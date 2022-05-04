Top 10 rarest items in Roblox and how to get them

Casual Roblox gamers might be unaware of the game's vast item market. Many unusual artifacts discovered by players have their serial numbers, which can be traded or retained by those looking to expand their collection. It can be challenging to tell what is essential to a player when there are many rare items to pick from.

Rarest items in the Roblox avatar shop

The rarest items keep changing depending on purchases made and added stocks to the shop. Below is a list of the rarest items in various categories.

10) Red Glowing Eyes

On October 3, 2014, the avatar shop released Red Glowing Eyes, a limited-edition unique face. Its original price was 10,000 Robux and an average price of 603,521 Robux. Only 150 copies of this item exist. It's from the Glowing Eyes collection. This item has over 89k favorites in the avatar shop. The seller has put the resale value at 1,999,999 Robux. It has been sold 340+ times.

9) Chrysophylax

Chrysophylax appears to be a proud nobleman – wealthy, conceited, and arrogant, yet willing to compromise if handled right. On March 26, 2010, the game released Chrysophylax, a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind headwear in the avatar shop. The shop has just 50 copies available.

Its original value was 3,000 Robux and the average price is 256,481 Robux. This item has over 5.4k favorites in the avatar shop. The seller has put the resale value at 999,999,999 Robux.

8) Red Bandana of SQL Injection

The Red Bandana of SQL Injection is a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind facial item released by Roblox on February 24, 2010. The original cost was 707 Robux and the average price was 555,554 Robux.

The shop has a limited supply of 50 copies of this item. This item has over 14k favorites in the avatar shop. The seller has put the resale value at 618,033,988 Robux.

7) Earl of the Federation

The Earl of the Federation is a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind headgear released on February 14, 2014. Before going off-sale, its original price was 50,000 Robux and an average price of 639,426 Robux. The Avatar shop has just 50 copies of this item. It's part of the Federation franchise. This item has over 10k favorites in the avatar shop.

6) Dominus Frigidus

Dominus Frigidus is a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind hat released in the Roblox avatar shop on March 24, 2011. The shop only has 26 copies of this item in stock.

The original price was 39,000 Robux and the average price is 5,629,236. Sethycakes created it as part of the Make-A-Request Foundation's grant of his wish. This is the third hat of the Dominus series. This item has over 121k favorites in the avatar shop.

5) Dominus Empyreus

Dominus Empyreus is a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind headwear released in the Roblox avatar shop on January 24, 2010. The shop has 26 copies in stock. The original price was 13,337 Robux and the average price was 7,419,144 Robux. The Dominus series begins with this headgear. Only eight known copies remain as of today. This item has over 174k favorites in the avatar shop.

4) Dark Assassin

Dark Assassin is a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind headwear released in the Roblox avatar shop on April 1, 2012, after being designed on March 2, 2012. Its original cost was 12 Robux and an average price of 81,699 Robux. The shop only has 21 copies.

The sale of this headgear was unintentional on Roblox's part, and it was sparked by the mayhem of the April 2012 Fools Hack, in which hackers took control of the site. It has over 6.1k favorites and a resale value of 618,033,988 Robux.

3) Duke of the Federation

On August 31, 2013, the platform released Duke of the Federation, a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind hat in the avatar shop. The initial cost was 100,000 Robux, and the current average cost is 1,077,591 Robux. It is limited to 25 copies. It's part of the Federation franchise. Only 17 copies exist as of January 30, 2019. This item has over 12k favorites in the avatar shop.

2) Lord of the Federation

Lord of the Federation is a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind hat released in the avatar shop on March 8, 2012. It cost 250,000 Robux, and the average price is 1,277,922 Robux. Only 10 copies are available. It's from the Federation franchise. This item has over 21k favorites in the avatar shop.

1) Simoon68's Roblox Tablet

On November 26, 2012, simoon68's ROBLOX Tablet was released as a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind item at the avatar shop. Its original price was 200,000 Robux and the average price is 90,000. Gamers of the Builders Club can only gain it. It was purchased once and has over 5200 favorites in the avatar shop. The seller wants 68,686,868,686,868 Robux if you wish to buy it.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen