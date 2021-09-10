Create
Roblox music codes (September 2021)

A promotional image for Roblox (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Modified Sep 10, 2021 05:16 AM IST
Feature

Roblox Music Codes allow players to listen to some of their favorite songs in-game.

There are a handful of Roblox games that allow players to enter music codes and listen to songs. However, most of these games require players to own a boombox or to access another type of music player.

With the number of Roblox music codes available, players will never run out of songs to listen to in-game.

Codes for music in Roblox (September 2021)

  • ???HOW YALL LOOK PLAYING MINECRAFT????: 4630548778
  • A Roblox Rap - Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178
  • ADHD: 2725621620
  • Albert Screaming (ALBERT SAW THIS!): 2562510225
  • asimo3089, badcc, & KreekCraft - You're WeLcome: 2232185283
  • BTS - BAEPSAE: 331083678
  • BTS - Save Me: 407947764
  • Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo Remix: 2106186490
  • dat boi: 410806544
  • Dubstep: 138279247
  • Epic Sax Guy: 130775431
  • Fishy On Me: 4908301571
  • Five Nights At Freddys 2 Song: Survive The Night: 189825748
  • Fried Chicken Song: 212718942
  • HAS MLG GONE TOO FAR?: 185492305
  • havana: 1358148888
  • I Love Potatoes (Potato Song): 158764033
  • I'M BEAN, MR. BEAN SONG: 947518032
  • I'm the Map Dora the explorer REMIX!: 228617206
  • Its everyday bro!!!????: 1033033034
  • JoeyDaPlayer - YOU HAVE NO LIFE: 1282209285
  • Justin Bieber - One Dance (Remix): 427404831
  • Lady Gaga - Applause: 130964099
  • Let it go: 189105508
  • Louis Vuitton - Original: 4935996782
  • Maroon 5 - Payphone: 131396974
  • Marshmello - Alone: 413514503
  • Monster by Meg & Dia (Remix): 148492408
  • Old Town Road: 2862170886
  • Pew: 2578125671
  • Roomie-It's Muffin Time: 190475759
  • This is Halloween REMIX: 517273860
  • THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE ft. DONALD TRUMP (remix): 488472970
  • Tsunami Hardstyle [Remix Hard]: 142720946
  • We got to have... money..: 130763583
  • what does the fox say?: 130797915
  • yes: 5047832992
  • yo tengo: 1236609502
  • you gonna be sorry: 2733053836
  • Kiki Do You Lve Me: 2172506821
  • It's Raining Tix [Remix]: 398475084
  • never gonna oof you up: 2300687273
  • Lil Pump - OOFer Gang: 1325149363
  • Soviet Anthem, English: 1195628611
  • All Star but KreekCraft Ls: 1594785010
  • Marshmello - Alone: 413625451
  • Toad - Milk and Cookies (Full Song): 587971443
  • Smosh - Milky Milkshake: 142422036
  • Banana: 1772827136

How to redeem Roblox music codes

A boombox in Roblox (Image via Roblox Corporation)
If players don't own a boombox in Roblox, they can purchase one from the avatar shop using Robux. Once it is obtained, players can listen to music in-game using Roblox music codes.

When players interact with the boombox, a window will pop up on the screen. This is where players can copy and paste a Roblox music code.

Once they have entered the code, players can hit "Enter," and the song associated with it will start playing in Roblox.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
