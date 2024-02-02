Anime Fruit Simulator codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use Anime Fruit Simulator codes

Boosts, Spins, Gems, and Coins can be obtained for free through Anime Fruit Simulator codes. They help players bypass the need to grind for currency and resources, allowing them to focus on formidable foes on their journeys. And best of all, they can use free Spins to obtain new pets and fruits, making the gameplay experience smoother.

Codes like FruitAnimeWorld provide 75 spins and double the acquisition rate for coins, gems, and rebirths for an hour. These freebies are immensely useful for new players, making them indispensable for early parts of the game. This article lists all the active codes and includes a guide on using them.

Active Anime Fruit Simulator codes

Here’s a list of codes for Anime Fruit Simulator confirmed to be valid as of February 2, 2024. Remember that they can expire anytime, so be sure to use them before they go inactive.

Active Anime Fruit Simulator codes Code Rewards BrokenSuffix 2x Rebirth Boost, 2x Gems, 2x Coins for one hour FruitAnimeWorld 75x spins, 2x Coins, 2x Gems, 2x Rebiths for one hour Friday13th 75x Spins, 2x Coins for 15 minutes, 2x Rebirths for one hour HalloweenGifts Rebirth Boost for two hours, 2x coins for one hour, free spins OneHourOfBoosts 2x Rebirths, 2x Coins, 2x Gems for one hour MidWeekBooster 2x Rebirths and 2x Coins for one hour, 50x Spins New_Game??? 2x Gems and 2x Coins for 15 minutes, 100x Spins BUGFIXES 2x Gems and 2x Coins for 15 minutes EGG-CELLENT! Lvl 1 Easter Fruit DUNGEONS! 25x Spins and freebies AWAKENINGS! 25x Spins and freebies FREEDRAGON! Free Dragon 100kMembers!!?? 25x Spins DRAGONRELEASE! 25x Spins 1kFollowing:O? 10x Spins 50kMEMS?! 10x Spins WelcomeToFruitSim 3,000 Coins, 1,000 Gems, 13x Spins IWantSpins:) 10x Spins 1MIL! 10x Spins 5kLikes 10x Spins 20kMEMS 10x Spins

Inactive Anime Fruit Simulator codes

Inactive Anime Fruit Simulator codes Code Rewards 10kLikesW?! 10x Spins

How to redeem Active Anime Fruit Simulator codes

You can redeem active codes for Anime Fruit Simulator quickly, as described below:

Launch Anime Fruit Simulator through the Roblox Player application.

After loading into the server, click the Enter Code box on the left.

Type in your code and press Enter to claim your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Note that Roblox codes are notorious for being case-sensitive. Entering them manually can result in errors, which is why you should consider pasting them directly into the box to avoid any errors.

What are Anime Fruit Simulator codes, and what are they about

Codes for Anime Fruit Simulator can be used to obtain Coins, Gems, Spins, and Boosts. These freebies can assist players in purchasing pets, fruits, and other items to make their journey in the game easier. Certain items received through codes can be fused to create powerful items, which can help a player prepare for foes.

Anime Fruit Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Upon entering an expired or invalid code, Anime Fruit Simulator will display a “Code does not exist” message. Currently, players have not reported any server-related issues that prevent code redemption. So, players facing an error while redeeming a code may restart the game and repeat the process.

Where to find new Anime Fruit Simulator codes

You can find new codes for Anime Fruit Simulator on the official Obtain Studios X (formerly Twitter) handle and Discord server, alongside news on in-game updates. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page, as we will continue to update the list of active codes.

FAQs

What are the best codes for Anime Fruit Simulator?

The best codes for Anime Fruit Simulator are FruitAnimeWorld and Friday13th, which provide a high number of spins and boosts.

Does a code for Anime Fruit Simulator offer fruits?

The code EGG-CELLENT! offers a free level 1 Easter Fruit for players to use in Anime Fruit Simulator.

How impactful are Anime Fruit Simulator codes?

Anime Fruit Simulator codes offer free spins and boosted Gems, Coins, and Rebirth rates, which can be immensely helpful for both new and old players.

