AUT Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use AUT codes

Unlocking new skins and obtaining more UCoins in A Universal Time (AUT) can be made easy through AUT Codes. These can make your character strong enough to tackle its story and multiplayer modes, proving them a boon for casual players and completionists. Redeem these codes to challenge the strongest foes head-on in this Roblox game.

Ordinarily, you would need to spend Robux to gain access to skins and UCoins, but with these codes, you can get them for free. Read through this article to find the latest codes for AUT that offer the best rewards. And if you aren’t sure how to use them, you will also find a short guide on redeeming codes easily.

Bookmark this page to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active AUT codes

AUT Main Menu (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s a list of active codes for AUT that can be used to successfully redeem rewards as of February 1, 2024. Be sure to use these codes quickly before they expire, as there’s no telling when they may become unusable.

Active AUT codes Code Rewards UCOINSCOMPENSATION2 1m UCoins UCOINCOMPENSATION 1m Ucoins NAHIDWIN 4000 UShards NewStandsWoo 10x Skin Crate (Requires 100 levels from any Ability)

Inactive AUT codes

These codes no longer give rewards in the game:

Inactive AUT codes Code Rewards GrindNeverStops 10x Skin Crate Grindfest 10x Skin Crate PhantomBlood 1x Item Crate BattleTendency 10x Skin Crate Ascension 10x Skin Crate (Requires 100 levels from any ability) Reaper 10x Skin Crate 1MillionMembers 10x Skin Crate melon Gold Experience Requiem: Melon PuddestApologyVideo 10x Skin Crate BonRestorePack2 10x Skin Crate ILOVEGACHA 5x Skin Crate BonRestorePack 5x Skin Crate AsgoreFanClub 3x Skin Crate

How to redeem Active AUT codes

Shop menu in AUT (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming active AUT codes can be done in the following simple steps:

Open AUT through the Roblox Player application.

Use the "M" key to access the menu.

In the menu, navigate to the "Shop" section and find the "Miscellaneous" option.

Enter an active AUT code from the list and press "Redeem" to receive your rewards.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so be careful while entering them. The best way to ensure the codes are correct is to copy-paste them directly from this list.

What AUT codes are about and their importance

Miscellaneous option in AUT (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Codes for AUT can help you noticeably amplify the strength of your character. This can be a significant boon for newer players, as they can defeat foes quickly while adapting to the game’s mechanics. Of course, since these codes can only be used once per player and can expire, the earlier you receive their benefits, the better.

Also check: Roblox enforces DMCA on anime games

AUT code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Redeem Codes screen in AUT (Image by Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Currently, there are no server-side issues pertaining to AUT code redemption. If you run into any problems, restart the game and go through the code redemption process again. You must be a part of an AUT Roblox group to be able to redeem rewards. If you're not a member of this group, the game will not let you redeem a code.

Where to find new AUT codes

You can find new codes for AUT in the official Discord server, alongside news, updates, and other players. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return periodically, as we will continue to update it with the latest codes.

FAQs

What are the latest codes for AUT?

The latest codes for AUT are UCOINCOMPENSATION2, UCOINCOMPENSATION, and NAHIDWIN.

Do active codes for AUT offer Robux?

None of the codes offered by AUT developers reward you with Robux. That said, Robux can be used to buy bundles directly from the shop.

Which AUT codes offer the best rewards?

The codes UCOINCOMPENSATION2 and UCOINCOMPENSATION both offer 1m UCoins, which can offer a major boost to any new player.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes