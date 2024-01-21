Reaper 2 codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Reaper 2 codes 

Reaper 2 codes can be used to claim free vital resources and boosters. Coupled with that, a variety of Spins, including Legendary Spins, are also up for grabs. The normal Spin and Legendary ones, when used, will reward your avatar with free Shikai and Bankai.

The following are the current tiers with Shikai and Bankai that can be acquired via normal and Legendary Spins:

Common - 50% - Zangetsu and Wabisuke

Uncommon - 34% - Sode No Shirayuki and Sakanade

Rare - 12% - Katen Kyokotsu, Benihime, Senbonzakura, and Shinso

Legendary - 3% - Nozarashi, Hyorinmaru, and Tenken

Mythical - 1% - Ryujin Jakka, Kyoko Suigetsu, and Minazuki

Additionally, you can use Pet Spins to get your hands on some of the finest in-game pets. This guide will help you learn more about the latest Roblox codes and their usage in Reaper 2.

Active Reaper 2 codes

Official Reaper 2 poster (Roblox)

The featured active Reaper 2 codes are confirmed to be working and valid as of January 21, 2024. All the codes take some time to expire; hence, you can redeem them whenever you want.

Active codes in Reaper 2 Code Rewards NewRacePls Race Reroll (Latest) PLAYHxM 5 Legendary Spins (Latest) NewPrestigeBuff Prestige Reset (Latest) NEWHXH? 25k Cash (Latest) APOLOGY!! 3 Legendary Spins, 10 Regular Spins, and 20k Cash MONIEPLS 5k Cash xaxis? 1 Legendary Spin DxLikesWomen 5 Spins PATIENCEISTHEKEY Free Spins JOEBEARD 10k Cash MINAZUKI 1.5k Cash Reaper3 5 Spins UNRANKED 25k Cash BUYSPINS! 1.5k Cash PRIMEROSECONDOLESGO 25k Cash RACEREROLLPRIMERO Race Reroll RESETPOINTSPRIMEROYES Reset Points NEWSPINNER? 5 Secondary Spins FIRSTPETCODE 1 Pet Spin YAKRUSISAWESOME Secondary Reroll SHINSOPLS Secondary Reroll PIMPINGCASH Free Cash PARTYSTUNFIX 1 Pet Spin CAPTURETHEFLAG 15k Cash FREECASH?? Cash NEWRACEPLS2 Race Reroll NEWSKILLTREE Skill Points Reset SECONDARYREROLL4FREE Secondary Reroll WAVE1 Secondary Reroll REROLLGOODBYE1 Race Reroll CHRISTMASRACEREROLL? Race Reroll CHRISTMASRACEREROLL2? Race Reroll TYBWSOON?! Race Reroll YAKRUSISGONE1 Cash NEWFB?1 Secondary Reroll FULLBRINGHYPE Race Reroll YOUASKED4DELIVERY SP Reset THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE 25k Cash RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ Zanpakuto Reroll QUINCYBIGSWORD Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber) READYFORTRUEVASTO Race Reroll GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100 Prestige Buff Reset WHATSHALLIGET SP Reset NEWSKINCODE Random skin from the Dark One bundle HEBACK Secondary Reroll FINALLYUPDATEB 25k Cash REALDANGAl24 10k Cash REEEEEEEE 5k Cash CashDAY 10k Cash Follow@ZenokeiRBLXOnTwitter 10k Cash SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube 10k Cash SUPRISECASH20K 20k Cash ROBLOXDOWN 5k Cash DAVIDBAZOOKA 5k Cash KUCHILOARROGANTE 25k Cash SPRESETFORFIXES Skill Point and Nodes Reset 100KLIKESPATCH Chrysallis skin and 10k Cash JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU Skill Point and Nodes Reset SupaSupriseNight 25k Cash SHEESHGOTHACKED 5k Cash WEAPOLOGIZE Secondary Reroll PRAYFORZENOKEI 5k Cash THANKYOUFORSTAYING 20k Cash SUNDAYFUNDAY Free Rewards Zen1 Race Reroll Zen2 Race Reroll prestigeVasto Free Rewards prestigeAdjuchacar Free Rewards DELAY1 Free Rewards RESETPOINTS1 Reset Your Stats RESETPOINTS2 Reset Your Stats RESETPOINTS3 Reset Your Stats

Inactive Reaper 2 codes

Unfortunately, many old codes have become inactive over time due to gameplay updates. Error messages will be displayed if you attempt to redeem them. However, it's worth noting that some expired codes may randomly become active, so you can still try redeeming them.

Inactive codes in Reaper 2 Code Rewards VizardTimes 10k Cash GIBNEWSWORD Reroll Zanpakuto BASH11 5k Cash DxLikesMen Secondary Reroll IWILLHMPH 10k cash RACEROLLERR Race Reroll QUINCYGUNS Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow) NEWBANKAI 5k Cash MaskReset Reset Points BCASH11 5k Cash VizarReaction Race Reroll UPDTBALANCE1 Free Rewards Sorry1 15k Cash READYFORSHUNKO Secondary Reroll READYFORPART2 10k cash AIZENPART1 Race and Stat reset random 10k Cash NozaReset Stat Point Reset DELAY1 Free Rewards FOLLOWZENOKEI Secondary Reroll PrideMonthYass Secondary Reroll NozaCrazy 10k Cash NozaCash 15k Cash BUGH11 5k Cash VizardReqFix Secondary Reroll JustCash 10k Cash PARTOFTHEPLAN Race and Stat reset NEWVOL 5k Cash QUINCYGUNS Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow) APOLOGIES Secondary Reroll and Cash SUPRISECASH20K 20k Cash QUINCYBIGSWORD Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber) REIATSUFINE Reiatsu Color Reroll REIATSUFINEV2 Reiatsu Color Reroll Follow@ZenokeiRBLXOnTwitter 10k Cash Spin2win 5 Spins RESETPOINTS1 Reset Your Stats REALDANGAl24 10k Cash READYFORTRUEVASTO Race Reroll NEWBANKAI2 Cash GIBNEWSWORD Reroll Zanpakuto model VizardTimes 10k Cash RANDOM3 30k Cash PRIDE 20k Cash RANDOMV2 10k Cash REIATSUFINEV3 Reiatsu Color Reroll ROLLSECONDARY250 Race Reroll RELEASERACEREROLL1 Race Reset ZenokeiWasHere Race Reroll RANDOM 10k Cash VizardReqFix Secondary Reroll JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU Skill Point and Nodes Reset REROLLGOODBYE1 Race Reroll READYFORSHUNKO Secondary Reroll AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE Secondary Reroll bugfixes00 10k cash DxWasHere Race Reroll PARTOFTHEPLAN Race and Stat reset BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL Race Reroll RELEASERACEREROLL1 Race Reset IWILLHMPH 10k cash AIZENPART1 Race and Stat reset TESTINGNEWTYPEOFCODE 2x cash for one day UPDTBALANCE1 Free Rewards DxLikesMen Secondary Reroll SUBZENOKEI Secondary Reroll APOLOGIES Secondary Reroll and Cash RACEROLLERR Race Reroll NEWSECONDARY?? Secondary reset NozaReset Stat Point Reset REROLLGOODBYE1 Race Reroll NEWBANKAI2 Cash newRACEREROLL Race reset raceREROLL Race reset RELEASERACEREROLL1 Race Reset

How to redeem Reaper 2 codes

Twitter logo icon in Reaper 2 (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem all active codes in Reaper 2:

Launch the game and connect to the server (You can join any game mode).

Scroll down to the last in the toolset tab on the right side of the game screen.

Select the Twitter logo icon to open the code redemption box.

Copy any active code from our list above and paste it (Ctrl + V) into the "Insert code" text box.

Hit the green-themed "SUBMIT" button to redeem the code.

What are Reaper 2 codes about and their importance

Reaper 2 code box (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

As mentioned earlier, active codes in Reaper 2 reward players with various spins. Additionally, players can redeem free cash and use it to purchase race rerolls, accessories, and other tools.

Furthermore, new players can quickly amass wealth on the map and acquire free skins with codes. Stats and Prestige resets will revert all your attributes (Skill Tree) and Prestige to default.

Reaper 2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code. in Reaper 2 (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

If you enter the wrong code, an "Invalid code." error message will pop up. As of now, there are no server issues based on codes. In case you face any, you can simply restart the game and start over the redemption process.

Where to find new Reaper 2 codes

You can join the game's official Discord server or follow the dev's X handle to stay updated on the latest codes. For a more convenient approach, you can also check our lists periodically for new codes in Reaper 2.

FAQs on Reaper 2 codes

What are the latest Reaper 2 codes?

NewRacePls, PLAYHxM, NewPrestigeBuff, and NEWHXH? are the latest codes in Reaper 2.

Can you get pets from promo codes in Reaper 2?

As of now, none of the active or inactive codes offer pets. However, you can claim free Pet Spins and use them to acquire pets.

When to use booster codes in Reaper 2?

Activate booster codes right before you start a quest or about to talk to quest-based NPCs.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes