Jujutsu Chronicles codes (January 2023): Rewards, how to use Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Redeeming Jujutsu Chronicles codes is the best way to acquire Spins and Pity. New players often face challenges in this title due to their lack of gameplay knowledge. By using the codes offered by this game's developers, one can have an easier time becoming top fighters on the map.
Furthermore, these codes are easy to redeem, and you'll receive free rewards for doing so. Interested readers can scroll down to learn about the active codes for Jujutsu Chronicles and the perks they offer.
Active Jujutsu Chronicles codes
The following codes in Jujutsu Chronicles are confirmed to be working as of January 24, 2024. You are advised to redeem these with haste since they will expire soon:
Inactive Jujutsu Chronicles codes
A plethora of old codes for Jujutsu Chronicles have expired over time and with new updates. Here are the ones that no longer work:
How to redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes
Follow the steps outlined below to redeem active codes in Jujutsu Chronicles:
- Launch the game and spawn on its map
- Click the Codes button on the left bottom of the screen (the font's hue will change every second). Doing so will make the code box appear.
- Enter any active code into the "[Enter Codes Here]" box.
- Press the blue ENTER option to activate the code.
- Do this for all active codes.
Note: You cannot copy and paste the codes into the Jujutsu Chronicles code box; hence, double-check them before hitting the ENTER option.
What are Jujutsu Chronicles codes about, and what's their importance?
Each spin you get from a code serves a different purpose. For instance, the Clan Spin allows you to spin for a different Clan. Each faction offers unique attribute boosts and traits that contribute to your overall strength. On the other hand, Curse Spins enable you to spin for various Curse Techniques, whose odds are as follows:
Common (75%): DisasterFlames, Guitar, Clap
Rare (15%): Cursed Speech, Blood, Cursed Gun, Straw Doll
Legendary (9.5%): Plant, Ratio, Idle Transfiguration, Disaster Tides
Mythical (0.5%): Infinity, Curse Manipulation, Heavenly Restriction, Mimicry, Ten Shadows
Pity increases the chances of your avatar obtaining higher-tier (Mythical and Legendary) rewards through spins.
Jujutsu Chronicles code troubleshooting [How to fix]
The "Code is inactive or invalid!" error message will pop up above the code box if you try redeeming an expired code or one that has typos. If you are facing any issues with the redemption process, simply restart the game and start over.
Where to find new Jujutsu Chronicles codes?
You can join the game's official Discord channel to get wind of the latest codes and other game-related news. If you do not want to do that, you can keep an eye on our active codes list, as we'll update it whenever new codes are issued. It's worth noting that the developers release them regularly.
FAQs on Jujutsu Chronicles codes
What are the latest Jujutsu Chronicles codes?
Visits13M is the only active code in Jujutsu Chronicles.
When will new codes in Jujutsu Chronicles be released?
New codes are mostly issued after/before in-game updates and whenever this title hits certain milestones.
What codes offer Pity in Jujutsu Chronicles?
Visits13M, Favs60K, Visits12M, and Christmas2023 are the active codes that offer Pity.
