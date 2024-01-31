  • home icon
AUT Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use AUT codes

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Jan 31, 2024 15:30 GMT
Official AUT cover
Unlocking new skins and obtaining more UCoins in A Universal Time (AUT) can be made easy through AUT Codes. These can make your character strong enough to tackle its story and multiplayer modes, proving them a boon for casual players and completionists. Redeem these codes to challenge the strongest foes head-on in this Roblox game.

Ordinarily, you would need to spend Robux to gain access to skins and UCoins, but with these codes, you can get them for free. Read through this article to find the latest codes for AUT that offer the best rewards. And if you aren’t sure how to use them, you will also find a short guide on redeeming codes easily.

Active AUT codes

AUT Main Menu (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Here’s a list of active codes for AUT that can be used to successfully redeem rewards as of February 1, 2024. Be sure to use these codes quickly before they expire, as there’s no telling when they may become unusable.

Active AUT codes

Code

Rewards

UCOINSCOMPENSATION2

1m UCoins

UCOINCOMPENSATION

1m Ucoins

NAHIDWIN

4000 UShards

NewStandsWoo

10x Skin Crate (Requires 100 levels from any Ability)

Inactive AUT codes

These codes no longer give rewards in the game:

Inactive AUT codes

Code

Rewards

GrindNeverStops

10x Skin Crate

Grindfest

10x Skin Crate

PhantomBlood

1x Item Crate

BattleTendency

10x Skin Crate

Ascension

10x Skin Crate (Requires 100 levels from any ability)

Reaper

10x Skin Crate

1MillionMembers

10x Skin Crate

melon

Gold Experience Requiem: Melon

PuddestApologyVideo

10x Skin Crate

BonRestorePack2

10x Skin Crate

ILOVEGACHA

5x Skin Crate

BonRestorePack

5x Skin Crate

AsgoreFanClub

3x Skin Crate

How to redeem Active AUT codes

Shop menu in AUT (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Redeeming active AUT codes can be done in the following simple steps:

  • Open AUT through the Roblox Player application.
  • Use the "M" key to access the menu.
  • In the menu, navigate to the "Shop" section and find the "Miscellaneous" option.
  • Enter an active AUT code from the list and press "Redeem" to receive your rewards.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so be careful while entering them. The best way to ensure the codes are correct is to copy-paste them directly from this list.

What AUT codes are about and their importance

Miscellaneous option in AUT (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Codes for AUT can help you noticeably amplify the strength of your character. This can be a significant boon for newer players, as they can defeat foes quickly while adapting to the game’s mechanics. Of course, since these codes can only be used once per player and can expire, the earlier you receive their benefits, the better.

AUT code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Redeem Codes screen in AUT (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Currently, there are no server-side issues pertaining to AUT code redemption. If you run into any problems, restart the game and go through the code redemption process again. You must be a part of an AUT Roblox group to be able to redeem rewards. If you're not a member of this group, the game will not let you redeem a code.

Where to find new AUT codes

You can find new codes for AUT in the official Discord server, alongside news, updates, and other players. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return periodically, as we will continue to update it with the latest codes.

FAQs

What are the latest codes for AUT?

The latest codes for AUT are UCOINCOMPENSATION2, UCOINCOMPENSATION, and NAHIDWIN.

Do active codes for AUT offer Robux?

None of the codes offered by AUT developers reward you with Robux. That said, Robux can be used to buy bundles directly from the shop.

Which AUT codes offer the best rewards?

The codes UCOINCOMPENSATION2 and UCOINCOMPENSATION both offer 1m UCoins, which can offer a major boost to any new player.

