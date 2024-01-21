Anime Showdown Codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Anime Showdown codes?

Anime Showdown codes are for Robloxians looking to claim free Coins, Gems, and XP in the game. They are crucial for unlocking anime-themed characters like Son Goku and Monkey D. Luffy, who have powerful abilities and movesets. Players can use the codes featured in the article to obtain the abovementioned resources for free.

Even though Coins and Gems can be earned by taking part in battles, eliminating other players, and simply grinding in the game, these codes provide additional resources that can be used to obtain coveted and cherished anime characters.

They are significantly useful for new players looking to dive into Anime Showdown. Newbies can redeem these codes and use them to unlock an entry-level character with basic but substantially powerful abilities to get started in the game.

List of active Anime Showdown codes 2024

The highlighted active codes for Roblox Anime Showdown are confirmed to be valid and working as of January 21, 2024. Furthermore, they don't have any expiration dates and the risk of going inactive any time soon. Nevertheless, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on freebies.

20K! Redeem for 3,000 Coins (New) 4MILVISITS Redeem for 650 Coins (New) 6MILVISITS Redeem for 2,650 Coins (New) ROBLOXSERVERSAREAWESOME Redeem for Coins and Gems

Inactive Anime Showdown codes

Unfortunately, some old codes have expired over the last few updates. This is also good news as it implies the developers issue fresh codes regularly. Trying to redeem the following code will give an error message. If a code that is currently active fails to activate, this list will be updated accordingly.

MERRYCHRISTMAS Redeem for Coins and Gems RELEASE Redeem for a free 10,500 Coins and 1,000 Gems reward! 10K! Redeem for 1,000 free Coins and Gems rewards! SORRY4SHUTDOWN2 Redeem for 1,000 free Coins and Gems rewards! BIRTHDAYPRESENT Redeem for an in-game reward HITRELEASED Redeem for Coins and Gems SHUUTDOOWN Redeem for Coins and Gems PIXELBOUNDISCOOL Redeem for 650 XP, 2500 Cash, and 10 Gems 6MILVISITS Redeem for Gems and XP rewards PATCHMOVED2NEXTWEEK Redeem for rewards FREECOLOSSALCHEST Redeem for a Chest SORRY4SHUTDOWNONTUESDAYPATCH Redeem for Coins TUESDAYPATCHFIX Redeem for Coins REJOIN2FIXLOADING Redeem for Coins UPDATE1 Redeem for Coins SORRY4BUG Redeem for free Gems and XP rewards! 1MILVISITS Redeem for free 35 Gems, 1,000 Coins, and XP rewards! fudd10_v10 Redeem for a free Gem, a couple of coins, and XP rewards!

How to redeem Anime Showdown codes

The redemption process in Anime Showdown is quite simple:

Launch Anime Showdown and ensure that you're connected to the server.

Open up the Chat Menu by pressing the / key on your keyboard.

Now you must enter ! redeem into the chat that is followed by a space.

into the chat that is followed by a space. After putting in the abovementioned command, copy and paste a working code from the list provided above after the command.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Anime Showdown codes and their importance?

As mentioned, promo codes in Anime Showdown offer free Coins, Gems, and XP. Therefore, using them lets you obtain these resources and advance even further in the game. By using these resources, you can also get your hands on some of the strongest characters, each with their mind-blowing abilities.

Instead of spending Robux and grinding in battles to purchase these resources, you can easily redeem these active codes and get them for free.

Anime Showdown code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Currently, there aren't any known server bugs related to codes in Anime Showdown. However, an Invalid or Expired Code message can appear if you enter an incorrect or expired code. Double-check the codes before pressing the redeem button, given that you manually input them.

To avoid facing this error, you can copy the codes and paste them directly into the game.

Where to find more recent Anime Showdown codes

To get wind of the latest Roblox news, bookmark this page, which will be updated whenever fresh codes are released. You can also follow the Anime Showdown developer's X handle, the game's official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group.

FAQs on Anime Showdown codes

What is the latest Anime Showdown code?

20K! is the latest active code in Anime Showdown that, when redeemed, can grant you 3,000 Coins.

Are Anime Showdown codes useful?

Yes, all Anime Showdown codes are extremely useful. By redeeming them in the game, you can avoid grinding and acquire powerful abilities, characters, and their exclusive skins.

