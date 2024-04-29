Type Soul: Stats Guide

Type Soul is one of the most complex roleplaying experiences on Roblox, with multiple races that feature unique character-progression paths. This Bleach-inspired Roblox experience gives you the ability to use stat points to govern the path your avatar takes.

Featuring no less than five stat paths for the three character races, the options available to you are aplenty. The effectiveness of each progression path in combat or support may vary from one race to the next. Naturally, this can make picking the right stat path a little difficult for newcomers.

This article aims to explain the character progression system in Type Soul. Using this guide, you will be able to choose the path that suits your play style and avatar type the best.

General strategy for stat point distribution in Type Soul

Hakudo, Kendo, and Kido stat paths (Image via Roblox)

Type Soul has five unique stat paths, with each type possessing an elaborate skill tree of its own. These paths are:

Hakuda

Kendo

Kido

Healing

Speed

Certain skills in each of these are outright better than the rest, with a few paths synergizing with its ability set more than others. For instance, the Speed path focuses on your avatar’s agility and gives it abilities that focus on long, uninterrupted combos. That makes this skill tree the most effective in combat for any race.

The Speed path is also the way to go for players who would like to take the least risky route. No matter which race you pick, this skill tree will complement your playstyle without any issues. Even its basic skill, Flashstep, is a must-have in the early game because of how it augments your evasive capabilities.

Race-specific stat point distribution strategies in Type Soul

Healing and Speed skill paths (Image via Roblox)

In Type Soul, while each progression path can be effective in its own right for any race, this applies to certain races more than others. You have the option to pick a particular tree for any race, but that does not necessarily make it the best option for each variant.

Let’s look at which skill path is the best for each race in this Roblox experience.

Stat point investment for Soul Reaper

Spine Rend, an advanced skill in the Hakuda path (Image via Roblox)

Soul Reapers benefit from the Kendo and the Hakuda progression paths more than any other race. The Kendo path is a set of sword-based fighting skills that quickly ramps up in power the more you invest in it. Equally as effective is the Hakuda path, which specializes in powerful strikes for dealing devastating damage.

The Kido path offers mixed results for Soul Reapers, with the Healing skill tree offering very little in terms of overall utility.

Stat point investment for Quincy

Quincy players can make use of the Hakuda path as well, which will allow them to use skills like Tora Reach and Spine Rend. Secondary options for this race are Kido and Healing, both of which make use of the race’s magical inclination. Quincy has a unique skill tree for the Kido path as well, making it a great secondary option.

It is recommended not to opt for the Kendo tree with this race due to its heavy reliance on physical strikes.

Stat point investment for Arrancar

The players who have chosen Arrancar can rely on the Kendo and the Kido skill paths for effective display in combat. Specializing in either will have you perform devastating attacks that deal hefty damage to the opponent, turning the tide of the battle in your favor.

Arrancars are not as effective with the Hakuda skill tree, while being even less so with the Healing path. It is suggested not to invest too heavily into either to avoid running issues with combat abilities during the late game.

FAQs

What is the best stat path in Type Soul?

While each stat path offers worthwhile abilities, the Speed stat path is usually the safest option for all races for its mix of powerful combat and evasion-based abilities.

Which skill tree is the best for Arrancars in Type Soul?

The best skill paths for Arrancars are the Kendo and the Kido trees, choosing between which is a matter of personal preference.

What is the best skill for the Speed path in Type Soul?

Spine Rend is the best skill in the Speed path, which is particularly effective when used by a Soul Reaper player.

