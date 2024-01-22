Ultimate Football codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Ultimate Football codes

You can redeem Ultimate Football codes for free coins, cosmetics, and ball textures. The gameplay revolves around American football, and players can earn coins by winning matches. Additionally, cosmetics obtained from the promo codes are quite valuable, as they are only available through code redemption.

This month, you can redeem DEVIOUSPINKVISOR and DEVIOUSPINKGLOVES codes to claim Devious Pink cosmetics. Use this article to stay tuned for the latest active codes and learn more about their uses in Ultimate Football. Remember that new players cannot redeem the codes until they have spent three hours in-game, which is when the code box is unlocked.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Ultimate Football codes

Ultimate Football Season 5 Pass cover (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The highlighted active Roblox codes in Ultimate Football are confirmed to be working as of January 22, 2024. They may expire anytime; hence, redeem them before it's too late.

Active codes in Ultimate Football Code Rewards JanuaryNewsletter 10k coins (Latest) UF100M 10k coins (Latest) CARTER 5k coins (Latest) Holiday2023 10k coins 100m 10k coins BLUEPROWLERS Blue Prowlers cosmetic 85KLIKES 10k coins DecemberNewsletter 10k coins EPICSOTM 10k coins UF165K 10k coins GREENPROWLERS Green Prowlers cosmetic 80KLIKES 10k coins SEASON5 10k coins CYBERMONDAY2023 10k coins 70KLIKES 10k coins BlackFriday 10k coins THANKSGIVING2023 10,000 coins FREESLICES 5,000 free slices 60MILVISITS 10k Coins FREECOINS123 10k Coins VETDAY 10k coins DEVIOUSPINKVISOR Devious Pink Visor DEVIOUSPINKGLOVES Devious Pink Gloves

Inactive Ultimate Football codes

Unfortunately, several old codes have expired over the last few gameplay updates and events. Trying to redeem them isn't worthwhile, as error messages will pop up on the UI if you try to do so.

Inactive codes in Ultimate Football Code Reward SKULLBALL Free rewards PUMPKINBALL Free pumpkin ball texture 100KFAVS 10,000 free coins 40MIL Free coins 35K Free coins 9KCCU Free coins 8KCCU Free coins 21K Free coins 25M Free coins OCTNEWSLETTER Free 10k coins EPIC Free 5k coins 6KWOO Free 5k coins SEASON4 Free coins UF100 Free 10k coins Season4Hype 10k Coins 80K 10k Coins LFGCHAMPS 10k Coins SEPNEWSLETTER 10k Coins JVIDYN 2.5k Coins Memberships 10k Coins WooGamenights 10k Coins WeLoveUF 30k Coins WEEKENDS 20k Coins 30KCOINS 30k Coins INSTA2k 20k Coins FreeCoinsYay 20k Coins AUGUSTUPDATE2023 30k Coins Hakaiforlife Free coins ILOVEPARK Free coins AUGUSTNEWSLETTER Free coins EPICWARRIOR99 Free coins ILOVEUF Free coins SEASON3!! Free coins FreeCoinz Free coins BruisersWin! Free coins 2023AWARDS 20k Coins ALLSTARDRAFT 30k Coins JULY4TH 30k Coins Jvidyn 10k Coins Fireworks 10k Coins Shoutout 10k Coins WeLoveBoosts 10k Coins JuneOfBlacid 20k Coins PlzStopCheating 20k Coins 10MILVISITS 20k Coins LFGCHAMPS Playmaker Pack RSNXUFTT 20k Coins JUNETEENTH 20k Coins FATHERSDAY2023 20k Coins 2XCOINS 20k Coins COFFEE 20k Coins HONOLULU 20k Coins 9MILVISITS 20k Coins 10KLIKES 20k Coins INSTASZN 20k Coins SEASON2 20k Coins TIK500TOK 20k Coins 8MILVISITS 20k Coins 9KLIKES 20k Coins 1500INSTA 20k Coins WhatsNewJune 10k Coins WhatsToComeJune 10k Coins JUNENEWSLETTER 10k Coins TIKTOK 20k Coins 20KDISC 20k Coins MemorialDay2023 30k Coins 7MILVISTS 20k Coins 8KLIKES 20k Coins 550BOOSTS 20k Coins 450BOOSTS 20k Coins 400BOOSTS 20k Coins 350BOOSTS 20k Coins 300BOOSTS 20k Coins 250BOOSTS 20k Coins 1KINSTA 20k Coins INSTA500 Free Coins INSTAGRAM 20k Coins 6MILVISITS 20k Coins 200BOOSTS 20k Coins 150BOOSTS Free coins AFLS17 Free coins 7KLIKES Free coins LFGUFS1 Free coins 6KLIKES Free coins 5MILVISITS Free coins TacoTuesday Free coins 4MILVISITS 20k Coins MothersDay2023 20k Coins 5KLIKES 10k Coins 3MILVISITS 20k Coins 5KPLAYERS 20k Coins 4KLIKES 20k Coins 2MILVISITS 10k Coins 50KMEMBERS 10k Coins 4000PLAYERS 10k Coins 3KLIKES 10k Coins 1MILVISITS 10k Coins 3KPLAYERS 10k Coins 750KVISITS 10k Coins 2KLIKES 10k Coins 500KVISITS Pro Pack 2000PLAYERS 20k Coins FREERELEASE 20k Coins 1KLIKES Pro Pack 15KMEMBERS Pro Pack BETA Pro Pack 2aGaKT4p Pro Pack SaintPatty Pro Pack Clover Pro Pack 100Boosts Pro Pack BeMyValentine Pro Pack Eagles Pro Pack Chiefs Pro Pack FRIDAYYY Pro Pack BHM23 Pro Pack GIFTSWOOO Pro Pack SANTAAAAA Pro Pack Frosty Pro Pack GingerbreadMan Pro Pack LMGPOWER Pro Pack

How to redeem Ultimate Football codes?

In-game redemption method (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

There are two ways to redeem a promo code in Ultimate Football:

Main Menu Redemption method:

Launch the game and remain on the main menu. Press the "Shop" option to open its interface. Select "Codes" (third from the top) inside the shop UI. The code box will appear; copy any active code from our list above and paste it in the "INSERT CODE HERE" text box. Click the tick icon at the end of the text box to activate the code from the main menu.

In-Game Redemption method:

Press the play button and connect to the match. Select the shopping bag emblem (second from the top) on the left side of the screen; once you move the cursor over it, "SHOP" will appear. Choose "Codes" to open the code box. Copy and paste any active code in the text box. Click the tick button to redeem the code.

What are Ultimate Football codes about and their importance?

Ultimate Football code box (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Ultimate Football codes, as mentioned earlier, offer free Coins and cosmetics. The money obtained through codes can be used to purchase the finest bundles from the in-game shop. The accessory rewards, on the other hand, are limited edition, so their value will skyrocket once the codes expire.

Ultimate Football code troubleshooting [How to fix]

New players will see this if they try accessing the code box. (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

There are currently no reported server-related redemption issues in Ultimate Football. If you encounter any problems, resolve them by restarting the game and starting over the redemption process again. New players are advised to play football matches and familiarize themselves with the controls within the first three hours, after which they can proceed to redeem codes.

Where to find new Ultimate Football codes

Follow the game's official social media handles to get wind of not only the latest codes but also in-game updates and reworks. For an easier approach, you can visit this page every month to stay updated with the latest codes in Ultimate Football.

FAQs on Ultimate Football codes

What are the latest Ultimate Football codes?

JanuaryNewsletter, CARTER, and UF100M are the latest codes in Ultimate Football.

Can you get Robux from the codes in Ultimate Football?

No, none of the codes offer Robux. However, you can use the currency codes to purchase expensive bundles. These bundles can be bought using either Robux or Coins.

When will the active codes in Ultimate Football expire?

None of the active codes have any expiration dates. Hence, they risk going inactive at any moment.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes