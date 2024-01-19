Roblox
Anime Adventures Codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Anime Adventures Codes?

Anime Adventures latest codes
Check out the latest codes for Anime Adventures (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Anime Adventures codes are for Robloxians looking to claim free Gems, Summoning Tickets, and other valuable resources in the game. They are the key to unlocking new and better anime characters like Ultra Instinct Goku, Gear 5 Luffy, and every other item inside the in-game shop. Players can use the codes featured in the article to obtain the following resources for free.

Even though they can earn Gems by completing quests, opening chests, and simply grinding in the game, these codes provide additional resources that can be used to obtain valuable characters with mind-blowing abilities.

These codes are significantly useful for new players looking to dive into Anime Adventures. They can simply redeem these and unlock an entry-level yet substantially powerful anime character to get started.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

List of active Anime Adventures codes 2024

Official gameplay cover for Anime Adventures (Image via Roblox)
Official gameplay cover for Anime Adventures (Image via Roblox)

The highlighted active codes for Roblox Anime Adventures are confirmed to be valid and working as of January 19, 2024. Furthermore, they don't have any expiration dates and the risk of going inactive any time soon. Nevertheless, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on free rewards.

HOLIDAY2023Redeem for 770 Gems (New)
SACREDPLANETRedeem for Gems and other rewards
UNLEASHFUSESOONRedeem for Gems and other rewards
AMEGAKURERedeem for Gems and other rewards
HAPPYHALLOWEENRedeem rewards
HALLOWEENUPDSOONRedeem for 500 Gems
STRAYDOGSRedeem for 500 Gems

Inactive Anime Adventures codes

Unfortunately, many old codes have expired over the last few updates. This is also good news as it implies the developers issue fresh codes regularly. The following codes are not redeemable, and you'll receive error messages if you try redeeming any.

HOLYGRAILRedeem for 500 Gems
REASON2FIGHTRedeem for 500 Gems
MORIOHRedeem for 500 Gems
UNBREAKABLERedeem for 250 Gems
NEWCODE0819Redeem for 250 Gems
OVERLORDRedeem for 500 Gems
SuperTierMagicSoonRedeem for 500 Gems
SUMMER2023Redeem for 250 Gems
ANNIVERSARYRedeem for 250 Gems
TOURNAMENTUIFIXRedeem for 250 Gems
AINCRADRedeem for 250 Gems
MADOKARedeem for 500 Gems
DRESSROSARedeem for 250 Gems
BILLIONRedeem for 400 Gems
ENTERTAINMENTRedeem for 250 Gems
HAPPYEASTERRedeem for 200 Gems
VIGILANTERedeem for 250 Gems
SubToBlamspotRedeem this code for 1x Summon Ticket
noclypsoRedeem this code for 1x Summon Ticket
CxrsedRedeem this code for 1x Summon Ticket
subtomaokumaRedeem for a Summon Ticket
FictioNTheFirstRedeem this code for 1x Summon Ticket
SubToKelvingtsRedeem this code for 1x Summon Ticket
TOADBOIGAMINGRedeem this code for 1x Summon Ticket
KingLuffyRedeem this code for 1x Summon Ticket
subtosnowrbxRedeem this code for 1x Summon Ticket
GOLDENRedeem for 1k Gems
SINS2Redeem for 250 Gems
SINSRedeem for 200 Gems
UCHIHARedeem for 250 Gems
CLOUDRedeem for 250 Gems
HERORedeem for 250 Gems
CHAINSAWRedeem for 250 Gems
NEWYEAR2023Redeem for Gems
PORTALFIXRedeem for 100 Gems
CHRISTMAS2022Redeem for 250 Gems
GRAVITYRedeem for 250 Gems
UPDATEHYPERedeem for 250 Gems
KARAKORA2Redeem for 300 Gems
KARAKORARedeem for 500 Gems
CLOVER2Redeem for 250 Gems
CLOVERRedeem for 500 Gems
HALLOWEENRedeem for 250 Gems and 500 Candies
CURSE2Redeem for 250 Gems
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2Redeem for 250 Gems
CURSERedeem for 350 Gems
FAIRY2Redeem for 250 Gems
FAIRYRedeem for 250 Gems
ANDROIDRedeem for a Limited Mecha Freezo Skin
SERVERFIXRedeem for 250 Gems and 2500 Gold
HunterRedeem for 250 Gems
QUESTFIXRedeem for Gems
HOLLOWRedeem for Gems
MUGENTRAINRedeem for Gems
GHOULRedeem for 250 Gems
FIRSTRAIDSRedeem for free rewards
DATAFIXRedeem for 200 Gems
MARINEFORDRedeem this code for 250 Gems
RELEASERedeem this code for 50 Gems
CHALLENGEFIXRedeem this code for 100 Gems
GINYUFIXRedeem this code for 100 Gems
SORRYFORSHUTDOWNRedeem this code for 200 Gems
TWOMILLIONRedeem this code for 400 Gems

How to redeem Anime Adventures codes?

Official gameplay cover for Anime Adventures (Image via Roblox)
Official gameplay cover for Anime Adventures (Image via Roblox)

The redemption process in Anime Adventures is quite simple; all you have to do is follow the steps given below:

  • Launch Anime Adventures and ensure that you're connected to the server.
  • Go up to the CODES circle in the starting area, it is located west of the spawn location and has giant letters floating above it that read CODES.
  • Once you step inside the circle, a text box labeled Enter Code will pop up.
  • Now, you must copy and paste a working code from the list provided above into the text box.
  • Press the Redeem Button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

What are Anime Adventures codes and their importance?

As we've previously mentioned, promo codes in Anime Adventures offer free Gems, Summoning Tickets, and other valuable resources. Therefore, by using them, you can collect all your favorite anime characters even faster. You can get your hands on some of the strongest and most coveted characters and their unfathomable abilities.

Instead of spending Robux to purchase Gems and grinding in battles to gather crucial resources, you can easily redeem these active codes and get them for free.

Anime Adventures code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Currently, there aren't any known server bugs related to codes. However, an Invalid or Expired Code message can appear if you enter an incorrect or expired code. Double-check the codes before pressing the redeem button, given that you manually input them. To avoid facing this error, you can simply copy the codes provided above and paste them directly into the game.

Where to find new Anime Adventures codes?

To get wind of the latest Roblox news, bookmark this page, as it will be updated whenever fresh codes are released. You can also follow the Shindo Life developer's X handle, the game's official YouTube channel, and their Roblox group.

FAQs on Anime Adventures codes

What is the latest Anime Adventures code?

HOLIDAY2023 is the latest active code in Anime Adventures that, when redeemed, can grant you 770 Gems.

Are Anime Adventures codes useful?

Yes, all Anime Adventures codes are extremely useful. Through these, you can avoid grinding and acquire powerful abilities and characters by simply redeeming them in the game.

