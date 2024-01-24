Roblox
Fire Force Online codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Fire Force Online codes

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 24, 2024 21:03 GMT
You can redeem Fire Force Online codes to claim Reroll Tokens, Ability Reroll, Clan Reroll, and more. Tokens are among the most important resources in this title as they allow you to purchase a variety of powerups, rerolls, and more from Sagbe, an in-game Token Shop trader.

Instead of spending Robux to purchase necessary rerolls, you can redeem active codes for Fire Force Online to acquire them for free. Some codes also offer Skill Tree reset. This article will offer the latest codes and help you with redeeming them in Fire Force Online.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Fire Force Online codes

The following codes are confirmed to be valid as of January 24, 2023. They do not have any expiration dates and may go inactive at any time. This is why you should redeem the codes below with haste.

Active codes in Fire Force Online

Code

Rewards

MEDICINE

40 Reroll Tokens (Latest)

ARCADE

40 Reroll Tokens (Latest)

CHRISTMASPART2

40 Reroll Tokens

CHRISTMASCHEER

40 Reroll Tokens

DRAGONABILITY

40 Reroll Tokens

DESERTRAIDZ

40 Reroll Tokens

SorryForBugzz

30 Reroll Tokens

WEEK11

40 Reroll Tokens

CORNATIME

40 Reroll Tokens

WEEK9

Reroll Tokens

WEEK8

40 Reroll Tokens

WEEK7

30 Reroll Tokens

WEEK6

30 Reroll Tokens

WEEK5

40 Reroll Tokens

INFERNALFIXES

30 Reroll Tokens

WEEK2

Skill Tree Reset

WEEK1

1 Ability Reroll

PLAYRANKED

1 Clan Reroll

ProgressionFixes

Gen Reroll and Ability Reroll

ADOLLAISREAL

3 Ability Rerolls, 3 Generation Rerolls, Skill Tree Reset, 2 Clan Rerolls

Hotfixes

Free Reroll

AdollaSoon

Free Reroll

GIFT4YOU

Free Reroll

45KLIKES

Free Reroll

11MVISITS

Free Reroll

40KLIKES

Free Reroll

FFOISBACK

1 Ability Reroll, 1 Gen Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll

SUB2IKKAZUN

Ability Reroll

MOBILEISHERE

1 Ability Reroll

NILEANDKIZA

1 Ability Reroll

30KLIKES

Ability Reroll, Gen Reroll

5MILLIONVISITS

Free Reroll

SNICKERDOODLE

Free Reroll

25KLIKES

Free Reroll

OOPSIEDAISY

1 Clan Reroll

3MILLIONVISITS

Generational Reroll

15KLIKES

Generation Reroll

10KLIKES

1x Ability Reroll

Sorry4Bugs

2 Ability Rerolls, 2 Clan Rerolls, 1 Generation Rerolls

Colors4You

2 Eye Color Rerolls, 2 Hair Color Rerolls

Inactive Fire Force Online codes

The following codes cannot be redeemed in Fire Force Online. You will get error messages inside the code box if you try activating them.

Inactive codes in Fire Force Online

Code

Rewards

FFOISBACK

1 Ability Reroll, 1 Gen Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll

ASHUPDATE

1 Ability Reroll

MOBILEISHERE

1 Ability Reroll

NILEANDKIZA

1 Ability Reroll

30KLIKES

1 Ability & Generation Reroll

5MILLIONVISITS

Skill Tree Reset

SNICKERDOODLE

Clan Reroll

25KLIKES

Eye & Hair Reroll

OOPSIEDAISY

Clan Reroll

3MILLIONVISITS

Generation Reroll

20KLIKES

Ability Reroll

15KLIKES

Generation Reroll

10KLIKES

Free Rewards

Sorry4Bugs

Generation Reroll, Clan Reroll, Ability Reroll

Colors4You

Hair Color Reroll, Eye Color Reroll

How to redeem Fire Force Online codes

Follow the steps listed below to redeem all active Roblox codes for Fire Force Online:

  • Launch the experience and connect to the server.
  • After your avatar spawns on the map, press M on your keyboard to open the menu interface.
  • Select the settings icon to open the code box.
  • Enter any desired code in the ENTER CODE text box.
  • Press the green GO option to redeem the code.

Note: Fire Force Online's code box doesn't support the copy-and-paste method. You must manually input the codes, so double-check them before clicking GO.

What are Fire Force Online codes about, and what's their importance?

Free Reroll Tokens obtained via active codes in Fire Force Online can be utilized in the Token Shop. They allow you to equip your avatar with various rerolls and resets. It's important to note that using a reset will revert all attributes in the Skill Tree to default, so think twice before using them.

Fire Force Online troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you try redeeming an expired code or one that contains typos, then the "INVALID CODE" message will appear inside a small text box. If you face any issues when redeeming codes, you can simply restart the game and try to use them again.

Where to find new Fire Force Online codes

New codes — along with in-game updates, reworks, and other game-related content — are released on the title's official Discord channel. This means if you join it, you'll be up to date with all the latest information related to this Fire Force Online.

Another way to stay updated with the latest codes is to monitor our active codes list every month.

FAQs on Fire Force Online

What are the latest Fire Force Online codes?

MEDICINE and ARCADE are the latest active codes in Fire Force Online.

What codes offer free resets in Fire Force Online?

As of now, WEEK2 is the only active code that rewards players with a Skill Tree reset.

When will new codes in Fire Force Online be released?

New codes are issued during gameplay updates in Fire Force Online.

