Type Soul Codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Type Soul codes?

Type Soul codes are for Robloxians looking to claim free Locked Shikai, Res, Volt Reroll, Locked Clan Reroll, and other valuable resources in the game. They are crucial for unlocking powerful abilities and movesets. Players can use the codes featured in the article to obtain the following resources for free.

Even though they can earn Locked Shikai, Res, Volt, and Clan Rerolls by completing quests, taking part in battles, and simply grinding in the game, these codes provide additional resources that can be used to obtain valuable abilities and movesets.

These codes are significantly useful for new players looking to dive into Type Soul. Players can redeem these and unlock an entry-level move/ability that is substantially powerful to get started in the game.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

List of active Type Soul codes 2024

Gameplay cover for Type Soul (Image via Roblox)

The highlighted active codes for Roblox Type Soul are confirmed to be valid and working as of January 20, 2024. Furthermore, they don't have any expiration dates and the risk of going inactive any time soon. Nevertheless, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on freebies.

newcodeoldbugged Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New) mainmenufixes Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll (New) tradehub Redeem for Locked Element Reroll and Locked Weapon Reroll (New) soonupdates Redeem for Locked Weapon Reroll championship Redeem for Locked Element Reroll sorryfordelays Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll watermelon Redeem for Rerolls sorryforthat Redeem for Rerolls midtermsover Redeem for an Element Reroll and a Clan Weapon Reroll contentcoming Redeem for a Clan Reroll haveagoodday Redeem for Rerolls slowpace Redeem for 3 Element Rerolls thehonoredone Redeem for 3 Weapon Rerolls triplethreat Redeem for 3 Element Rerolls apologyforlate Redeem for 3 Weapon Rerolls middayfixes Redeem for 1 Locked Element Reroll and 1 Locked Weapon Reroll 100kfavourites Redeem for Rerolls segundanextupdate Redeem for 2 Locked Weapon Reroll and 2 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll fixedoldcode Redeem for 3 Locked Clan Rerolls and 2 Locked Shikai / Res / Volt Rerolls eumorningupdate Redeem for 3 Locked Clan Rerolls latenightupdate Redeem for 3 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, and Locked Weapon Reroll updatecomingsoon Redeem for 2 Weapon Rerolls 3shikaireroll Redeem for a Shikai Reroll 80klikes Redeem for a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll newgame Redeem for Locked Soul Ticket shutdownsrry Redeem for 1 Elemental Reroll 55klikes Redeem for Blue Pill tyforfollows Redeem for a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll 35klikes Redeem for a Blue Pill 20klikes Redeem for a Locked Weapon Reroll 10klikes Redeem for a Blue Pill sorryforshutdown Redeem for a Soul Ticket

Inactive Type Soul codes

Unfortunately, an old code has expired over the last few updates. This is also good news as it implies the developers issue fresh codes regularly. Using the following code will give an error message if you try redeeming it. If a code that is currently active fails to activate, this list will be updated accordingly.

100kfavourites Redeem for free rewards

How to redeem Type Soul codes

Gameplay cover for Type Soul (Image via Roblox)

The redemption process in Type Soul is quite simple; all you have to do is follow these steps:

Launch Type Soul and ensure that you're connected to the server.

Click on the Gift Icon located in the top-left corner of your game screen.

A text box labeled Redeem Codes Here will pop up.

Now, copy and paste a working code from the list provided above directly into the text box.

Press the Redeem Button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Type Soul codes and their importance?

As mentioned, promo codes in Type Soul offer free Locked Shikai, Res, and Volt Rerolls, as well as Locked Clan Rerolls. Therefore, using them lets you advance in the game even more swiftly. You can also get your hands on some of the strongest movesets as a Quincy, Hollow, and Soul Society member.

Instead of spending Robux and grinding in battles to purchase these resources, you can easily redeem these active codes and get them for free.

Type Soul code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Currently, there aren't any known server bugs related to codes in Type Soul. However, an Invalid or Expired Code message can appear if you enter an incorrect or expired code. Double-check the codes before pressing the redeem button, given that you manually input them. To avoid facing this error, you can copy the codes provided above and paste them directly into the game.

Where to find more recent Type Soul codes?

Gameplay cover for Type Soul (Image via Roblox)

To get wind of the latest Roblox news, bookmark this page, which will be updated whenever fresh codes are released. You can also follow the Type Soul developer's X handle, the game's official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group.

FAQs on Type Soul codes

What is the latest Type Soul code?

newcodeoldbugged is the latest active code in Type Soul that, when redeemed, can grant you a Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll.

Are Type Soul codes useful?

Yes, all Type Soul codes are extremely useful. By redeeming them in the game, you can avoid grinding and acquire powerful abilities and characters.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes