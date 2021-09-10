Roblox music codes (September 2021)

Roblox Music Codes allow players to listen to some of their favorite songs in-game.
There are a handful of Roblox games that allow players to enter music codes and listen to songs. However, most of these games require players to own a boombox or to access another type of music player.
With the number of Roblox music codes available, players will never run out of songs to listen to in-game.
Codes for music in Roblox (September 2021)
- ???HOW YALL LOOK PLAYING MINECRAFT????: 4630548778
- A Roblox Rap - Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178
- ADHD: 2725621620
- Albert Screaming (ALBERT SAW THIS!): 2562510225
- asimo3089, badcc, & KreekCraft - You're WeLcome: 2232185283
- BTS - BAEPSAE: 331083678
- BTS - Save Me: 407947764
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo Remix: 2106186490
- dat boi: 410806544
- Dubstep: 138279247
- Epic Sax Guy: 130775431
- Fishy On Me: 4908301571
- Five Nights At Freddys 2 Song: Survive The Night: 189825748
- Fried Chicken Song: 212718942
- HAS MLG GONE TOO FAR?: 185492305
- havana: 1358148888
- I Love Potatoes (Potato Song): 158764033
- I'M BEAN, MR. BEAN SONG: 947518032
- I'm the Map Dora the explorer REMIX!: 228617206
- Its everyday bro!!!????: 1033033034
- JoeyDaPlayer - YOU HAVE NO LIFE: 1282209285
- Justin Bieber - One Dance (Remix): 427404831
- Lady Gaga - Applause: 130964099
- Let it go: 189105508
- Louis Vuitton - Original: 4935996782
- Maroon 5 - Payphone: 131396974
- Marshmello - Alone: 413514503
- Monster by Meg & Dia (Remix): 148492408
- Old Town Road: 2862170886
- Pew: 2578125671
- Roomie-It's Muffin Time: 190475759
- This is Halloween REMIX: 517273860
- THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE ft. DONALD TRUMP (remix): 488472970
- Tsunami Hardstyle [Remix Hard]: 142720946
- We got to have... money..: 130763583
- what does the fox say?: 130797915
- yes: 5047832992
- yo tengo: 1236609502
- you gonna be sorry: 2733053836
- Kiki Do You Lve Me: 2172506821
- It's Raining Tix [Remix]: 398475084
- never gonna oof you up: 2300687273
- Lil Pump - OOFer Gang: 1325149363
- Soviet Anthem, English: 1195628611
- All Star but KreekCraft Ls: 1594785010
- Marshmello - Alone: 413625451
- Toad - Milk and Cookies (Full Song): 587971443
- Smosh - Milky Milkshake: 142422036
- Banana: 1772827136
How to redeem Roblox music codes
If players don't own a boombox in Roblox, they can purchase one from the avatar shop using Robux. Once it is obtained, players can listen to music in-game using Roblox music codes.
When players interact with the boombox, a window will pop up on the screen. This is where players can copy and paste a Roblox music code.
Once they have entered the code, players can hit "Enter," and the song associated with it will start playing in Roblox.