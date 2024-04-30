Type Soul: Best Soul Reaper Build

Of the races featured in Roblox Type Soul, Soul Reaper features a unique gameplay style with a surprising amount of depth. It has access to certain abilities, weapons, and items that make it one of the best ways to play through the game.

Certain combinations of skills, weapons, and items can make Soul Reapers look like the best playable class in the game. Once you find the right setup, your avatar will be able to cut through end-game foes with ease.

This guide will help you build your Soul Reaper character as optimally as possible, maximizing the strengths of the class while diminishing its weaknesses.

An overview of Soul Reaper in Type Soul

Thematically, Soul Reapers are diametrically opposite to the other two classes featured in Type Soul: Quincies and Hollows. This is reflected in their gameplay style as well, with Soul Reapers primarily using weapon-based combat instead of magic or a combination of both.

Soul Reapers have access to a progression system that is distinct from its Quincy and Hollow counterparts in nearly every way. It includes a grade system that requires five different XP types for ranking up, giving you access to new ways to play along the way.

An end-game Soul Reaper has a maxed-out skill path, Shikai abilities, and unique weapon types.

The best Soul Reaper build in Type Soul

Soul Reapers favor sword-based combat, which makes the Speed and Hakuda stat paths favorable for them. Since swordplay combined with lightning-fast strikes makes for a powerful play style, the best way to approach building your avatar is to focus on the Speed skill path.

While playing as a Soul Reaper, you will frequently find yourself in combat against the other playable races. This necessitates using everything in your arsenal to defend yourself while landing crushing blows on your foes.

The best way to do so is to specialize in the Speed skill tree, with a few points invested into a different stat path. By doing so, you will be able to land fast strikes that carry enough power to decimate your opponents.

The best Soul Reaper Abilities

As mentioned earlier, you will be spending a lot of skill points in the Speed tree, with a few points going into a different path. Here are the Speed path skills to invest your points into:

Flashstep (Mastery 1 and 2)

Flash Tension

Blooming Cut

Phantom Trick

Enhanced Steps

Perfect Flashstep

Dropping Fang

Floating Strikes

Shunko

Passing Breath

Fast Fang

Waterfall Dance

Specter Step

Time Cut

The other skill path to invest in depends on what you prefer having in your repertoire. Should you like high defenses, you may rely on the Kendo skills Safeguard and Brace. If solo combat is more your pace, you can choose the Healing skills Self-Heal and High-Speed Regeneration.

The best Soul Reaper Weapons

With a build that emphasizes agility and movement speed, the best weapon to go for is a katana with a high critical hit ratio. The gist of this choice is that the more hits you land, the higher the chances of a critical hit.

This weapon choice effectively turns your avatar into a speedy shredder that chews through HP pools effortlessly.

FAQs

What is the best build for Soul Reapers in the Hakuda skill path?

Soul Reapers with a specialization in the Hakuda path should build their combat approach around the skill Spine Rend to kill foes in just a few strikes.

What are the best weapons for Soul Reapers?

A crit-focused katana is the best weapon for Soul Reapers, followed closely by daggers and longswords.

Which skill tree is the least useful for Soul Reapers?

While every skill path brings some utility to the table, Soul Reapers benefit the least from specializing in Healing.

