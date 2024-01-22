Roblox
Ultimate Football codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Ultimate Football codes

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 22, 2024 14:02 GMT
Ultimate Football title screen with codes (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

You can redeem Ultimate Football codes for free coins, cosmetics, and ball textures. The gameplay revolves around American football, and players can earn coins by winning matches. Additionally, cosmetics obtained from the promo codes are quite valuable, as they are only available through code redemption.

This month, you can redeem DEVIOUSPINKVISOR and DEVIOUSPINKGLOVES codes to claim Devious Pink cosmetics. Use this article to stay tuned for the latest active codes and learn more about their uses in Ultimate Football. Remember that new players cannot redeem the codes until they have spent three hours in-game, which is when the code box is unlocked.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Ultimate Football codes

Ultimate Football Season 5 Pass cover (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The highlighted active Roblox codes in Ultimate Football are confirmed to be working as of January 22, 2024. They may expire anytime; hence, redeem them before it's too late.

Active codes in Ultimate Football

Code

Rewards

JanuaryNewsletter

10k coins (Latest)

UF100M

10k coins (Latest)

CARTER

5k coins (Latest)

Holiday2023

10k coins

100m

10k coins

BLUEPROWLERS

Blue Prowlers cosmetic

85KLIKES

10k coins

DecemberNewsletter

10k coins

EPICSOTM

10k coins

UF165K

10k coins

GREENPROWLERS

Green Prowlers cosmetic

80KLIKES

10k coins

SEASON5

10k coins

CYBERMONDAY2023

10k coins

70KLIKES

10k coins

BlackFriday

10k coins

THANKSGIVING2023

10,000 coins

FREESLICES

5,000 free slices

60MILVISITS

10k Coins

FREECOINS123

10k Coins

VETDAY

10k coins

DEVIOUSPINKVISOR

Devious Pink Visor

DEVIOUSPINKGLOVES

Devious Pink Gloves

Inactive Ultimate Football codes

Unfortunately, several old codes have expired over the last few gameplay updates and events. Trying to redeem them isn't worthwhile, as error messages will pop up on the UI if you try to do so.

Inactive codes in Ultimate Football

Code

Reward

SKULLBALL

Free rewards

PUMPKINBALL

Free pumpkin ball texture

100KFAVS

10,000 free coins

40MIL

Free coins

35K

Free coins

9KCCU

Free coins

8KCCU

Free coins

21K

Free coins

25M

Free coins

OCTNEWSLETTER

Free 10k coins

EPIC

Free 5k coins

6KWOO

Free 5k coins

SEASON4

Free coins

UF100

Free 10k coins

Season4Hype

10k Coins

80K

10k Coins

LFGCHAMPS

10k Coins

SEPNEWSLETTER

10k Coins

JVIDYN

2.5k Coins

Memberships

10k Coins

WooGamenights

10k Coins

WeLoveUF

30k Coins

WEEKENDS

20k Coins

30KCOINS

30k Coins

INSTA2k

20k Coins

FreeCoinsYay

20k Coins

AUGUSTUPDATE2023

30k Coins

Hakaiforlife

Free coins

ILOVEPARK

Free coins

AUGUSTNEWSLETTER

Free coins

EPICWARRIOR99

Free coins

ILOVEUF

Free coins

SEASON3!!

Free coins

FreeCoinz

Free coins

BruisersWin!

Free coins

2023AWARDS

20k Coins

ALLSTARDRAFT

30k Coins

JULY4TH

30k Coins

Jvidyn

10k Coins

Fireworks

10k Coins

Shoutout

10k Coins

WeLoveBoosts

10k Coins

JuneOfBlacid

20k Coins

PlzStopCheating

20k Coins

10MILVISITS

20k Coins

LFGCHAMPS

Playmaker Pack

RSNXUFTT

20k Coins

JUNETEENTH

20k Coins

FATHERSDAY2023

20k Coins

2XCOINS

20k Coins

COFFEE

20k Coins

HONOLULU

20k Coins

9MILVISITS

20k Coins

10KLIKES

20k Coins

INSTASZN

20k Coins

SEASON2

20k Coins

TIK500TOK

20k Coins

8MILVISITS

20k Coins

9KLIKES

20k Coins

1500INSTA

20k Coins

WhatsNewJune

10k Coins

WhatsToComeJune

10k Coins

JUNENEWSLETTER

10k Coins

TIKTOK

20k Coins

20KDISC

20k Coins

MemorialDay2023

30k Coins

7MILVISTS

20k Coins

8KLIKES

20k Coins

550BOOSTS

20k Coins

450BOOSTS

20k Coins

400BOOSTS

20k Coins

350BOOSTS

20k Coins

300BOOSTS

20k Coins

250BOOSTS

20k Coins

1KINSTA

20k Coins

INSTA500

Free Coins

INSTAGRAM

20k Coins

6MILVISITS

20k Coins

200BOOSTS

20k Coins

150BOOSTS

Free coins

AFLS17

Free coins

7KLIKES

Free coins

LFGUFS1

Free coins

6KLIKES

Free coins

5MILVISITS

Free coins

TacoTuesday

Free coins

4MILVISITS

20k Coins

MothersDay2023

20k Coins

5KLIKES

10k Coins

3MILVISITS

20k Coins

5KPLAYERS

20k Coins

4KLIKES

20k Coins

2MILVISITS

10k Coins

50KMEMBERS

10k Coins

4000PLAYERS

10k Coins

3KLIKES

10k Coins

1MILVISITS

10k Coins

3KPLAYERS

10k Coins

750KVISITS

10k Coins

2KLIKES

10k Coins

500KVISITS

Pro Pack

2000PLAYERS

20k Coins

FREERELEASE

20k Coins

1KLIKES

Pro Pack

15KMEMBERS

Pro Pack

BETA

Pro Pack

2aGaKT4p

Pro Pack

SaintPatty

Pro Pack

Clover

Pro Pack

100Boosts

Pro Pack

BeMyValentine

Pro Pack

Eagles

Pro Pack

Chiefs

Pro Pack

FRIDAYYY

Pro Pack

BHM23

Pro Pack

GIFTSWOOO

Pro Pack

SANTAAAAA

Pro Pack

Frosty

Pro Pack

GingerbreadMan

Pro Pack

LMGPOWER

Pro Pack

How to redeem Ultimate Football codes?

In-game redemption method (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

There are two ways to redeem a promo code in Ultimate Football:

Main Menu Redemption method:

  1. Launch the game and remain on the main menu.
  2. Press the "Shop" option to open its interface.
  3. Select "Codes" (third from the top) inside the shop UI.
  4. The code box will appear; copy any active code from our list above and paste it in the "INSERT CODE HERE" text box.
  5. Click the tick icon at the end of the text box to activate the code from the main menu.

In-Game Redemption method:

  1. Press the play button and connect to the match.
  2. Select the shopping bag emblem (second from the top) on the left side of the screen; once you move the cursor over it, "SHOP" will appear.
  3. Choose "Codes" to open the code box.
  4. Copy and paste any active code in the text box.
  5. Click the tick button to redeem the code.

What are Ultimate Football codes about and their importance?

Ultimate Football code box (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Ultimate Football codes, as mentioned earlier, offer free Coins and cosmetics. The money obtained through codes can be used to purchase the finest bundles from the in-game shop. The accessory rewards, on the other hand, are limited edition, so their value will skyrocket once the codes expire.

Ultimate Football code troubleshooting [How to fix]

New players will see this if they try accessing the code box. (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

There are currently no reported server-related redemption issues in Ultimate Football. If you encounter any problems, resolve them by restarting the game and starting over the redemption process again. New players are advised to play football matches and familiarize themselves with the controls within the first three hours, after which they can proceed to redeem codes.

Where to find new Ultimate Football codes

Follow the game's official social media handles to get wind of not only the latest codes but also in-game updates and reworks. For an easier approach, you can visit this page every month to stay updated with the latest codes in Ultimate Football.

FAQs on Ultimate Football codes

What are the latest Ultimate Football codes?

JanuaryNewsletter, CARTER, and UF100M are the latest codes in Ultimate Football.

Can you get Robux from the codes in Ultimate Football?

No, none of the codes offer Robux. However, you can use the currency codes to purchase expensive bundles. These bundles can be bought using either Robux or Coins.

When will the active codes in Ultimate Football expire?

None of the active codes have any expiration dates. Hence, they risk going inactive at any moment.

