How to unlock secret characters in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

If you are looking to create the toughest team in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator, you will need the best of the best. These come in the form of secret characters. They are powerful allies that should never be ignored but sought after.

Unlocking secret characters in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator is complicated. There are several ways it can be done, but they all require some level of investment, either through in-game currency, time, or Robux.

Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator: How to unlock the secret characters

Here are three ways players can use to unlock the best secret characters in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator:

Unlocking secret characters with Robux

The easiest (and the most expensive) way to unlock characters in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator is by spending Robux. Unfortunately, it costs 49,999 Robux for just one secret character. On top of that, players have to find the Merchant, who shows up in one of twelve main towns once every 24 hours.

Unlock secret characters with crafting

Craft secret characters via crafting (Image via Roblox)

One of the optional game modes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator is raiding. By participating in raids, players are rewarded with raid shards. These raid shards can be used to craft secret characters.

Without spending Robux, players can hop into a raid once every 24 hours, but they can also purchase additional raid tickets. One ticket costs 99 Robux or three for 199 Robux.

Unlock secret characters through Stars

Opening Stars is by far the best option (Image via Roblox)

Defeating enemies rewards players with Yen, the Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator’s in-game currency. These can then be used to buy Stars, which hatch random characters between Common and Secret. This option gets expensive very fast, but since players can grind Yen or use Roblox codes until they’re blue in the face, it’s a fair tradeoff.

While it is random, you can redirect the odds in your favor if there’s a specific secret character you’re looking for. All 12 secret characters in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator are unlocked from purchasing Stars from specific Star Shops. For example, Dio is unlocked by buying a Star from the Star Shop in Crazy Town.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Here’s where you can find the rest:

Adult Gon : Star Shop in Chimera Jungle

: Star Shop in Chimera Jungle Aizen : Star Shop in Cursed High

: Star Shop in Cursed High Alice : Star Shop in Virtual Castle

: Star Shop in Virtual Castle Bertholdt : Star Shop in Walled City

: Star Shop in Walled City Buu : Star Shop in Super Island

: Star Shop in Super Island Dio : Star Shop in Crazy Town

: Star Shop in Crazy Town Doflamingo : Star Shop in Fruits Island

: Star Shop in Fruits Island Eto : Star Shop in Ghoul Town

: Star Shop in Ghoul Town Hawks : Star Shop in Hero University

: Star Shop in Hero University Nagato : Star Shop in Ninja Village

: Star Shop in Ninja Village Sukuna : Star Shop in 9 Crimes Island

: Star Shop in 9 Crimes Island Yoriichi: Star Shop in Slayer Army

Edited by R. Elahi