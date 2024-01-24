Fire Force Online codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Fire Force Online codes

You can redeem Fire Force Online codes to claim Reroll Tokens, Ability Reroll, Clan Reroll, and more. Tokens are among the most important resources in this title as they allow you to purchase a variety of powerups, rerolls, and more from Sagbe, an in-game Token Shop trader.

Instead of spending Robux to purchase necessary rerolls, you can redeem active codes for Fire Force Online to acquire them for free. Some codes also offer Skill Tree reset. This article will offer the latest codes and help you with redeeming them in Fire Force Online.

Active Fire Force Online codes

Fire Force code box (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following codes are confirmed to be valid as of January 24, 2023. They do not have any expiration dates and may go inactive at any time. This is why you should redeem the codes below with haste.

Active codes in Fire Force Online Code Rewards MEDICINE 40 Reroll Tokens (Latest) ARCADE 40 Reroll Tokens (Latest) CHRISTMASPART2 40 Reroll Tokens CHRISTMASCHEER 40 Reroll Tokens DRAGONABILITY 40 Reroll Tokens DESERTRAIDZ 40 Reroll Tokens SorryForBugzz 30 Reroll Tokens WEEK11 40 Reroll Tokens CORNATIME 40 Reroll Tokens WEEK9 Reroll Tokens WEEK8 40 Reroll Tokens WEEK7 30 Reroll Tokens WEEK6 30 Reroll Tokens WEEK5 40 Reroll Tokens INFERNALFIXES 30 Reroll Tokens WEEK2 Skill Tree Reset WEEK1 1 Ability Reroll PLAYRANKED 1 Clan Reroll ProgressionFixes Gen Reroll and Ability Reroll ADOLLAISREAL 3 Ability Rerolls, 3 Generation Rerolls, Skill Tree Reset, 2 Clan Rerolls Hotfixes Free Reroll AdollaSoon Free Reroll GIFT4YOU Free Reroll 45KLIKES Free Reroll 11MVISITS Free Reroll 40KLIKES Free Reroll FFOISBACK 1 Ability Reroll, 1 Gen Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll SUB2IKKAZUN Ability Reroll MOBILEISHERE 1 Ability Reroll NILEANDKIZA 1 Ability Reroll 30KLIKES Ability Reroll, Gen Reroll 5MILLIONVISITS Free Reroll SNICKERDOODLE Free Reroll 25KLIKES Free Reroll OOPSIEDAISY 1 Clan Reroll 3MILLIONVISITS Generational Reroll 15KLIKES Generation Reroll 10KLIKES 1x Ability Reroll Sorry4Bugs 2 Ability Rerolls, 2 Clan Rerolls, 1 Generation Rerolls Colors4You 2 Eye Color Rerolls, 2 Hair Color Rerolls

Inactive Fire Force Online codes

The following codes cannot be redeemed in Fire Force Online. You will get error messages inside the code box if you try activating them.

Inactive codes in Fire Force Online Code Rewards FFOISBACK 1 Ability Reroll, 1 Gen Reroll, 1 Clan Reroll ASHUPDATE 1 Ability Reroll MOBILEISHERE 1 Ability Reroll NILEANDKIZA 1 Ability Reroll 30KLIKES 1 Ability & Generation Reroll 5MILLIONVISITS Skill Tree Reset SNICKERDOODLE Clan Reroll 25KLIKES Eye & Hair Reroll OOPSIEDAISY Clan Reroll 3MILLIONVISITS Generation Reroll 20KLIKES Ability Reroll 15KLIKES Generation Reroll 10KLIKES Free Rewards Sorry4Bugs Generation Reroll, Clan Reroll, Ability Reroll Colors4You Hair Color Reroll, Eye Color Reroll

How to redeem Fire Force Online codes

Fire Force Online settings icon (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem all active Roblox codes for Fire Force Online:

Launch the experience and connect to the server.

After your avatar spawns on the map, press M on your keyboard to open the menu interface.

Select the settings icon to open the code box.

Enter any desired code in the ENTER CODE text box.

Press the green GO option to redeem the code.

Note: Fire Force Online's code box doesn't support the copy-and-paste method. You must manually input the codes, so double-check them before clicking GO.

What are Fire Force Online codes about, and what's their importance?

Fire Force Online Token Shop (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Free Reroll Tokens obtained via active codes in Fire Force Online can be utilized in the Token Shop. They allow you to equip your avatar with various rerolls and resets. It's important to note that using a reset will revert all attributes in the Skill Tree to default, so think twice before using them.

Fire Force Online troubleshooting [How to fix]

INVALID CODE in Fire Force Online (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

If you try redeeming an expired code or one that contains typos, then the "INVALID CODE" message will appear inside a small text box. If you face any issues when redeeming codes, you can simply restart the game and try to use them again.

Where to find new Fire Force Online codes

New codes — along with in-game updates, reworks, and other game-related content — are released on the title's official Discord channel. This means if you join it, you'll be up to date with all the latest information related to this Fire Force Online.

Another way to stay updated with the latest codes is to monitor our active codes list every month.

FAQs on Fire Force Online

What are the latest Fire Force Online codes?

MEDICINE and ARCADE are the latest active codes in Fire Force Online.

What codes offer free resets in Fire Force Online?

As of now, WEEK2 is the only active code that rewards players with a Skill Tree reset.

When will new codes in Fire Force Online be released?

New codes are issued during gameplay updates in Fire Force Online.

