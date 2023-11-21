5 best football/soccer titles in Roblox as of November 2023

If you're a soccer enthusiast in the virtual realm of Roblox, then you have no dearth of options. Everyone loves sport-themed games as they are slow-paced compared to regular FPS and action games. In this article, we're going to be taking a look at the sporty world of Roblox soccer games. So, lace up those virtual boots, and let's dive in and reveal the five best football/soccer Roblox titles as of November 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best Roblox football/soccer games to dive into in November 2023

1) TPS: Ultimate Soccer

TPS: Ultimate Soccer has been holding its ground in the Roblox Metaverse since 2008 and has been a staple in Roblox's sport-themed games. It has maintained the same gameplay concept that has kept players hooked for over a decade now. At its core, the game is a four-on-four showdown with a maximum of eight players on each server, and players have to earn points by scoring goals.

But TPS: Ultimate Soccer is not just about goals, it's also about style. You can show off your skills and even aim for the highest spot on the leaderboard. You will also get six tool slots in your arsenal if you are a goalkeeper (five if you're a striker, defender, or midfielder). TPS: Ultimate Soccer is all about outsmarting your opponents, scoring goals, and clinching that sweet victory.

2) Super Striker League

Cinder Studios' Super Striker League hit the decks of Roblox on August 30, 2019, and has been making waves ever since. The game's concept is refreshingly simple: score before your opponents do. But here's where things get interesting. In SSL, it's not just about kicking the ball into the net, it's also about outwitting your rivals using various powers and tools to emerge on top.

For example, power-ups that are scattered across the field can prove to be game-changers and can give you that extra boost you need. Each match offers a unique experience, which has led to SSL swiftly becoming one of the top Roblox games in the genre.

3) Ro Evolution Soccer

Ro Evolution Soccer, or RES, is a rising star that has been gaining popularity recently. The game offers butter-smooth gameplay, mechanics, and a plethora of game modes to choose from. Ro Evolution Soccer even has multiplayer support as well as cross-platform compatibility, so if you queue up with your friends a lot, then RES has you covered.

Apart from this, the in-game controls are intuitive, the mechanics are slick and accurate, and the game developers are always pushing out regular updates to keep the experience fresh. RES manages to keep its players on their toes, which leads to them always coming back for more.

4) RSA Soccer Alpha

Once you enter RSA Soccer Alpha, you're not just a player; instead, you're the entire squad. You can build your ultimate team from the ground up and go head-to-head against others for that coveted first place. You can also open packs to unlock better players, which will make it easier to take on other skilled Robloxians.

RSA Soccer Alpha's gameplay mirrors the style of renowned gaming titles like FIFA or PES but with a unique twist. The game creators have poured their heart and soul into this game, and it is shown. RSA Soccer Alpha is a must-play if you want to experience life as a football team manager.

5) Blue Locked League

Last but not the least on our list is an anime-inspired football sensation—Blue Locked League. The game draws inspiration from the hit animanga Blue Lock, which has led to it taking the sports as well as anime community by storm. Blue Locked League sets itself apart by fusing superpowers and skills together, and this combination provides an adrenaline-fueled adventure.

To emerge on top, you have to invest a lot of time and effort to unlock new levels of gameplay. This sense of advancement is a motivating factor that keeps players coming back for more. This game offers a unique blend of soccer and anime and is a must-play for anime fanatics and soccer enthusiasts.

To sum it all up, whether you're into classic gameplay, unexpected twists, smooth controls, or anime-inspired action, this list has a soccer game for every fan. To catch more such content, be sure to visit and bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub.