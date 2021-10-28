Top 5 fighting games in Roblox

Fighting games in Roblox are among the most popular genres players can participate in. In fact, fighting is usually involved in one form or another; it’s that drive for competition.

Here are the top five fighting games in Roblox players can start swinging their fists in. At least one of these should appeal to every kind of player.

Which are the best fighting games in Roblox?

5) Anime Fighters Simulator

Fight others popular anime characters (Image via Roblox)

Big fans of anime will rejoice over what Anime Fighters Simulator has to offer: fighting others as their favorite anime character. Put those arguments to rest by jumping in and facing off with friends. Players can level up, unlock new characters, and create the strongest anime team.

4) Bleeding Blades

Protect, siege, and battle with an army (Image via Roblox)

Bleeding Blades does something more grandiose than simply pitting one player versus another in a one-on-one match. Instead, players control not only their own character but also an entire army. Besiege the enemy player, rain arrows down on the opposing faction, and participate in ancient warfare.

3) Boxing League

Bare-knuckle fighting at its best (Image via Roblox)

For something more modern, Boxing League is a great choice that does not involve anime or superpowers. It is just good ol’ fashion fighting. Players are tossed into the world of boxing and even street fighting. They start at the bottom, level up and learn new skills, and rise to the top of the food chain.

2) Dragon Blox Ultimate

Fight and train in the world of Dragon Ball (Image via Roblox)

For players wanting to experience the world of Dragon Ball, Dragon Blox Ultimate is where it's at. Not only does it let players zip around as characters do in the anime and manga, but they can also create their very own avatar to fight, train, and level up.

1) Super Power Fighting Simulator

Indulge in the fantasy of superheroes (Image via Roblox)

Given how prevalent superheroes are in the media these days, it is not surprising that Super Power Fighting Simulator is among the most popular. What isn’t there to like? Players get to fly around as their very own superhero, learning new moves, fighting others, and leaving up. It is the ultimate superhero fantasy.

Now that players have an idea of what the top five fighting games in Roblox are like, here comes the hardest part: picking one. There is certainly something here for everyone.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

