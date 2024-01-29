Anime World Tower Defense codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Anime World Tower Defense codes

  • home icon
Anime World Tower Defense codes
The Anime World Tower Defense codes can be redeemed to fill your in-game coffers with free Puzzles and Gold. This way, you can not only avoid grinding but also save precious Robux. Furthermore, Miracle Shard and Spirit are also up for grabs via codes.

Beginners are advised to redeem Puzzle codes like UchigoDaigan and ShadowMonarch and obtain 3,000 Puzzles each. Then go to the Summon zone and spin for the finest Units from Legend Fest, Dragon Heart, Stardust Crusader, and Rise of Heroes using the newly obtained Puzzles. Scroll ahead to learn about the active codes, their usage, and more.

Active Anime World Tower Defense codes

Code box in Anime World Tower Defense
The highlighted codes for Anime World Tower Defense are valid as of January 29, 2024. Note that they do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any moment.

Active codes in Anime World Tower Defense

Code

Rewards

SorryForQuestBug

5,000 Puzzles and a Miracle Shard (Latest)

30KLikesTysm

3,000 Puzzles

UchigoDaigan

3,000 Puzzles

75MVisit

3,000 Puzzle, 750,000 Gold (Must be at or above level 25+)

125KFav

10,000 Puzzle, 5,000 Spirit (Must be at or above level 25+)

SubToKingLuffy

1,500 Puzzles

SubToBlamSpot

1,500 Puzzles

ShadowMonarch

3,000 Puzzles

Inactive Anime World Tower Defense codes

Inactive codes in Anime World Tower Defense

Code

Rewards

MerryChristmasAWTD2023

10K Christmas Bell and a Legendary Padoru Unit

AWTDRelease

500k Gold and 450 Puzzles

CHRISTMAS2023

3K Christmas Bell

StringKingdom

30 Reroll Tokens and 3,000 Puzzles

50MVisit

5,000 Puzzles and 5 Miracle Shards

KingLuffy

250 Puzzles

Noclypso

250 Puzzles

BlamSpot

250 Puzzles

30MVisits

30 Rerolls and 3k Puzzles

MyHero

15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles

35KLikes

35 Rerolls and 3.5k Puzzles

PirateKing

15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles

DemonHunt

15 Rerolls and 1.2k Puzzles

SryForShutDownTooMuch

15 Rerolls and 1.2k Puzzles

STARDUSTCRUSADERS

50k Gold and 1k Puzzles

75KFAV

750 Puzzles

PureLove

3,000 Puzzles

CorruptedNight

3,000 Candies and 3,000 Puzzles

HappyHalloween!

3,300 Candies

SorryForShutdown!

15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles

HollowPurple

100 Reroll, 10k Puzzles, and 5 Miracle Shards

100KFav

1M Gold and 10k Puzzles

QuincyInvation

15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles

GrandReaper

15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles

Arrancar

15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles

PowerReaper

15 Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles

DELAYUPDATE

50k Gold and 1k Puzzles

AWTDRIVIVE

2500 Puzzles

RipAwtd

100k gold and 4k Puzzles

HappyNewYears

50k Gold

25KLikes

50k Gold

HappyChristmas

50k Gold and 50 Puzzles

UnitFollowingIsBack

50k Gold and 100 Puzzles

PF2BUpdate

50k Gold and 100 Puzzles

EarlyChristmas

50k Gold and 100 Puzzles

ProTurtle

50k Gold

Fate

50k Gold

FateUpdateDelay

50k Gold

OitnaiWorkHard

50k Gold

10MVisits

Gold

20KLikes

200k Gold

SRY4SHUTDOWN

250 Puzzles

GETREADYTOUPDATE4

50k Gold and 2k Puzzles

End

50k Gold

XboxSupport

1k Gold and 50 Puzzles

FreeGold

Gold

SorryForBug

Gold and Puzzles

New_6Mvisit

Gold and Puzzles

New_Yosha!

Gold and Puzzles

New_SorryWeCantRestoreYourUnitUpgradeTUT

Gold and Puzzles

New_SorryForSummonAndStoryBugged

Gold and Puzzles

10KLIKES

50k Gold and 25 Puzzles

SryForALotOfShutdown

50k Gold

How to redeem Anime World Tower Defense codes?

Anime World Tower Defense settings icon
Follow the steps listed below to redeem all codes in Anime World Tower Defense:

  • After spawning on the server, press the settings icon from the toolbox on the left side of the game screen.
  • The settings interface will be displayed. Scroll down to the last to find the small code redemption box.
  • Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the Put The Code Here text box.
  • Press the Enter button to redeem the code and claim the free rewards.

Note: Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Hence, if you input the codes manually, double-check them before redeeming them.

Anime World Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code in Anime World Tower Defense
Players are yet to report any redemption-based server issues in Anime World Tower Defense. If you face any, restart the game and try redeeming the same code again. Whenever an expired or invalid code is redeemed, "Invalid Code" will be displayed inside the code box.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

What are Anime World Tower Defense codes about, and what's their importance?

Summon zone in Anime World Tower Defense
As mentioned earlier, free Puzzles can be well spent in the Summon zone to acquire the best fighting and defensive Units in Anime World Tower Defense. On the other hand, your Units can be evolved to increase their potency using the free Gold. These active codes for Anime World Tower Defense offer a helping hand to novices who strive to become seasoned defenders.

Where to find new Anime World Tower Defense codes?

Join the game's official Discord channel to catch the latest codes and in-game news. If not, you can monitor the active codes in our Anime World Tower Defense table to stay updated.

FAQs on Anime World Tower Defense codes

What are the latest codes in Anime World Tower Defense?

SorryForTheQuestBug is the latest code in Anime World Tower Defense.

Can you get Ultra-Rare Units from codes in Anime World Tower Defense?

No, none of the codes provide players with Ultra-Rare or any Units in Anime World Tower Defense.

What codes offer Spirit in Anime World Tower Defense?

125KFav is the only active code that offers Puzzles and Spirit.

