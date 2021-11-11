What’s the best speed in Roblox Funky Friday?

Dive deep into the settings of Roblox Funky Friday, and players will inevitably come across one interesting setting: arrow speed. What it does is alter the pace at which the arrows appear on the screen.

It’s set to “1” by default, but the best Funky Friday players will insist there’s a better value.

Every user has their own idea of what the best speed value is in Roblox Funky Friday. However, there’s still an optimal setting one should strive for as they get better.

Roblox Funky Friday: Best speed

First, it’s essential to know why changing arrow speed is necessary in Roblox Funky Friday. As you start playing more and more challenging music tracks, arrows will begin to cluster together. And when that happens, it becomes tough to hit notes.

Decreasing arrow speed multiplies that issue, and arrows will appear closer than ever. Therefore, upping arrow speed adds more space between each arrow. Yes, it increases arrow speed but still makes hitting clusters of notes much easier.

The most optimal arrow speed to strive for is between 1.5 and 1.8. What you shouldn’t do is increase arrow speed immediately to 1.5. Instead, gradually increase it by a single decimal point (e.g., 1.1., then 1.2, then 1.3). Practice for a while at each incremental change.

How to change speed in Roblox Funky Friday

Arrow speed is set to 1 by default (Image via Roblox)

If you’re ready to change the arrow speed, here’s how it’s done:

Step 1: In the top-left corner of the screen, pick the gear icon between the Chat and Shop icon.

Step 2: Now select the Customization tab. On the left-hand side, choose Arrows (Congifure Arrows). Locate Arrow Speed. Use the search function to find it.

The arrow speed also includes decimal points (Image via Roblox)

Step 3: Once found, select the text box to the right of it. The arrow speed defaults to 1 but can be altered between 0.25 and 4. The smaller the number, the slower the arrows and vice versa.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 4: To save changes to your chosen arrow speed, pick Confirm.

Edited by Ravi Iyer