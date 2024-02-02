AU Reborn Codes (February 2024): Rewards, how to use AU Reborn codes

Roblox AU Reborn codes make it easy to obtain cash and tokens, allowing players to purchase new characters and abilities for free. They can make purchases without grinding or spending Robux, which makes this route immensely valuable.

For new players, cash and tokens can give them early access to special characters and abilities, making the early game a smooth sailing. On the other hand, veterans can use these resources to compete on the global leaderboards and secure the top spot.

This article includes a list of all the active codes in the anime game, along with a guide on the redemption process.

Bookmark this article to access fresh Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Active AU Reborn codes

Official AU Reborn alternate cover (Image via Roblox)

The following codes for AU Reborn are confirmed to be working as of February 2, 2024. However, they can expire at any moment without prior notice. Players are advised to claim rewards quickly before the codes are rendered inactive.

Active AU Reborn codes Code Rewards !code 100KLIKES! Freebies !code ANNIVERSARYSOON Freebies !code 70klikes Freebies !code 40klikes Freebies !code 5klikes Freebies !code 20klikes Freebies !code 30klikes Freebies !code 10klikes One token

Inactive AU Reborn codes

Here’s a brief list of codes for AU Reborn that no longer work. Expired Roblox codes are regularly replaced with new ones that offer similar rewards, so don’t worry about missing out. New codes are added to the game during major milestones, updates, and holidays.

Inactive AU Reborn codes Code Rewards b41t3d 50k Cash

How to redeem cctive AU Reborn codes

Entering AU Reborn codes in the chat box (Image via Roblox)

Unlike other Roblox titles that have a dedicated codes menu, AU Reborn utilizes the built-in chat for code redemption. Here’s how you can redeem the active codes for AU Reborn:

Load the AU Reborn server using the Roblox Player application.

Open the chat menu using the / key on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. Type in the active code and press Enter to receive your rewards.

Do it again for each active code.

Notoriously, Roblox codes are known for being case-sensitive, which can lead to errors when typing them in manually. As such, consider copying the codes from this list and pasting them directly into the box for a smoother and error-free redemption process.

AU Reborn codes and their importance

Game modes in AU Reborn (Image via Roblox)

AU Reborn codes offer various rewards, including tokens, Cash, and other freebies. Tokens and cash are the most valuable types of rewards as they are used to purchase special characters. These characters can then be used to take down powerful foes and make the game significantly easy.

AU Reborn code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering an expired code in AU Reborn (Image via Roblox)

An incorrect or expired AU Reborn code will not fetch any error messages. Instead, you will receive no response from the game, which indicates that the entered code has expired.

As of now, there are no server-side issues preventing players from redeeming codes for AU Reborn. If you face any errors, try restarting the game and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new AU Reborn codes

New codes for AU Reborn are posted by the developer, xenostrology, on X (formerly Twitter) and the official Discord server. Furthermore, you can bookmark this page as we will continue to update the active codes list.

FAQs

What are the latest codes for AU Reborn?

The latest codes for AU Reborn are !code 100KLIKES! and !code ANNIVERSARYSOON.

Are there any active codes for AU Reborn that offer Tokens?

You can use the code !code 10klikes for a free token in AU Reborn.

Where can AU Reborn codes be redeemed?

Codes for AU Reborn can be redeemed using the built-in chat box. Simply type the codes in and hit Enter to redeem them.

