How to use Wipes in Type Soul

Type Soul features an in-depth role-playing system with multiple character races, archetypes, and skill paths. Its complexity also means newcomers could easily make mistakes along the way. For experienced players, they may want to switch to a different play style for experimentation purposes.

A Wipe, facilitated by items called Soul Tickets, is an in-game mechanic that helps players restart their build from scratch. Using this item allows you to change your avatar’s race, no matter the chosen race or skill path. In other words, it’s an item that allows your character to be reborn, resetting all progress in the process.

Remember: Soul Tickets are exceedingly rare to get, which makes it important to make every usage count. After all, it’s not fun to kill a boss for hours on end just for a small chance at the coveted item.

Read through this guide to learn how to get Wipes and use them.

Getting a Soul Ticket to Wipe in Type Soul

Accessing Wipe through the upgrade menu (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

There are four main ways to find a Soul Ticket in Type Soul, as described in the list below:

Complete raids in Karakura Town to receive a Wipe as a reward.

Purchase a Wipe from the in-game shop using Robux.

Receive as a rare drop by defeating the Jidanbo boss in Soul Society.

Receive as a rare drop by defeating the Bawabawa boss in Hueco Mundo.

Rare boss drops mean that more often than not, you will be left with a reward different from the one you are looking for. It could take several hours of continuously killing bosses to get a single Soul Ticket. Moreover, these bosses can kill you instantly, making the farming process grueling for a low-level character.

Jidanbo boss fight (Image via Roblox and zionsn on YouTube)

Even so, it’s better to take some time to farm these bosses for XP and other rewards than to spend a precious resource like Robux. Consider using Robux only as a last resort, as once you use the Soul Ticket, you won’t be able to use it again.

Also check: Best Soul Reaper Build in Type Soul

Using a Soul Ticket in Type Soul

Using a Wipe from the upgrade menu (Image via Roblox)

Using a Soul Ticket in this Bleach-inspired Roblox experience is as easy as accessing the item from your inventory. The game will prompt you with a confirmation dialog box, which you must answer with Yes to proceed.

This will return you to the beginning of the game, where you can start your journey anew as a part of a different race. You won’t be able to carry your skills and mastery levels forward, which will be lost once you use up the Soul Ticket. This leaves you free to see what the other races and paths have in store for you.

Of course, your items will remain intact in your inventory, ready to be accessed at any moment.

Also check: How to obtain Partial Res in Type Soul

FAQs

What is the best way to Wipe in Type Soul?

The best way to Wipe is to get Soul Tickets by completing the Karakura Town raids for effortless reward farming.

Do I keep my skills after Wiping in Type Soul?

No, your skills are wiped completely and you must progress through a skill path all over again after using a Soul Ticket.

How much does it cost to buy a Wipe in Type Soul using Robux?

You must pay 500 Robux if you intend to purchase Wipes using the precious digital currency.

