Roblox music codes (September 2021)

Roblox Music Codes allow players to listen to some of their favorite songs in-game.

There are a handful of Roblox games that allow players to enter music codes and listen to songs. However, most of these games require players to own a boombox or to access another type of music player.

With the number of Roblox music codes available, players will never run out of songs to listen to in-game.

Codes for music in Roblox (September 2021)

???HOW YALL LOOK PLAYING MINECRAFT???? : 4630548778

: 4630548778 A Roblox Rap - Merry Christmas Roblox : 1259050178

: 1259050178 ADHD : 2725621620

: 2725621620 Albert Screaming (ALBERT SAW THIS!) : 2562510225

: 2562510225 asimo3089, badcc, & KreekCraft - You're WeLcome : 2232185283

: 2232185283 BTS - BAEPSAE : 331083678

: 331083678 BTS - Save Me : 407947764

: 407947764 Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo Remix : 2106186490

: 2106186490 dat boi : 410806544

: 410806544 Dubstep : 138279247

: 138279247 Epic Sax Guy : 130775431

: 130775431 Fishy On Me : 4908301571

: 4908301571 Five Nights At Freddys 2 Song: Survive The Night : 189825748

: 189825748 Fried Chicken Song : 212718942

: 212718942 HAS MLG GONE TOO FAR? : 185492305

: 185492305 havana : 1358148888

: 1358148888 I Love Potatoes (Potato Song) : 158764033

: 158764033 I'M BEAN, MR. BEAN SONG : 947518032

: 947518032 I'm the Map Dora the explorer REMIX! : 228617206

: 228617206 Its everyday bro!!!???? : 1033033034

: 1033033034 JoeyDaPlayer - YOU HAVE NO LIFE : 1282209285

: 1282209285 Justin Bieber - One Dance (Remix) : 427404831

: 427404831 Lady Gaga - Applause : 130964099

: 130964099 Let it go : 189105508

: 189105508 Louis Vuitton - Original : 4935996782

: 4935996782 Maroon 5 - Payphone : 131396974

: 131396974 Marshmello - Alone : 413514503

: 413514503 Monster by Meg & Dia (Remix) : 148492408

: 148492408 Old Town Road : 2862170886

: 2862170886 Pew : 2578125671

: 2578125671 Roomie-It's Muffin Time : 190475759

: 190475759 This is Halloween REMIX : 517273860

: 517273860 THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE ft. DONALD TRUMP (remix) : 488472970

: 488472970 Tsunami Hardstyle [Remix Hard] : 142720946

: 142720946 We got to have... money.. : 130763583

: 130763583 what does the fox say? : 130797915

: 130797915 yes : 5047832992

: 5047832992 yo tengo : 1236609502

: 1236609502 you gonna be sorry : 2733053836

: 2733053836 Kiki Do You Lve Me : 2172506821

: 2172506821 It's Raining Tix [Remix] : 398475084

: 398475084 never gonna oof you up : 2300687273

: 2300687273 Lil Pump - OOFer Gang : 1325149363

: 1325149363 Soviet Anthem, English : 1195628611

: 1195628611 All Star but KreekCraft Ls : 1594785010

: 1594785010 Marshmello - Alone : 413625451

: 413625451 Toad - Milk and Cookies (Full Song) : 587971443

: 587971443 Smosh - Milky Milkshake : 142422036

: 142422036 Banana: 1772827136

How to redeem Roblox music codes

If players don't own a boombox in Roblox, they can purchase one from the avatar shop using Robux. Once it is obtained, players can listen to music in-game using Roblox music codes.

When players interact with the boombox, a window will pop up on the screen. This is where players can copy and paste a Roblox music code.

Once they have entered the code, players can hit "Enter," and the song associated with it will start playing in Roblox.

