Reaper 2 codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Reaper 2 codes 

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 21, 2024 13:59 GMT
Reaper 2 title screen with codes
Reaper 2 codes can be used to claim free vital resources and boosters. Coupled with that, a variety of Spins, including Legendary Spins, are also up for grabs. The normal Spin and Legendary ones, when used, will reward your avatar with free Shikai and Bankai.

The following are the current tiers with Shikai and Bankai that can be acquired via normal and Legendary Spins:

  • Common - 50% - Zangetsu and Wabisuke
  • Uncommon - 34% - Sode No Shirayuki and Sakanade
  • Rare - 12% - Katen Kyokotsu, Benihime, Senbonzakura, and Shinso
  • Legendary - 3% - Nozarashi, Hyorinmaru, and Tenken
  • Mythical - 1% - Ryujin Jakka, Kyoko Suigetsu, and Minazuki

Additionally, you can use Pet Spins to get your hands on some of the finest in-game pets. This guide will help you learn more about the latest Roblox codes and their usage in Reaper 2.

Active Reaper 2 codes

Official Reaper 2 poster (Roblox)
The featured active Reaper 2 codes are confirmed to be working and valid as of January 21, 2024. All the codes take some time to expire; hence, you can redeem them whenever you want.

Active codes in Reaper 2

Code

Rewards

NewRacePls

Race Reroll (Latest)

PLAYHxM

5 Legendary Spins (Latest)

NewPrestigeBuff

Prestige Reset (Latest)

NEWHXH?

25k Cash (Latest)

APOLOGY!!

3 Legendary Spins, 10 Regular Spins, and 20k Cash

MONIEPLS

5k Cash

xaxis?

1 Legendary Spin

DxLikesWomen

5 Spins

PATIENCEISTHEKEY

Free Spins

JOEBEARD

10k Cash

MINAZUKI

1.5k Cash

Reaper3

5 Spins

UNRANKED

25k Cash

BUYSPINS!

1.5k Cash

PRIMEROSECONDOLESGO

25k Cash

RACEREROLLPRIMERO

Race Reroll

RESETPOINTSPRIMEROYES

Reset Points

NEWSPINNER?

5 Secondary Spins

FIRSTPETCODE

1 Pet Spin

YAKRUSISAWESOME

Secondary Reroll

SHINSOPLS

Secondary Reroll

PIMPINGCASH

Free Cash

PARTYSTUNFIX

1 Pet Spin

CAPTURETHEFLAG

15k Cash

FREECASH??

Cash

NEWRACEPLS2

Race Reroll

NEWSKILLTREE

Skill Points Reset

SECONDARYREROLL4FREE

Secondary Reroll

WAVE1

Secondary Reroll

REROLLGOODBYE1

Race Reroll

CHRISTMASRACEREROLL?

Race Reroll

CHRISTMASRACEREROLL2?

Race Reroll

TYBWSOON?!

Race Reroll

YAKRUSISGONE1

Cash

NEWFB?1

Secondary Reroll

FULLBRINGHYPE

Race Reroll

YOUASKED4DELIVERY

SP Reset

THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE

25k Cash

RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ

Zanpakuto Reroll

QUINCYBIGSWORD

Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber)

READYFORTRUEVASTO

Race Reroll

GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100

Prestige Buff Reset

WHATSHALLIGET

SP Reset

NEWSKINCODE

Random skin from the Dark One bundle

HEBACK

Secondary Reroll

FINALLYUPDATEB

25k Cash

REALDANGAl24

10k Cash

REEEEEEEE

5k Cash

CashDAY

10k Cash

Follow@ZenokeiRBLXOnTwitter

10k Cash

SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube

10k Cash

SUPRISECASH20K

20k Cash

ROBLOXDOWN

5k Cash

DAVIDBAZOOKA

5k Cash

KUCHILOARROGANTE

25k Cash

SPRESETFORFIXES

Skill Point and Nodes Reset

100KLIKESPATCH

Chrysallis skin and 10k Cash

JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU

Skill Point and Nodes Reset

SupaSupriseNight

25k Cash

SHEESHGOTHACKED

5k Cash

WEAPOLOGIZE

Secondary Reroll

PRAYFORZENOKEI

5k Cash

THANKYOUFORSTAYING

20k Cash

SUNDAYFUNDAY

Free Rewards

Zen1

Race Reroll

Zen2

Race Reroll

prestigeVasto

Free Rewards

prestigeAdjuchacar

Free Rewards

DELAY1

Free Rewards

RESETPOINTS1

Reset Your Stats

RESETPOINTS2

Reset Your Stats

RESETPOINTS3

Reset Your Stats

Inactive Reaper 2 codes

Unfortunately, many old codes have become inactive over time due to gameplay updates. Error messages will be displayed if you attempt to redeem them. However, it's worth noting that some expired codes may randomly become active, so you can still try redeeming them.

Inactive codes in Reaper 2

Code

Rewards

VizardTimes

10k Cash

GIBNEWSWORD

Reroll Zanpakuto

BASH11

5k Cash

DxLikesMen

Secondary Reroll

IWILLHMPH

10k cash

RACEROLLERR

Race Reroll

QUINCYGUNS

Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow)

NEWBANKAI

5k Cash

MaskReset

Reset Points

BCASH11

5k Cash

VizarReaction

Race Reroll

UPDTBALANCE1

Free Rewards

Sorry1

15k Cash

READYFORSHUNKO

Secondary Reroll

READYFORPART2

10k cash

AIZENPART1

Race and Stat reset

random

10k Cash

NozaReset

Stat Point Reset

DELAY1

Free Rewards

FOLLOWZENOKEI

Secondary Reroll

PrideMonthYass

Secondary Reroll

NozaCrazy

10k Cash

NozaCash

15k Cash

BUGH11

5k Cash

VizardReqFix

Secondary Reroll

JustCash

10k Cash

PARTOFTHEPLAN

Race and Stat reset

NEWVOL

5k Cash

QUINCYGUNS

Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow)

APOLOGIES

Secondary Reroll and Cash

SUPRISECASH20K

20k Cash

QUINCYBIGSWORD

Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber)

REIATSUFINE

Reiatsu Color Reroll

REIATSUFINEV2

Reiatsu Color Reroll

Follow@ZenokeiRBLXOnTwitter

10k Cash

Spin2win

5 Spins

RESETPOINTS1

Reset Your Stats

REALDANGAl24

10k Cash

READYFORTRUEVASTO

Race Reroll

NEWBANKAI2

Cash

GIBNEWSWORD

Reroll Zanpakuto model

VizardTimes

10k Cash

RANDOM3

30k Cash

PRIDE

20k Cash

RANDOMV2

10k Cash

REIATSUFINEV3

Reiatsu Color Reroll

ROLLSECONDARY250

Race Reroll

RELEASERACEREROLL1

Race Reset

ZenokeiWasHere

Race Reroll

RANDOM

10k Cash

VizardReqFix

Secondary Reroll

JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU

Skill Point and Nodes Reset

REROLLGOODBYE1

Race Reroll

READYFORSHUNKO

Secondary Reroll

AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE

Secondary Reroll

bugfixes00

10k cash

DxWasHere

Race Reroll

PARTOFTHEPLAN

Race and Stat reset

BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL

Race Reroll

RELEASERACEREROLL1

Race Reset

IWILLHMPH

10k cash

AIZENPART1

Race and Stat reset

TESTINGNEWTYPEOFCODE

2x cash for one day

UPDTBALANCE1

Free Rewards

DxLikesMen

Secondary Reroll

SUBZENOKEI

Secondary Reroll

APOLOGIES

Secondary Reroll and Cash

RACEROLLERR

Race Reroll

NEWSECONDARY??

Secondary reset

NozaReset

Stat Point Reset

REROLLGOODBYE1

Race Reroll

NEWBANKAI2

Cash

newRACEREROLL

Race reset

raceREROLL

Race reset

RELEASERACEREROLL1

Race Reset

How to redeem Reaper 2 codes

Twitter logo icon in Reaper 2 (Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem all active codes in Reaper 2:

  • Launch the game and connect to the server (You can join any game mode).
  • Scroll down to the last in the toolset tab on the right side of the game screen.
  • Select the Twitter logo icon to open the code redemption box.
  • Copy any active code from our list above and paste it (Ctrl + V) into the "Insert code" text box.
  • Hit the green-themed "SUBMIT" button to redeem the code.

What are Reaper 2 codes about and their importance

Reaper 2 code box (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
As mentioned earlier, active codes in Reaper 2 reward players with various spins. Additionally, players can redeem free cash and use it to purchase race rerolls, accessories, and other tools.

Furthermore, new players can quickly amass wealth on the map and acquire free skins with codes. Stats and Prestige resets will revert all your attributes (Skill Tree) and Prestige to default.

Reaper 2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code. in Reaper 2 (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
If you enter the wrong code, an "Invalid code." error message will pop up. As of now, there are no server issues based on codes. In case you face any, you can simply restart the game and start over the redemption process.

Where to find new Reaper 2 codes

You can join the game's official Discord server or follow the dev's X handle to stay updated on the latest codes. For a more convenient approach, you can also check our lists periodically for new codes in Reaper 2.

FAQs on Reaper 2 codes

What are the latest Reaper 2 codes?

NewRacePls, PLAYHxM, NewPrestigeBuff, and NEWHXH? are the latest codes in Reaper 2.

Can you get pets from promo codes in Reaper 2?

As of now, none of the active or inactive codes offer pets. However, you can claim free Pet Spins and use them to acquire pets.

When to use booster codes in Reaper 2?

Activate booster codes right before you start a quest or about to talk to quest-based NPCs.

