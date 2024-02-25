Sol's RNG: Guide, Features, and FAQs

Use our Sol's RNG guide to acquire valuable Auras and learn more about the gameplay mechanics. For starters, the game runs on a probability-based system, where you must use Rolls to obtain Auras based on your Luck. You must complete quests to earn Coins, visit Jake's Workshop to craft enhancement items, and upgrade your Storage (Aura inventory) to store more Auras.

This article will cover the guide, advanced strategies, AFK farming tactics, and more in Sol's RNG.

Sol's RNG Guide

If you are facing any ping issues in the multiplayer servers, you can host private lobbies to play. If you are new to the game then it will take some time to get the rarest Auras in your Roll interface. On every 10th Roll, you'll get a 2x Luck that will increase your chances of securing the finest early-game Auras.

Now, walk to the tree near the spawn point to spot Lime (NPC). Interact with the NPC to start a quest. Quests are very important as they are one of the two ways to earn Coins (in-game currency). You can unlock more after completing your first quest.

Quests are usually based around Rolls and you are usually tasked with collecting certain types of Auras. Keep an eye on the Achievements interface as well, as you can claim free Coins for stats.

How to master Sol's RNG?

Make sure to roll Good, Rare, Uncommon, and Common Auras to craft Gear Basing. Then you can craft Luck Glove with Rare, Divinus, and Crystalizing Auras. Luck Glove is one of the best items for new players as their Luck chance increases by 25%. Just use Rolls, finish quests, craft items, and expand your Storage to eventually acquire Auras like Matrix Aura.

Seasoned players can unlock the Auto-Roll tool after using 5k Rolls. They can simply switch on Auto Roll and go AFK to earn Auras. However, one must remember to open the settings interface and set Skip warning and Auto Equip to a preferred number before going AFK. Also, make sure to have enough Storage space as your existing Auras may get replaced.

Sol's RNG Features

Auras in Sol's RNG

An Aura's value is based on its Roll chance, for example, a Common Aura's chance of appearing in your Roll is 1 in 2, hence it is the easiest Aura to obtain. Matrix Aura is one of the most sought-after Auras in Sol's RNG as only 1 in 50,000,000 can claim it. You can also equip skins on certain Auras.

Jake's Workshop in Souls RNG

Gear Basing is the basic crafting tool that you will need to craft the finest item that will boost your Luck and reduce your Roll's CD. Here are all the items you can craft in Jake's Workshop with their Aura requirements:

Gear Basing

Good - 1

Rare - 1

Uncommon - 1

Common - 1

Luck Glove

Gear Basing 1

Rare - 3

Divinus - 2

Crystallized - 1

Lunar Device

Gear Basing - 1

Rare - 1

Divinus - 1

Lunar - 1

Solar Device

Gear Basing - 1

Solar - 1

Divinus - 1

Rare - 1

Eclipse

Divinus - 1

Solar - 1

Lunar - 1

Eclipse Device

Lunar Device - 1

Solar Device - 1

Eclipse - 1

Exo Gauntlet

Gear Basing - 3

Gilded - 3

Precious - 2

Undead - 1

Exotic - 1

Magnetic - 2

Sidereum - 1

Gilded Coin

Gilded - 1

Sol's RNG FAQs

Can you expect Luck Potions in Sol's RNG?

The in-game bot sent a message regarding Luck Potions, so you can expect a Potion Dealer or a Potion Shop to appear on the map next patch.

How many Auras can you initially store in your Storage?

New players can only store 6 Auras at the start.

How much does it cost to upgrade your Storage?

The basic cost to upgrade your Storage is $400 Coins.

Do you need Coins to craft items in Jake's Workshop?

No, you don't need Coins to craft items in Sol RNG's Jake's Workshop.

