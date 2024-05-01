How to obtain Partial Res in Type Soul

Type Soul has several skills and abilities specific to certain races and skill paths. Each race and play style has one signature ability that is among the most powerful in the game, giving you an advantage in battle. These abilities are often indispensable when combating fearsome foes.

For Arrancars, the powerful ability that can be unlocked by obtaining the black orb is known as Partial Res. Partial Res grants the player access to some of the strongest skills for the Arrancar class. It can be obtained by interacting with the NPC Harribel and completing a series of tasks in Hueco Mundo.

This guide will walk you through the process of obtaining the coveted Partial Res ability for Arrancars in Type Soul while answering a few common queries.

Partial Res for Arrancars in Type Soul

A skill unlocked by obtaining Partial Res (Image via Roblox || MrMoogma on YouTube)

Arrancars in Type Soul can access unique skills like Rebellion and Reign using Partial Res. This ability is a rare pickup that can be unlocked by completing a series of tasks; collecting it opens the doors to unique character build types. Naturally, this makes the orb a must-have for Arrancar mains.

Players can focus on all-out offensive abilities to dish out more damage than the enemy, with Partial Res acting as the main damage dealer. Fights will end quickly and decisively in your favor with these skills.

Getting a Partial Res in Type Soul

Talking to Harribel for Partial Res (Image via Roblox || MrMoogma on YouTube)

Getting your hands on Partial Res is a five-step process that takes some effort, particularly as it ends on a parkour obby. Even so, the entire process will take only a little while to complete, especially if you can complete the obby within a few tries.

Here’s how you can unlock Partial Res in Type Soul.

Step 1: Reach Grade Two

The first thing to do while unlocking the ability is to reach Grade Two as an Arrancar. Hollows and Arrancars only need Mission XP to reach this grade, so continue completing missions until you reach Grade Two.

Step 2: Find Harribel in the Hueco Mundo Colosseum

Harribel is an NPC that plays a major role in the process of getting the Partial Res ability. They are in the Hueco Mundo Colosseum, standing next to one of the supporting columns. Interact with them to begin the quest to retrieve a pink orb from the Hueco Mundo castle.

Step 3: Bring the pink orb from Hueco Mundo castle to the pit

Return to the Hueco Mundo castle to locate the required orb in one of its rooms. Make your way through the castle hallways to find the room with the pink orb and interact with it to collect it.

The orb will only appear 10 minutes after you grip another player. Be ready for combat or cooperating with a friend to make the process a little easier.

Once you have the orb, take it to a pit near the spawn point of the Hueco Mundo map. This pit is fairly easy to spot but is often surrounded by other players. While doing so, you will not be able to sprint, which is why having a friend help you out is important.

Otherwise, you can switch to a server with fewer players to reduce the chances of being targeted by those belonging to one of the other factions. Note that if you die after collecting the orb, you will have to redo everything described in this step.

Step 4: Clear the parkour challenge

The parkour obby challenge (Image via Roblox || MrMoogma on YouTube)

In the pit, you will find a parkour challenge that takes you directly to the black Partial Res orb. The challenge itself is not exceedingly difficult, but it does keep you on your toes while performing the platforming puzzle.

Keep a close eye on the gaps in the floor and time your jumps carefully. You can take your time to complete this puzzle. We also suggest using the first-person view to simplify the parkour section to a degree.

Step 5: Receive your Partial Res orb

Upon reaching the end of the obby, interact with the black Partial Res orb to unlock the ability and return to the pit’s entrance. Armed with the new ability, you can effectively tear through raids and missions with ease.

FAQs

What is Partial Res in Type Soul?

Partial Res allows Arrancars to access a slew of unique abilities like Rebellion and Reign that deal damage to the opponent while healing the player character.

Is Partial Res better than Full Res in Type Soul?

No, Full Res includes powerful abilities greater in strength and number than Partial Res, making it the better of the two Resurrection abilities.

What are the prerequisites for unlocking Partial Res in Type Soul?

To unlock Partial Res, you must play as an Arrancar with a Grade equal to or greater than Two.

