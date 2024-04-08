Thats not my Robloxian: Definitive Guide and FAQs

Inspired by That's Not My Neighbour, the metaverse's Thats not my Robloxian received positive criticism due to its streamlined mechanics. Players will also be reminded of the infamous Papers, Please as one must check the credentials of various NPCs and protect the building from Clones. From interrogating to detaining NPCs, the gameplay boasts all the key ingredients for a job-simulative title.

This guide will help you become more vigilant in catching Clones and ending the round with the perfect stats.

A Definitive Thats not my Robloxian Guide

Overview of Essential Tools and Checks

Documents to verify:

ID : Ensure it matches the NPC's credentials.

: Ensure it matches the NPC's credentials. Entry Request: Confirm the purpose of the NPC's visit.

Confirm the purpose of the NPC's visit. Checklist: Portraits of the humans who are allowed inside the building. If something seems fishy, question the NPC via the checklist form.

Credentials of the Checklist form:

ID

Appearance

Entry Request

On Today's List? (Checklist)

Additional items for verification:

Folder : Check the apartment numbers, arranged floor-wise and easy to check.

: Check the apartment numbers, arranged floor-wise and easy to check. DANGER Button : Press the red button on the left side after identifying a Clone.

: Press the red button on the left side after identifying a Clone. Phone : After pressing the DANGER button, contact C.A.T to detain the Clone. Dial "1188" to contact C.A.T and detain the NPC.

: After pressing the DANGER button, contact C.A.T to detain the Clone. Dial "1188" to contact C.A.T and detain the NPC. Yellow Button: Located on the right side to grant building access to verified human NPCs.

Thats not my Robloxian Gameplay Guide

Verification Process:

You must check the NPC's ID and Entry Request to catch Clones.

Check the NPC's ID for discrepancies in:

Date

Name

Number

Cat Stamp

Examine the Entry Request for discrepancies in:

Name

Apartment number

Reason for visit

Cat Stamp

DANGER Button:

If any of the aforementioned credentials are missing or incorrect, press the DANGER button and contact the C.A.T. agency (call 1188) to detain the NPC.

Folder Verification:

Use the folders (marked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd on the right side) to verify the NPC's apartment number.

Daily Checklist:

Complete the daily checklist to ensure the authenticity of the NPCs.

After finishing the checklist, you will mostly encounter Clones.

End of Round:

After meeting a few NPCs and completing the daily checklist, the round will end.

A Level Summary will pop up with your stats.

Performance Ratings in Level Summary:

S: Detain all the Clones and provide safe passage to the residents.

Detain all the Clones and provide safe passage to the residents. A to F: Your rating depends on your performance. Detaining residents will result in a lower rank.

Vital tips to remember

Identifying Clones: To spot a Clone, question the person thoroughly. If all the required documents are provided, scrutinize the ID and Entry Request for any misinformation.

To spot a Clone, question the person thoroughly. If all the required documents are provided, scrutinize the ID and Entry Request for any misinformation. Check for the Cat Stamp : Always look for the Cat Stamp; many players might forget this in their speedrun. Once you master micromanaging, you can easily farm S in all rounds and maintain a strong alive streak.

: Always look for the Cat Stamp; many players might forget this in their speedrun. Once you master micromanaging, you can easily farm S in all rounds and maintain a strong alive streak. Incorrect Apartment and ID Numbers: If a Clone with the wrong apartment or ID number appears, immediately hit the DANGER button and contact C.A.T.

If a Clone with the wrong apartment or ID number appears, immediately hit the DANGER button and contact C.A.T. Detain Clones: Only after using the DANGER button, you can detain a Clone or any NPC. If you call C.A.T. after the Clone is revealed without pressing the DANGER button, they won't arrive.

FAQs on Thats not my Robloxian

What will happen if you achieve an S rank in all Thats not my Robloxian rounds?

You can compete for the top spot in the following leaderboard sections:

Most S Ranks

Longest Alive Streak

Most Playtime

Most Donated

What year is Thats not my Robloxian set in?

The calendar in the small check booth shows the year 2012. Therefore, if you come across expired IDs, make sure to call C.A.T.

What can you purchase in the Thats not my Robloxian shop?

You can purchase the following characters in Thats not my Robloxian:

Add Yourself - 249 Robux

249 Robux Add a Friend - 349 Robux

349 Robux Jimmy Beast - 149 Robux

149 Robux CaseOh - 149 Robux

149 Robux Chosen One - 149 Robux

149 Robux Captain Strawhat - 149 Robux

149 Robux Leah Ashe - 149 Robux

149 Robux Sketch - 149 Robux

