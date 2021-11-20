Every free item and how to get them in Roblox Nikeland

Nike’s throwing their brand around in Roblox now with the introduction of their very own Roblox game, Nikeland. In celebration of their collaboration, players hopping into Nikeland can get their own Nike-branded merchandise for their Roblox avatar. You just have to know where to look.

If you want every free item in Roblox Nikeland and how to get them, here’s a step-by-step guide on where to locate each piece in the game.

Roblox Nikeland: Every free item and how to get them

5) Launching Nikeland

Find Nikeland using the search function (Image via Roblox)

The most important step is launching Roblox Nikeland. If you are still a fresh Roblox user, searching for a specific game is done with the search bar around the top-left of the site. When a search is done, it searches for that keyword in different categories.

In the case of Roblox Nikeland, search “Nikeland,” and when the dropdown menu appears, pick “Nikeland in Experiences" to only search among Roblox games. Select it from the search results and launch the game.

4) Check your surroundings

Locate the Showroom, a large orange building (Image via Roblox)

Now, the first time you enter Roblox Nikeland, you are greeted with what appears to be dozens of courts. Those are known as “yards.” Every player has their own, including you. However, the location of your yard can be anywhere. Check your surroundings by zooming out as much as possible.

What you’re looking for is an orange building called the Showroom. If you’re close enough, you might even see “Showroom” on the building. Make a b-line straight for the Showroom. Use the nearby running tracks for a speed boost.

3) Teleport to the Lobby

Teleport to the Lobby if the Showroom is too far (Image via Roblox)

In the event that the Showroom appears too far away, there is an alternative route you can take. If not, skip this step entirely.

You might have noticed a second larger building near the Showroom. It’s painted blue. That’s the Lobby. You can’t teleport directly to the Showroom, only to the Lobby and the Yard. However, since the Lobby and Showroom are right next to each other, it is just a short walk over.

2) The Showroom

Speak to any coach in the Showroom (Image via Roblox)

You have made it to the Showroom. Now what? The Showroom has several entrances. Visit each entrance and you will notice a common trend: a hopping NPC. Those are coaches. Press “E” to talk with one. Any one of the coaches will do.

Talking to a coach immediately reveals free items they want to give you. If you walk away, it will close the interaction. But don’t worry; you can speak with them again. They present you with two items: a Nike Backpack and a Nike Cap. Select “Collect” to receive those free items.

1) Equipping the Nikeland items

Equip the Nikeland items to your avatar (Image via Roblox)

The free Roblox Nikeland items you just received are for your Roblox avatar, not just for Nikeland. Although it should be noted the other accessories in Roblox Nikeland are in fact only for Nikeland. Those free giveaways are a special treat for playing the game.

If you would like to equip them, leave Nikeland and head back to Roblox. On the left-hand side, pick Avatar. Locate the Nike Pro Cap and Nike Elemental Backpack in your avatar’s inventory to wear them.

Edited by R. Elahi