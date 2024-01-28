Basketball Legends codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Basketball Legends codes

Redeeming Basketball Legends codes is an essential way to acquire Cases, Coins, and boosters for free. You can also avoid spending money on resources and other in-game cosmetics this way. For instance, you can redeem the 100KLIKES code to obtain 5,000 Coins without losing a buck.

Given its NBA-themed experience, use free Coins to adorn your players with the finest tattoos, celebrations, ball effects, and more. This article will provide the latest codes and talk about how to employ them.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active Basketball Legends codes

Basketball Legends code box (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Despite being verified as valid as of January 28, 2024, these codes risk going inactive at any moment. However, the good news is that fresh codes are issued every month during updates and when the title hits like-based milestones.

As we'll keep updating this list, keep a close eye on it since the game is about to hit the 120k likes milestone on Roblox.

Active codes for Basketball Legends Code Rewards JANUARY 1 Limited Time Case 100KLIKES 5k Coins 80KLIKES 5k Coins coinboost x2 Coin Boost for 30 minutes

Inactive Basketball Legends codes

Inactive codes for Basketball Legends Code Rewards JOLLY Christmas Case 70KLIKES 5,000 Coins 60KLIKES 10,000 Coins SPOOKY Coins friday13effects In-game effects friday13skins Skins friday13banners Banners 40KLIKES 5,000 Coins SKINS Free rewards 20KLIKES Free coins BOOST Free boost 30KLIKES Free coins LOBCITY Free rewards

How to redeem Basketball Legends codes

Codes icon in Basketball Legends (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to claim all active codes in Basketball Legends:

After connecting to this game's server, either go to the training ground or stay in the ongoing match; you can go AFK for a couple of minutes if the latter is chosen.

Click on the CODES icon under a yellow-themed star on the left side to open the code redemption box.

icon under a yellow-themed star on the left side to open the code redemption box. Copy any active code for Basketball Legends and paste it in ENTER CODE HERE...

Press the green CLAIM! button to redeem the code.

button to redeem the code. Do this for all active codes.

Note: Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive; hence, avoid making typographical mistakes when entering them in the code box. Just copy and paste them for a smoother and error-free redemption process.

What are Basketball Legends codes about, and what's their importance?

Basketball Legends official poster (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The importance of this game's codes lies in what they offer. For instance, the Limited Time Case costs 79 Robux. But one active code offers it for free. When that item is unboxed, it offers the following ball effects:

Mythic - 0.2% - Roaring Star

- 0.2% - Legendary - 2% - Power Blase and Meteor Strike

- 2% - Epic - 15.3% - Pink Blaze and Teal Crush

- 15.3% - Rare - 36.5% - Air Crusher, Lightning Burst, and Fire Column

- 36.5% - Uncommon - 46% - Slashes, Dark Impact, Heart, Stardust, Black Flames, Inferno and Whirlwind

The in-game store features a wide variety of Ball Effects Cases, Skins Cases, Celebrations, and Sleeves that can be purchased with Coins — which are also offered by codes. You can put that currency to good use by acquiring some of the finest in-game accessories.

Even the booster code in Basketball Legends is very beneficial, as it doubles your income and helps you easily fill your coffers.

Bastketball Legends code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Code is invalid (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Do not redeem expired or incorrect codes, as the "Code is invalid" error notification will pop up inside the code box. There are no known server issues that can prevent a code from working. If you face any, restart the game and start over the redemption procedure.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Where to find new Basketball Legends codes?

Follow the developer's official X handle to learn about the latest codes and other game-related news. Furthermore, for an easier approach, you can check this article's active list every now and then, as we'll have it updated with valid codes for Basketball Legends.

FAQs on Basketball Legends

What are the latest Basketball Legends codes?

January and 100kLikes are the latest codes for Basketball Legends.

Can you become the best player after using Basketball Legends codes?

No, the active codes only offer Coins, a booster, and Cases as rewards. The gameplay heavily relies on the individual's skills.

Are Case codes in Basketball Legends worth redeeming?

Yes, Case codes are without a doubt worth it, as you can get your hands on the finest ball effects and skins without spending a single Robux.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes