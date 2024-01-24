Jujutsu Chronicles codes (January 2023): Rewards, how to use Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Redeeming Jujutsu Chronicles codes is the best way to acquire Spins and Pity. New players often face challenges in this title due to their lack of gameplay knowledge. By using the codes offered by this game's developers, one can have an easier time becoming top fighters on the map.

Furthermore, these codes are easy to redeem, and you'll receive free rewards for doing so. Interested readers can scroll down to learn about the active codes for Jujutsu Chronicles and the perks they offer.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Jujutsu Chronicles code box (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following codes in Jujutsu Chronicles are confirmed to be working as of January 24, 2024. You are advised to redeem these with haste since they will expire soon:

Active codes in Jujutsu Chronicles Code Rewards Visits13M 50 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity (Latest) Favs60K 50 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity BROTHER 50 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins Visits12M 75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity NewYear2024 75 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins Christmas2023 100 Clan Spins, 200 Curse Spins, Pity

Inactive Jujutsu Chronicles codes

A plethora of old codes for Jujutsu Chronicles have expired over time and with new updates. Here are the ones that no longer work:

Inactive codes in Jujutsu Chronicles Code Rewards Favs50K 20 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins Favs40K 8 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins Visits5M 5 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins RipGojo 15 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins Likes15K 8 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins Pity2 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins Thanksgiving2023 150 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins, Pity InventoryUpdate 5 Clan Spins, 5 Curse Spins AnotherThanks 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins Visits8M 75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins Likes16K 30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins BigThanks 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins Likes14K 8 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins Likes8K 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, a secret item (small % only) OneYear 75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, a secret item NikoBDay 75 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins, Glock Cursed Tool Khronos 20 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins, Pity Visits12M 75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity ExploitPatch Clan Spins, Curse Spins, Pity Likes12K 15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins Visits7M 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, Pity Likes20K 15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins, Pity Visits4M 25 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins NewGun Clan Spins, Curse Spins Visits9M Clan Spins, Curse Spins, Pity BoostFix 30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, Pity Likes9K 30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, Pity Visits3M 15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins Likes7K 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, a secret item Pact400 10 Clan Spins, 10 Curse Spins LucBDay 75 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins RatesUp 30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins Visits10M 75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity NewYear2024 75 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins Likes4K 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins Visits6M 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, Pity Visits13M 50 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, Pity (New) Likes17K 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, InvertedBlade Cursed Tool Likes16K 30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins Pity3 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins NewGun2 Clan Spins, Curse Spins Likes13K 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, a secret item TwoMillion Chance for a secret item Visits5M 5 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins Visits4M x25 Clan Spins x20 and Curse Spins Rework2 15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins HappyHalloween 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, Pity FirstMillion Clan Spins, Curse Spins Visits8M 75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins 11MVISITS Reroll Hotfixes Reroll AdollaSoon Reroll GIFT4YOU Reroll 45KLIKES Reroll 40KLIKES Reroll FFOISBACK 1 Ability Reroll, 1 Gen Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll ASHUPDATE Reroll MOBILEISHERE 1x Ability Reroll NILEANDKIZA 1x Ability Reroll 30KLIKES Ability Reroll, Gen Reroll 5MILLIONVISITS Reroll SNICKERDOODLE Reroll 25KLIKES Reroll OOPSIEDAISY 1 Clan Reroll 3MILLIONVISITS Generational Reroll 15KLIKES Generation Reroll 10KLIKES 1x Ability Reroll Sorry4Bugs 2x Ability Reroll, 2x Clan Reroll, 1x Generation Reroll Colors4You 2x Eye Color Reroll, 2x Hair Color Reroll Repay 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, Pity BoostFix 30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, Pity Visits4M 25 Clan Spins x20 and Curse Spins Favs30K 10 Clan Spins, 10 Curse Spins Likes12K 15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins Khronos 20 Clan Spins, 20 Curse Spins, Pity Likes9K 30 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, Pity Likes8K 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, a secret item (small % only) OneYear 75 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, a secret

How to redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Codes icon in Jujutsu Chronicles (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem active codes in Jujutsu Chronicles:

Launch the game and spawn on its map

Click the Codes button on the left bottom of the screen (the font's hue will change every second). Doing so will make the code box appear.

Enter any active code into the "[Enter Codes Here]" box.

Press the blue ENTER option to activate the code.

Do this for all active codes.

Note: You cannot copy and paste the codes into the Jujutsu Chronicles code box; hence, double-check them before hitting the ENTER option.

What are Jujutsu Chronicles codes about, and what's their importance?

Official Jujutsu Chronicles poster (Roblox)

Each spin you get from a code serves a different purpose. For instance, the Clan Spin allows you to spin for a different Clan. Each faction offers unique attribute boosts and traits that contribute to your overall strength. On the other hand, Curse Spins enable you to spin for various Curse Techniques, whose odds are as follows:

Common (75%): DisasterFlames, Guitar, Clap

Rare (15%): Cursed Speech, Blood, Cursed Gun, Straw Doll

Legendary (9.5%): Plant, Ratio, Idle Transfiguration, Disaster Tides

Mythical (0.5%): Infinity, Curse Manipulation, Heavenly Restriction, Mimicry, Ten Shadows

Pity increases the chances of your avatar obtaining higher-tier (Mythical and Legendary) rewards through spins.

Jujutsu Chronicles code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Code is inactive or invalid! (Roblox//Sportskeeda)

The "Code is inactive or invalid!" error message will pop up above the code box if you try redeeming an expired code or one that has typos. If you are facing any issues with the redemption process, simply restart the game and start over.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Where to find new Jujutsu Chronicles codes?

You can join the game's official Discord channel to get wind of the latest codes and other game-related news. If you do not want to do that, you can keep an eye on our active codes list, as we'll update it whenever new codes are issued. It's worth noting that the developers release them regularly.

FAQs on Jujutsu Chronicles codes

What are the latest Jujutsu Chronicles codes?

Visits13M is the only active code in Jujutsu Chronicles.

When will new codes in Jujutsu Chronicles be released?

New codes are mostly issued after/before in-game updates and whenever this title hits certain milestones.

What codes offer Pity in Jujutsu Chronicles?

Visits13M, Favs60K, Visits12M, and Christmas2023 are the active codes that offer Pity.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes