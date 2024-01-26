Clover Retribution codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Clover Retribution codes 

Upon redemption, Clover Retribution codes reward you with free Spins and Stat Resets. There are three types of Spins: Magic Spin, Race Spin, and Trait Spin. As the names suggest, each Spin serves a different purpose. However, new players are advised to think twice before using resets, as all their stats will return to default.

The following are the stats in Clover Retribution:

Dexterity

Strength

Intelligence

Constitution

On the other hand, veterans can use !timestats and !mobilestats to acquire free resets. This way, they can avoid spending Robux whenever they change their avatars' races. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the codes for Clover Retribution and their usage.

Active Clover Retribution codes

Clover Retribution code box (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

All codes for Clover Retribution featured below are confirmed to be working and valid as of January 26, 2024. Furthermore, redeem them with haste as they risk going inactive at any moment.

Active codes in Clover Retribution Code Rewards !santaiscoming 10 Spins of every type (Latest) !37klikes 12 Magic Spins (Latest) !mobilestats Stat Reset (Latest) !36klikes 120 Race Spins (Latest) !communitycode 120 Magic Spins (Latest) (need to be in the group) !34klikes 25 Trait Spins (need to be in the group) !update2soon 20 Spins of every type !timestats Stat Reset !clovergroup Magic Spins (need to be in the group)

Inactive Clover Retribution codes

Over time and past few updates, many old codes for Clover Retribution have expired. The good news is that new codes make their way into the game on a regular basis when the developers issue them during updates, events, and milestones.

Inactive codes in Clover Retribution Code Rewards !clover_release 15 Magic Spins, 3 Race Spins, and 3 Traits !update1 20 Spins of each type !miniupdatelater Free Spins !6klikes 3 Spins of every type !raremagic a Magic Spin !clovergoal 30 Race Spins !10klikes Magic Spins !32klikes 10 Spins of every type !7klikes 3 Spins of every type !cloverfixes 5 Spins of every type !insomnia 5 Magic Spins !28klikes 10 Spins of each type !rarerace a Race Spin !30klikes 10 Spins of each type !quickshutdown Spins of every type !3klikes 5 Spins of every type !halloweenstats Stats Reset !halloweenupdate 6 Spins of every type !14klikes 5 Trait Spins !2millvisits Race Spins !36klikes 120 Race Spins !34klikes 25 Trait Spins !update1part1 20 Spins of each type !cloverstats Stat Reset !37klikes 12 Magic Spins !update2soon 20 Spins of every type !timestats Stat Reset

How to redeem Clover Retribution codes

Chat box icon in Clover Retribution (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The steps outlined can be used to redeem all codes for Clover Retribution:

Launch the game and spawn on the map.

Hit the chat box icon on the top left of the screen.

Copy any active code and paste it into the empty text box.

Now press Enter or hit the send button to redeem the code.

Note: Roblox codes are case-sensitive. To avoid typos and other spelling mistakes when entering them manually, consider using the copy-and-paste method for faster and error-free input.

What are Clover Retribution codes about, and what's their importance?

Rewards obtained from redeeming a code in Clover Retribution (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

As mentioned before, active Roblox codes for Clover Retribution are quite beneficial, as you can acquire Spins and resets without breaking a sweat. Magic Spins grant specific magical powers such as Earth, Melody, and more, while Trait Spins offer enhancements like Superior Speed, Finesse Master, and more.

Clover Retribution code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Official Clover Retribution poster (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

You won't face any issues when redeeming codes in Clover Retribution. This is because the general chat box is used for code redemption. If you try to redeem an expired or incorrect code, a dialogue will appear above your character's head.

Where to find new Clover Retribution codes

You can join the game's official Discord server or follow the developer's handles on X to learn about the latest codes. Keep an eye on this page, as well. We'll update it with fresh codes whenever they are released.

FAQs on Clover Retribution codes

What are the latest codes in Clover Retribution?

!santaiscoming, !37klikes, !mobilestats, !36klikes, and !communitycode are the latest codes in Clover Retribution.

Can you earn XP from Clover Retribution codes?

Currently, none of the active codes in Clover Retribution offer XP or any kind of boosters.

Are reset codes in Clover Retribution useful?

Yes, reset codes are useful as you get the maximum efficiency out of your character's new race and traits.

What codes offer free Race Spins in Clover Retribution?

!santaiscoming, !36klikes, and !update2soon are the only codes that offer Race Spins.

