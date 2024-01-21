Reaper 2 codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Reaper 2 codes 

Reaper 2 codes can be used to claim free vital resources and boosters. Coupled with that, a variety of Spins, including Legendary Spins, are also up for grabs. The normal Spin and Legendary ones, when used, will reward your avatar with free Shikai and Bankai.
The following are the current tiers with Shikai and Bankai that can be acquired via normal and Legendary Spins:
Common - 50% - Zangetsu and Wabisuke
Uncommon - 34% - Sode No Shirayuki and Sakanade
Rare - 12% - Katen Kyokotsu, Benihime, Senbonzakura, and Shinso
Legendary - 3% - Nozarashi, Hyorinmaru, and Tenken
Mythical - 1% - Ryujin Jakka, Kyoko Suigetsu, and Minazuki
Additionally, you can use Pet Spins to get your hands on some of the finest in-game pets. This guide will help you learn more about the latest Roblox codes and their usage in Reaper 2.
Active Reaper 2 codes
The featured active Reaper 2 codes are confirmed to be working and valid as of January 21, 2024. All the codes take some time to expire; hence, you can redeem them whenever you want.
Active codes in Reaper 2
Code
Rewards
NewRacePls
Race Reroll (Latest)
PLAYHxM
5 Legendary Spins (Latest)
NewPrestigeBuff
Prestige Reset (Latest)
NEWHXH?
25k Cash (Latest)
APOLOGY!!
3 Legendary Spins, 10 Regular Spins, and 20k Cash
MONIEPLS
5k Cash
xaxis?
1 Legendary Spin
DxLikesWomen
5 Spins
PATIENCEISTHEKEY
Free Spins
JOEBEARD
10k Cash
MINAZUKI
1.5k Cash
Reaper3
5 Spins
UNRANKED
25k Cash
BUYSPINS!
1.5k Cash
PRIMEROSECONDOLESGO
25k Cash
RACEREROLLPRIMERO
Race Reroll
RESETPOINTSPRIMEROYES
Reset Points
NEWSPINNER?
5 Secondary Spins
FIRSTPETCODE
1 Pet Spin
YAKRUSISAWESOME
Secondary Reroll
SHINSOPLS
Secondary Reroll
PIMPINGCASH
Free Cash
PARTYSTUNFIX
1 Pet Spin
CAPTURETHEFLAG
15k Cash
FREECASH??
Cash
NEWRACEPLS2
Race Reroll
NEWSKILLTREE
Skill Points Reset
SECONDARYREROLL4FREE
Secondary Reroll
WAVE1
Secondary Reroll
REROLLGOODBYE1
Race Reroll
CHRISTMASRACEREROLL?
Race Reroll
CHRISTMASRACEREROLL2?
Race Reroll
TYBWSOON?!
Race Reroll
YAKRUSISGONE1
Cash
NEWFB?1
Secondary Reroll
FULLBRINGHYPE
Race Reroll
YOUASKED4DELIVERY
SP Reset
THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE
25k Cash
RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ
Zanpakuto Reroll
QUINCYBIGSWORD
Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber)
READYFORTRUEVASTO
Race Reroll
GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100
Prestige Buff Reset
WHATSHALLIGET
SP Reset
NEWSKINCODE
Random skin from the Dark One bundle
HEBACK
Secondary Reroll
FINALLYUPDATEB
25k Cash
REALDANGAl24
10k Cash
REEEEEEEE
5k Cash
CashDAY
10k Cash
Follow@ZenokeiRBLXOnTwitter
10k Cash
SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube
10k Cash
SUPRISECASH20K
20k Cash
ROBLOXDOWN
5k Cash
DAVIDBAZOOKA
5k Cash
KUCHILOARROGANTE
25k Cash
SPRESETFORFIXES
Skill Point and Nodes Reset
100KLIKESPATCH
Chrysallis skin and 10k Cash
JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU
Skill Point and Nodes Reset
SupaSupriseNight
25k Cash
SHEESHGOTHACKED
5k Cash
WEAPOLOGIZE
Secondary Reroll
PRAYFORZENOKEI
5k Cash
THANKYOUFORSTAYING
20k Cash
SUNDAYFUNDAY
Free Rewards
Zen1
Race Reroll
Zen2
Race Reroll
prestigeVasto
Free Rewards
prestigeAdjuchacar
Free Rewards
DELAY1
Free Rewards
RESETPOINTS1
Reset Your Stats
RESETPOINTS2
Reset Your Stats
RESETPOINTS3
Reset Your Stats
Inactive Reaper 2 codes
Unfortunately, many old codes have become inactive over time due to gameplay updates. Error messages will be displayed if you attempt to redeem them. However, it's worth noting that some expired codes may randomly become active, so you can still try redeeming them.
Inactive codes in Reaper 2
Code
Rewards
VizardTimes
10k Cash
GIBNEWSWORD
Reroll Zanpakuto
BASH11
5k Cash
DxLikesMen
Secondary Reroll
IWILLHMPH
10k cash
RACEROLLERR
Race Reroll
QUINCYGUNS
Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow)
NEWBANKAI
5k Cash
MaskReset
Reset Points
BCASH11
5k Cash
VizarReaction
Race Reroll
UPDTBALANCE1
Free Rewards
Sorry1
15k Cash
READYFORSHUNKO
Secondary Reroll
READYFORPART2
10k cash
AIZENPART1
Race and Stat reset
random
10k Cash
NozaReset
Stat Point Reset
DELAY1
Free Rewards
FOLLOWZENOKEI
Secondary Reroll
PrideMonthYass
Secondary Reroll
NozaCrazy
10k Cash
NozaCash
15k Cash
BUGH11
5k Cash
VizardReqFix
Secondary Reroll
JustCash
10k Cash
PARTOFTHEPLAN
Race and Stat reset
NEWVOL
5k Cash
QUINCYGUNS
Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow)
APOLOGIES
Secondary Reroll and Cash
SUPRISECASH20K
20k Cash
QUINCYBIGSWORD
Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber)
REIATSUFINE
Reiatsu Color Reroll
REIATSUFINEV2
Reiatsu Color Reroll
Follow@ZenokeiRBLXOnTwitter
10k Cash
Spin2win
5 Spins
RESETPOINTS1
Reset Your Stats
REALDANGAl24
10k Cash
READYFORTRUEVASTO
Race Reroll
NEWBANKAI2
Cash
GIBNEWSWORD
Reroll Zanpakuto model
VizardTimes
10k Cash
RANDOM3
30k Cash
PRIDE
20k Cash
RANDOMV2
10k Cash
REIATSUFINEV3
Reiatsu Color Reroll
ROLLSECONDARY250
Race Reroll
RELEASERACEREROLL1
Race Reset
ZenokeiWasHere
Race Reroll
RANDOM
10k Cash
VizardReqFix
Secondary Reroll
JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU
Skill Point and Nodes Reset
REROLLGOODBYE1
Race Reroll
READYFORSHUNKO
Secondary Reroll
AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE
Secondary Reroll
bugfixes00
10k cash
DxWasHere
Race Reroll
PARTOFTHEPLAN
Race and Stat reset
BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL
Race Reroll
RELEASERACEREROLL1
Race Reset
IWILLHMPH
10k cash
AIZENPART1
Race and Stat reset
TESTINGNEWTYPEOFCODE
2x cash for one day
UPDTBALANCE1
Free Rewards
DxLikesMen
Secondary Reroll
SUBZENOKEI
Secondary Reroll
APOLOGIES
Secondary Reroll and Cash
RACEROLLERR
Race Reroll
NEWSECONDARY??
Secondary reset
NozaReset
Stat Point Reset
REROLLGOODBYE1
Race Reroll
NEWBANKAI2
Cash
newRACEREROLL
Race reset
raceREROLL
Race reset
RELEASERACEREROLL1
Race Reset
How to redeem Reaper 2 codes
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem all active codes in Reaper 2:
Launch the game and connect to the server (You can join any game mode).
Scroll down to the last in the toolset tab on the right side of the game screen.
Select the Twitter logo icon to open the code redemption box.
Copy any active code from our list above and paste it (Ctrl + V) into the "Insert code" text box.
Hit the green-themed "SUBMIT" button to redeem the code.
What are Reaper 2 codes about and their importance
As mentioned earlier, active codes in Reaper 2 reward players with various spins. Additionally, players can redeem free cash and use it to purchase race rerolls, accessories, and other tools.
Furthermore, new players can quickly amass wealth on the map and acquire free skins with codes. Stats and Prestige resets will revert all your attributes (Skill Tree) and Prestige to default.
Reaper 2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If you enter the wrong code, an "Invalid code." error message will pop up. As of now, there are no server issues based on codes. In case you face any, you can simply restart the game and start over the redemption process.
Where to find new Reaper 2 codes
You can join the game's official Discord server or follow the dev's X handle to stay updated on the latest codes. For a more convenient approach, you can also check our lists periodically for new codes in Reaper 2.
FAQs on Reaper 2 codes
What are the latest Reaper 2 codes?
NewRacePls, PLAYHxM, NewPrestigeBuff, and NEWHXH? are the latest codes in Reaper 2.
Can you get pets from promo codes in Reaper 2?
As of now, none of the active or inactive codes offer pets. However, you can claim free Pet Spins and use them to acquire pets.
When to use booster codes in Reaper 2?
Activate booster codes right before you start a quest or about to talk to quest-based NPCs.