Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Anime Simulator is a training-style game that is inspired by various popular anime shows.

The goal for players in Roblox Anime Simulator is to train your body and mind to become the strongest fighter there is. There are weapons and powers to unlock that will help you defeat the game's enemies.

New players to the game may find themselves outmatched and overwhelmed by the experienced Roblox Anime Simulator veterans. With some promo codes, the beginners can get currency to purchase upgrades and more.

Codes for Roblox Anime Simulator (August 2021)

A thumbnail for Anime Fighting Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There are a ton of active codes for Roblox Anime Simulator as of August 2021. The majority of them provide players with Chikara Shards while a few gift players with Yen.

Chikara Shards: Redeem with code 300ksubstigretv

1,500 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code emperadorwapo

20,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code 2millionsingRoup!

75,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code 1billionvisits!

5,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code Emperadorstar

1,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code Frangonewcode

3,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code kelvin600k

Chikara Shards: Redeem with code Defildpromo

2,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code Mrrhino50k

2,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code medtw50k

5,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with codeelemperador100k !

! Chikara Shards: Redeem with code Bigboi100k

1,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code subtodefildplays

Chikara Shards: Redeem with code NNG

Chikara Shards: Redeem with code sub2hakimbo

2,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code defildstream

1,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code emperadorsubs

1,000 Yen: Redeem with code Defildyen

500 Yen: Redeem with code frango2yen

Chikara Shards: Redeem with code defild700k

Chikara Shards: Redeem with code Tigre200k

Chikara Shards: Redeem with code sub2emperadormaxi

1,000 Chikara Shards: Redeem with code n1colas2sub

Chikara Shards: Redeem with code tigretvsub

Chikara Shards: Redeem with code subfrango

Chikara Shards: Redeem with code L3NI

Chikara Shards: Redeem with code Sub2tanqr

500 Yen: Redeem with code sub2tplanetmilo

500 Yen: Redeem with code subtomrrhino

500 Yen: Redeem with code sub2razorfishgaming

500 Yen: Redeem with code subtokelvingts

To redeem these codes, login to Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. Look for the Twitter icon on the left side of your screen. Click on that to bring up a new window. Copy and paste the code into the text box, hit Enter, and the reward is yours.

