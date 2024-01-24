Jujutsu Chronicles codes (January 2023): Rewards, how to use Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Roblox
By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 24, 2024 18:05 GMT
Redeeming Jujutsu Chronicles codes is the best way to acquire Spins and Pity. New players often face challenges in this title due to their lack of gameplay knowledge. By using the codes offered by this game's developers, one can have an easier time becoming top fighters on the map.

Furthermore, these codes are easy to redeem, and you'll receive free rewards for doing so. Interested readers can scroll down to learn about the active codes for Jujutsu Chronicles and the perks they offer.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Jujutsu Chronicles codes

The following codes in Jujutsu Chronicles are confirmed to be working as of January 24, 2024. You are advised to redeem these with haste since they will expire soon:

Active codes in Jujutsu Chronicles

Code

Rewards

Visits13M

50 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity (Latest)

Favs60K

50 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity

BROTHER

50 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins

Visits12M

75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity

NewYear2024

75 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins

Christmas2023

100 Clan Spins, 200 Curse Spins, Pity

Inactive Jujutsu Chronicles codes

A plethora of old codes for Jujutsu Chronicles have expired over time and with new updates. Here are the ones that no longer work:

Inactive codes in Jujutsu Chronicles

Code

Rewards

Favs50K

20 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins

Favs40K

8 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins

Visits5M

5 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins

RipGojo

15 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins

Likes15K

8 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins

Pity2

25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins

Thanksgiving2023

150 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins, Pity

InventoryUpdate

5 Clan Spins, 5 Curse Spins

AnotherThanks

25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins

Visits8M

75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins

Likes16K

30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins

BigThanks

25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins

Likes14K

8 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins

Likes8K

25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, a secret item (small % only)

OneYear

75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, a secret item

NikoBDay

75 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins, Glock Cursed Tool

Khronos

20 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins, Pity

Visits12M

75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity

ExploitPatch

Clan Spins, Curse Spins, Pity

Likes12K

15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins

Visits7M

50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, Pity

Likes20K

15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins, Pity

Visits4M

25 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins

NewGun

Clan Spins, Curse Spins

Visits9M

Clan Spins, Curse Spins, Pity

BoostFix

30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, Pity

Likes9K

30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, Pity

Visits3M

15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins

Likes7K

25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, a secret item

Pact400

10 Clan Spins, 10 Curse Spins

LucBDay

75 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins

RatesUp

30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins

Visits10M

75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity

NewYear2024

75 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins

Likes4K

25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins

Visits6M

50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, Pity

Visits13M

50 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity (New)

Likes17K

25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, InvertedBlade Cursed Tool

Likes16K

30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins

Pity3

25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins

NewGun2

Clan Spins, Curse Spins

Likes13K

25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, a secret item

TwoMillion

Chance for a secret item

Visits5M

5 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins

Visits4M

x25 Clan Spins x20 and Curse Spins

Rework2

15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins

HappyHalloween

50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, Pity

FirstMillion

Clan Spins, Curse Spins

Visits8M

75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins

11MVISITS

Reroll

Hotfixes

Reroll

AdollaSoon

Reroll

GIFT4YOU

Reroll

45KLIKES

Reroll

40KLIKES

Reroll

FFOISBACK

1 Ability Reroll, 1 Gen Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll

ASHUPDATE

Reroll

MOBILEISHERE

1x Ability Reroll

NILEANDKIZA

1x Ability Reroll

30KLIKES

Ability Reroll, Gen Reroll

5MILLIONVISITS

Reroll

SNICKERDOODLE

Reroll

25KLIKES

Reroll

OOPSIEDAISY

1 Clan Reroll

3MILLIONVISITS

Generational Reroll

15KLIKES

Generation Reroll

10KLIKES

1x Ability Reroll

Sorry4Bugs

2x Ability Reroll, 2x Clan Reroll, 1x Generation Reroll

Colors4You

2x Eye Color Reroll, 2x Hair Color Reroll

Repay

25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, Pity

BoostFix

30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, Pity

Visits4M

25 Clan Spins x20 and Curse Spins

Favs30K

10 Clan Spins, 10 Curse Spins

Likes12K

15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins

Khronos

20 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins, Pity

Likes9K

30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, Pity

Likes8K

25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, a secret item (small % only)

OneYear

75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, a secret

How to redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem active codes in Jujutsu Chronicles:

  • Launch the game and spawn on its map
  • Click the Codes button on the left bottom of the screen (the font's hue will change every second). Doing so will make the code box appear.
  • Enter any active code into the "[Enter Codes Here]" box.
  • Press the blue ENTER option to activate the code.
  • Do this for all active codes.

Note: You cannot copy and paste the codes into the Jujutsu Chronicles code box; hence, double-check them before hitting the ENTER option.

What are Jujutsu Chronicles codes about, and what's their importance?

Each spin you get from a code serves a different purpose. For instance, the Clan Spin allows you to spin for a different Clan. Each faction offers unique attribute boosts and traits that contribute to your overall strength. On the other hand, Curse Spins enable you to spin for various Curse Techniques, whose odds are as follows:

Common (75%): DisasterFlames, Guitar, Clap

Rare (15%): Cursed Speech, Blood, Cursed Gun, Straw Doll

Legendary (9.5%): Plant, Ratio, Idle Transfiguration, Disaster Tides

Mythical (0.5%): Infinity, Curse Manipulation, Heavenly Restriction, Mimicry, Ten Shadows

Pity increases the chances of your avatar obtaining higher-tier (Mythical and Legendary) rewards through spins.

Jujutsu Chronicles code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The "Code is inactive or invalid!" error message will pop up above the code box if you try redeeming an expired code or one that has typos. If you are facing any issues with the redemption process, simply restart the game and start over.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Where to find new Jujutsu Chronicles codes?

You can join the game's official Discord channel to get wind of the latest codes and other game-related news. If you do not want to do that, you can keep an eye on our active codes list, as we'll update it whenever new codes are issued. It's worth noting that the developers release them regularly.

FAQs on Jujutsu Chronicles codes

What are the latest Jujutsu Chronicles codes?

Visits13M is the only active code in Jujutsu Chronicles.

When will new codes in Jujutsu Chronicles be released?

New codes are mostly issued after/before in-game updates and whenever this title hits certain milestones.

What codes offer Pity in Jujutsu Chronicles?

Visits13M, Favs60K, Visits12M, and Christmas2023 are the active codes that offer Pity.

