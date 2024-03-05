Eat the World: Guide and FAQs

Eat the World is a new Roblox experience where your avatar must devour everything in sight to triumph. In addition to eating, you'll need to eliminate other players to earn money and upgrade your stats to become more powerful. Newbies who struggle to keep up with players in terms of upgrades can learn how to become the strongest using our guide.

This article will not only cover the guide but also tips and other important details required to become the best in Roblox Eat the World.

Roblox Eat the World Guide

How to play Roblox Eat the World?

Just keep consuming whatever you see to increase your size (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Once you launch the game, you'll automatically spawn on a random multiplayer map. Just grab anything you see on the map and hit the left-click button to eat. Currently, the circular tree branches and certain tree blocks are not consumable. Other than these two, everything else on the map can be eaten.

The more items your avatar eats, the bigger and stronger it will get. At times, you can also collect blocks from eating; these blocks give you 50 money that can be invested in upgrading your stats.

Purple, a rare variety block, may also appear; these blocks offer a lot of money. Also, remember that all the blocks will disappear after a few seconds if you fail to collect them.

Survive until the end of the timer by eating and upgrading your stats. Hit the E button to throw objects at enemies. It can be quite difficult to aim, so zoom in and enter first-person view. This way, you can throw objects to damage enemies or steal kills. Eliminating enemies is also another way to earn money in Eat the World.

Upgrades in Roblox Eat the World

All the upgrades in the game (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Just hit the shop icon on the left side of the screen to access the upgrades section. The following are the upgrades that must be leveled up to become powerful:

Maximum Size

Walk Speed

Size Multiplier

Maximum Size increases the quantity of your intake meter, Walk Speed increases the movement speed, and Size Multiplier enhances your overall size.

Tips to remember when playing Roblox Eat the World

Purple blocks are rare and are known to appear at random times (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Your avatar will be miniature-sized if you start the game for the first time. If you are being attacked by other players, simply run near any giant or large-sized players and circle their legs.

This trick allows you to dodge incoming projectiles and continue eating safely until your avatar's size increases. You can also dive into any open holes in the ground to evade projectiles. Newbies are advised to use in-game comms to team up with stronger players.

When your avatar becomes huge, you'll notice a drop in movement speed. At this point, eating a tree's trunk and using its circular branch as a wheel can help. Simply jump on it and steer toward your preferred location

FAQs on Roblox Eat the World

Can you eat other players in Eat the World?

Yes, you must buy Eat Players Gamepass for 650 Robux to eat other players.

What does level 1 Size Multiplier cost?

The level 1 Size Multiplier costs 40,000 money.

What is the default Walk Speed of your avatar?

You'll start the game with just 12 Walk Speed. The first upgrade costs 1000 money.

How to find gold blocks?

Whenever you hit or eliminate an enemy player, you can find a gold block.

