go invalid that frequently. If a code that is currently active fails to activate, this list will be updated accordingly.

THREE Redeem for a Revive and Knobs 2BILLIONVISITS Redeem for a Revive and 100 Knobs SORRYBOUTTHAT Claim this code for 100 Knobs and 1 Revive SORRYFORDELAY Claim this code for 100 Knobs and 1 Revive ONEBILLIONVISITS Claim this code for 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, and 1 Boost PSST Claim this code for 50 Knobs LOOKBEHINDYOU Claim the code for 10 Knobs and 1 Revive TEST Claim the code for one Knob 500MVisits Claim the code for 100 Knobs and 1 Revive 100MVISITS Claim the code for 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

How to redeem Doors codes

The redemption process in Doors is quite simple; all you have to do is follow these steps:

Launch Doors and ensure that you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, click on the Shop Button on the left side of your game screen.

Doing so will open up the Shop Menu, and on top of it will be the code redemption text box.

Now, copy and paste a working code from the list into the Enter Code Here text box.

Press the Confirm Button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Doors codes and their importance?

As mentioned, promo codes in Doors offer free Knobs and Revives, and both of them play a crucial role in the game. With the help of Knobs you can purchase Vitamins and Lockpicks that can aid your goal of surviving as long as possible and even unlock shortcuts.

Revives help you respawn from the point you may die in the game without losing any progress and resources that you may have obtained along the way.

Doors code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Currently, there aren't any known server bugs related to codes in Doors. However, an Invalid or Expired Code message can appear if you enter an incorrect or expired one. Double-check the codes before pressing the redeem button, given that you manually input them. To avoid facing this error, you can copy the codes provided above and paste them directly into the game.

Where to find more recent Doors codes?

To get wind of the latest Roblox news, bookmark this page, which will be updated whenever fresh codes are released. You can also follow the Doors developer's X handle, the game's official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group.

FAQs on Doors codes

What is the latest Doors code?

The latest active code in Doors is 4B, which, when redeemed, can grant you a free revive that lets you rejoin from the point you died in the game without any loss of progress.

Are Doors codes useful?

Yes, all Doors codes are quite useful. By redeeming them in the game, you can avoid spending real money in the form of Robux and acquire Revives and Knobs for free.

