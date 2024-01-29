Anime World Tower Defense codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Anime World Tower Defense codes

The Anime World Tower Defense codes can be redeemed to fill your in-game coffers with free Puzzles and Gold. This way, you can not only avoid grinding but also save precious Robux. Furthermore, Miracle Shard and Spirit are also up for grabs via codes.
Beginners are advised to redeem Puzzle codes like UchigoDaigan and ShadowMonarch and obtain 3,000 Puzzles each. Then go to the Summon zone and spin for the finest Units from Legend Fest, Dragon Heart, Stardust Crusader, and Rise of Heroes using the newly obtained Puzzles. Scroll ahead to learn about the active codes, their usage, and more.
Active Anime World Tower Defense codes
The highlighted codes for Anime World Tower Defense are valid as of January 29, 2024. Note that they do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any moment.
Inactive Anime World Tower Defense codes
How to redeem Anime World Tower Defense codes?
Follow the steps listed below to redeem all codes in Anime World Tower Defense:
- After spawning on the server, press the settings icon from the toolbox on the left side of the game screen.
- The settings interface will be displayed. Scroll down to the last to find the small code redemption box.
- Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the Put The Code Here text box.
- Press the Enter button to redeem the code and claim the free rewards.
Note: Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Hence, if you input the codes manually, double-check them before redeeming them.
Anime World Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Players are yet to report any redemption-based server issues in Anime World Tower Defense. If you face any, restart the game and try redeeming the same code again. Whenever an expired or invalid code is redeemed, "Invalid Code" will be displayed inside the code box.
What are Anime World Tower Defense codes about, and what's their importance?
As mentioned earlier, free Puzzles can be well spent in the Summon zone to acquire the best fighting and defensive Units in Anime World Tower Defense. On the other hand, your Units can be evolved to increase their potency using the free Gold. These active codes for Anime World Tower Defense offer a helping hand to novices who strive to become seasoned defenders.
Where to find new Anime World Tower Defense codes?
Join the game's official Discord channel to catch the latest codes and in-game news. If not, you can monitor the active codes in our Anime World Tower Defense table to stay updated.
FAQs on Anime World Tower Defense codes
What are the latest codes in Anime World Tower Defense?
SorryForTheQuestBug is the latest code in Anime World Tower Defense.
Can you get Ultra-Rare Units from codes in Anime World Tower Defense?
No, none of the codes provide players with Ultra-Rare or any Units in Anime World Tower Defense.
What codes offer Spirit in Anime World Tower Defense?
125KFav is the only active code that offers Puzzles and Spirit.
