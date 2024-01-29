Anime World Tower Defense codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Anime World Tower Defense codes

The Anime World Tower Defense codes can be redeemed to fill your in-game coffers with free Puzzles and Gold. This way, you can not only avoid grinding but also save precious Robux. Furthermore, Miracle Shard and Spirit are also up for grabs via codes.

Beginners are advised to redeem Puzzle codes like UchigoDaigan and ShadowMonarch and obtain 3,000 Puzzles each. Then go to the Summon zone and spin for the finest Units from Legend Fest, Dragon Heart, Stardust Crusader, and Rise of Heroes using the newly obtained Puzzles. Scroll ahead to learn about the active codes, their usage, and more.

Active Anime World Tower Defense codes

The highlighted codes for Anime World Tower Defense are valid as of January 29, 2024. Note that they do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any moment.

Active codes in Anime World Tower Defense Code Rewards SorryForQuestBug 5,000 Puzzles and a Miracle Shard (Latest) 30KLikesTysm 3,000 Puzzles UchigoDaigan 3,000 Puzzles 75MVisit 3,000 Puzzle, 750,000 Gold (Must be at or above level 25+) 125KFav 10,000 Puzzle, 5,000 Spirit (Must be at or above level 25+) SubToKingLuffy 1,500 Puzzles SubToBlamSpot 1,500 Puzzles ShadowMonarch 3,000 Puzzles

Inactive Anime World Tower Defense codes

Inactive codes in Anime World Tower Defense Code Rewards MerryChristmasAWTD2023 10K Christmas Bell and a Legendary Padoru Unit AWTDRelease 500k Gold and 450 Puzzles CHRISTMAS2023 3K Christmas Bell StringKingdom 30 Reroll Tokens and 3,000 Puzzles 50MVisit 5,000 Puzzles and 5 Miracle Shards KingLuffy 250 Puzzles Noclypso 250 Puzzles BlamSpot 250 Puzzles 30MVisits 30 Rerolls and 3k Puzzles MyHero 15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles 35KLikes 35 Rerolls and 3.5k Puzzles PirateKing 15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles DemonHunt 15 Rerolls and 1.2k Puzzles SryForShutDownTooMuch 15 Rerolls and 1.2k Puzzles STARDUSTCRUSADERS 50k Gold and 1k Puzzles 75KFAV 750 Puzzles PureLove 3,000 Puzzles CorruptedNight 3,000 Candies and 3,000 Puzzles HappyHalloween! 3,300 Candies SorryForShutdown! 15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles HollowPurple 100 Reroll, 10k Puzzles, and 5 Miracle Shards 100KFav 1M Gold and 10k Puzzles QuincyInvation 15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles GrandReaper 15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles Arrancar 15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles PowerReaper 15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles DELAYUPDATE 50k Gold and 1k Puzzles AWTDRIVIVE 2500 Puzzles RipAwtd 100k gold and 4k Puzzles HappyNewYears 50k Gold 25KLikes 50k Gold HappyChristmas 50k Gold and 50 Puzzles UnitFollowingIsBack 50k Gold and 100 Puzzles PF2BUpdate 50k Gold and 100 Puzzles EarlyChristmas 50k Gold and 100 Puzzles ProTurtle 50k Gold Fate 50k Gold FateUpdateDelay 50k Gold OitnaiWorkHard 50k Gold 10MVisits Gold 20KLikes 200k Gold SRY4SHUTDOWN 250 Puzzles GETREADYTOUPDATE4 50k Gold and 2k Puzzles End 50k Gold XboxSupport 1k Gold and 50 Puzzles FreeGold Gold SorryForBug Gold and Puzzles New_6Mvisit Gold and Puzzles New_Yosha! Gold and Puzzles New_SorryWeCantRestoreYourUnitUpgradeTUT Gold and Puzzles New_SorryForSummonAndStoryBugged Gold and Puzzles 10KLIKES 50k Gold and 25 Puzzles SryForALotOfShutdown 50k Gold

How to redeem Anime World Tower Defense codes?

Follow the steps listed below to redeem all codes in Anime World Tower Defense:

After spawning on the server, press the settings icon from the toolbox on the left side of the game screen.

The settings interface will be displayed. Scroll down to the last to find the small code redemption box.

Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the Put The Code Here text box.

text box. Press the Enter button to redeem the code and claim the free rewards.

Note: Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Hence, if you input the codes manually, double-check them before redeeming them.

Anime World Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Players are yet to report any redemption-based server issues in Anime World Tower Defense. If you face any, restart the game and try redeeming the same code again. Whenever an expired or invalid code is redeemed, "Invalid Code" will be displayed inside the code box.

What are Anime World Tower Defense codes about, and what's their importance?

As mentioned earlier, free Puzzles can be well spent in the Summon zone to acquire the best fighting and defensive Units in Anime World Tower Defense. On the other hand, your Units can be evolved to increase their potency using the free Gold. These active codes for Anime World Tower Defense offer a helping hand to novices who strive to become seasoned defenders.

Where to find new Anime World Tower Defense codes?

Join the game's official Discord channel to catch the latest codes and in-game news. If not, you can monitor the active codes in our Anime World Tower Defense table to stay updated.

FAQs on Anime World Tower Defense codes

What are the latest codes in Anime World Tower Defense?

SorryForTheQuestBug is the latest code in Anime World Tower Defense.

Can you get Ultra-Rare Units from codes in Anime World Tower Defense?

No, none of the codes provide players with Ultra-Rare or any Units in Anime World Tower Defense.

What codes offer Spirit in Anime World Tower Defense?

125KFav is the only active code that offers Puzzles and Spirit.

