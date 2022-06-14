Super Doomspire codes in Roblox: Free crowns, stickers, and more (June 2022)

Players can get free rewards using valid codes in Super Doomspire, a remastered version of the cult classic Roblox hit Doomspire Brickbattle.

Like its predecessor, this action game became an instant hit in the community. Users must empower their characters to stand the test of time and war with free rewards. They may get a massive boost by redeeming these codes with ease.

Gamers should fight for survival as a team, eliminate enemy teams, and prevail as the winners. Various new features have been added to enrich the gameplay, including crowns, a currency used to buy in-game tools and cosmetics.

Readers should defend their team's tower with everything at their disposal while waging massive skirmishes on their enemies. They have to bring down the enemy towers while protecting their to win. To this effect, players can use codes and get a headstart.

They also get the option to play in various modes and have a memorable, fun experience. Individuals may engage in constant breathtaking fights while becoming the ultimate warrior and helping themselves by claiming free crowns, cosmetics, and tools using valid codes and eliminating enemies.

Remain undefeated by destroying enemy spires with free Roblox Super Doomspire codes that offer rewards

Active codes

Here are the currently active codes that gamers need to use to claim freebies. Some make mistakes after typing them, so users are strongly advised to copy and paste the codes listed below in the code option box to avoid mistakes.

Since the codes are case-sensitive, readers must also ensure they are correct before entering them.

SMUGCAT - Redeem for the Smug Cat Sticker (New)

- Redeem for the Smug Cat Sticker HOLLYJOLLY - Redeem for 1k Crowns and a Gift Bomb Tool

- Redeem for 1k Crowns and a Gift Bomb Tool ROBLOXROX - Redeem for a Dance Potion Sticker

- Redeem for a Dance Potion Sticker EXISTENTIALHORROR - Redeem for 900 Crowns and the Oh Nooo Sticker

- Redeem for 900 Crowns and the Oh Nooo Sticker ITSFREE - Redeem for 200 Crowns and Stickers

- Redeem for 200 Crowns and Stickers MARCHAHEAD - Redeem for 500 Crowns

- Redeem for 500 Crowns Thanks - Redeem for 10 Crowns

- Redeem for 10 Crowns Nonbinaryrights - Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride N Sticker

- Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride N Sticker Panrights - Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride P Sticker

- Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride P Sticker Transrights - Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride T Sticker

- Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride T Sticker Gayrights - Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride G Sticker

- Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride G Sticker Birights - Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride B Sticker

- Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride B Sticker Lesbianrights - Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride L Sticker

- Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride L Sticker Please - Redeem for 50 Crowns

- Redeem for 50 Crowns ADOPTME - Redeem for 100 Crowns and Adopt Me Stickers

- Redeem for 100 Crowns and Adopt Me Stickers REDRULES - Redeem for a Red Leader Sticker

- Redeem for a Red Leader Sticker YELLOWFROG - Redeem for a Yellow Frog Sticker

- Redeem for a Yellow Frog Sticker BLUEBUSINESS - Redeem for a Blue Executive Sticker

- Redeem for a Blue Executive Sticker GREENMAGIC - Redeem for a Green Scientist Sticker

Gamers are advised to act with haste and redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they may expire at any time.

Inactive codes

Luckily, there are just four expired codes for now, which do not work anymore.

RATTLEMEBONES - Redeem code for a 500 Crowns & a Skeleton Laugh Sticker

- Redeem code for a 500 Crowns & a Skeleton Laugh Sticker INTHEDARK - Redeem this code for a Darkheart Sword

- Redeem this code for a Darkheart Sword INTHEDARK - Overpowered items and overused

- Overpowered items and overused HAPPYNEWYAER, PRESENT, FROZEN, RATTLEMEBONES - For exclusive events

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Super Doomspire

Redeeming codes in Roblox Super Doomspire isn't hard, so individuals can follow these steps to claim their free rewards.

Open Roblox and log into the account or sign up for a new one.

Search for Super Doomspire in the search bar.

Launch the game and wait for it to load.

Look for the green shop icon with a bag on the menu screen.

Press the green button and be taken to a large menu.

Atop the menu, the codes option with an icon of a keyboard on it will be seen.

Press that button, and the text area that says "Enter Code here" appears.

Copy one of the listed codes and paste it into that text area.

Make sure to hit the confirm button once the code is pasted and redeem the rewards!

Users can improve their gaming experience by using these codes to make it more interesting and engaging. Roblox games are meant to be fun, but some players grind for hours and make gameplay difficult for others, as these codes help newbies get a chance to improve themselves and stand toe-to-toe with veterans while having a good time.

More codes and updates in Roblox Super Doomspire

Players can learn about upcoming features, game updates, and even new codes by joining the official Brickbattlers Studio's Discord server. Brickbattlers Studio updates the title regularly and interacts with the game's community. Gamers can also follow the Twitter accounts of @blutreefrog1 and @tylermcbride, the creators of Super Doomspire, to learn about updates and new codes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far