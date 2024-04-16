Type Soul: Guide and FAQs

Type Soul is a Bleach-inspired Roblox experience that allows you to roleplay as one of the three main character races. It features immersive questlines, a deep combat system, and plenty of variety to help spice things up. With so many gameplay elements to keep track of, it’s only natural to need some help starting.

This guide introduces you to the character and level progression systems of Type Soul, along with answers to the most common questions about the game.

A Definitive Type Soul Guide

An Overview of Character Races

Character Creation screen in Type Soul (Image via Roblox)

Type Soul features three main character races, each possessing a different set of abilities. These abilities change depending on how you approach the game, making this choice critical to your overall gameplay experience.

Listed below are the official descriptions for each of the three playable races - Shinigami, Hollow, and Quincy:

Shinigami: Shinigami can purify the souls of the deceased and guide them to the afterlife, as well as combat evil spirits known as Hollows and Quincy. They wield swords called Zanpakuto and possess various abilities.

Hollows pose a threat to both the living and the dead, as they can cause harm and chaos in the human world. They take on a monstrous form that later evolves into a hollow-human state. Quincy: Quincy can manipulate spiritual particles called Reishi, using them to form weapons, such as bows, guns, swords, etc.

Type Soul Gameplay Guide

Character Race Paths

Falling to an enemy to become a Lost Soul (Image via Roblox)

Of the three races, two share the first step of their respective progression paths: becoming a Lost Soul. Lost Souls can choose to become a Shinigami (Soul Reaper) or a Quincy, an option unavailable to those opting for the Hollow path. The player can become a Lost Soul upon their first in-game death.

Let’s look at how you can progress through these race paths and get started on your journey to reach the Elite ranks.

Finding the statue to become a Quincy (Image via Roblox)

Becoming A Shinigami

Become a Lost Soul with help from other players or by attracting enemy NPCs’ aggro.

Locate Kisuke in Karakura Town.

Interact with Kisuke to become a Shinigami.

Becoming A Quincy

Become a Lost Soul with help from other players or by attracting enemy NPCs’ aggro.

Locate the Wanden Gate in Karakura Town.

Walk along the path without turning until you encounter a white statue.

Interact with the statue to be reborn as a Quincy.

Becoming A Hollow

Allow your character to be defeated in combat.

Upon death, initiate the Hollow transformation by pressing Ctrl + K on your keyboard.

Players can continue progressing through various phases of the Hollow transformation chain by pressing Ctrl + K when the need arises, upon which they turn into a Vastro Lorde. Note that doing so prematurely results in a weaker form of the final transformation.

How the Grade System works

Type Soul includes a ranking system based on grades. Once they have chosen their paths, players will start in Grade 5. They will make their way through the ranks until Semi-Grade 2 and Grade 2 through quests and missions for particular factions called Divisions.

Semi-Grade 2 is where players must resort to alternative ways to grind for exp and resources, such as raids, Division Quests, and Player Kills. This is because they lose access to normal quests at this point. The best way to gather exp and reach Grade 2 from this rank is to perform Division 12 quests.

From Grade 2, players must retrieve a Shikai, which will be essential to reach grades higher than 2. The overall method of grinding exp remains the same.

Lastly, players can reach the final Elite grade by grinding exp and talking to their spirits through meditation.

FAQs

What is the best way to grind exp in Type Soul?

The best way to gather exp in Type Soul is to perform Division 12 quests and raids with fellow players.

What is the Hollow character transformation progression in Type Soul?

Players can transform their Hollow character into a Menoscar, then into an Adjuchas, and finally into a Vastro Lorde.

How can I reach Elite Grade in Type Soul?

Reaching Elite Grade in Type Soul involves obtaining a Shikai at Grade 2, going on Division 12 quests, performing player kills, and talking to your spirit with a friend.

