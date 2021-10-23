If you plan on having the best team in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator, then you cannot ignore having a Mythical Pity on your side, a high-level anime character. Ignoring a Mythical Pity altogether means missing out on doing tons of damage, thereby reducing your team’s effectiveness in battle.

Thankfully, there is a quick and easy way to unlock a Mythical Pity for your team. Here’s how to get Mythical Pity in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator.

Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator: Getting a Mythical Pity

Visit a Star Shop

Stars have varying rarities and varying drop chances (Image via Roblox)

The easiest way to obtain a Mythical Pity is via the Star Shop. Players can visit star shops in various towns (each with their price), buy Stars from the star shops, and hope they get one. Every Star has a chance of being a boring common or a rare Secret Pity.

Of course, this is all a game of chance, but Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator does throw you a bone every now and then. Open a Star, and you'll see a meter at the top fill up. At 4,000, you will get a guaranteed Mythical Pity.

That has its own issues considering it will take quite a bit of Yen and time to accomplish, but it can be done. Naturally, players will have to save Yen to make this work.

How to earn Yen fast

It's a grind for Yen, but it gets better over time (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator, earning money fast works for both high-level and low-level players. The difference is locations change, and the amount of Yen earned increases the higher you are in level. Over time you’ll start to earn Yen at a much faster rate.

The easiest way to earn Yen fast is to simply destroy enemies—especially in tougher towns. Low-level players will want to hang out in Crazy Town as bosses frequently roam in one part of the town and drop huge bounties of Yen. And while the players are at it, they can complete challenges to earn boosts to Yen and item drops from opening Stars.

Edited by R. Elahi