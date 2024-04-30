Type Soul keybinds and controls

Type Soul is an anime-inspired Roblox experience that is taking the platform by storm with its unique role-playing elements. Featuring various playable races, weapon types, and elaborate skill paths for every play style, now is the best time to start playing this game.

For newcomers, the first step to start playing any game is to learn how its controls and keybinds function. With the amount of gameplay mechanics that the game introduces to the player, it can get a little overwhelming to remember it all. That’s where this guide will come in handy.

In this guide, you will find a detailed guide to basic controls for Type Soul, along with instructions on setting your custom keybinds.

Keybinds and controls for Type Soul

Equipping a weapon by pressing E (Image via Roblox)

The Bleach-inspired game makes full use of the keys on a keyboard, with various buttons dedicated to a specific purpose. The following table lists all the keybinds and controls that you can use in this role-playing Roblox experience:

Keybinds and controls Keybinds Action W, S, A, D Movement E Equip or sheathe a weapon Left Mouse Button (LMB) Attack R Critical strike Shift (while holding a movement key) Sprint Q Dash Shift + Q Flashstep skill N Skill and inventory menu M Meditate (must be unlocked first) P Purify Lost Soul B Grip (Quincy and Soul Reaper exclusive) V Carry a player , (comma key) Map marker toggle (Soul Society only) . (period key) Toggle player list 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, -, = Select and use equipped special skills Left Alt Toggle lock J Reaper weapon, activate Shikai Z, X, C Access Shikai moveset T, G Access Bankai moveset Ctrl + K Toggle Monster transformation or mask rip Ctrl + J Toggle Monster or Reaper transformation

As noted above, certain abilities are exclusive to specific playable races or areas. For instance, you can only toggle map markers in the Soul Society map, with the associated key not working in other areas.

Using comma to toggle map markers (Image via Roblox)

Additionally, certain abilities must be unlocked by ranking up to be accessed by your character. The ability to meditate is a notable example, as it is a significant step for Soul Reapers in their path to Shikai.

Also read: Best Soul Reaper build in Type Soul

Setting custom keybinds in Type Soul

Custom keybind options (Image via Roblox)

Setting custom keybinds is quite straightforward. Simply click on the button marked Key at the top to access a list of keys and corresponding keybinds. You can change these settings by clicking on them and picking a different button, albeit with some limitations.

For example, movement keybinds and camera controls cannot be unbound or rebound to different keys.

Also read: How to increase your grade in Type Soul

FAQs

What buttons can I use to access the Shikai moveset in Type Soul?

You can use Z, X, and C to access the Shikai moveset after unlocking the Shikai awakening.

Are there any Xbox controls for Type Soul?

Currently, there are no Xbox-specific controls for Type Soul, as the game is not on the platform yet.

Which controls activate a mask rip for Hollows in Type Soul?

Hollow characters can access their mask rip transformation by pressing Ctrl and K at the same time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback