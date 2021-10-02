All Stands in Roblox Project Star

Roblox Project Star is an RPG experience inspired by the popular anime known as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

The game is fairly new, but has seen an influx of players. These players are the ones looking for different Stands in Roblox Project Star. Stands are a special type of ability.

To obtain a Stand, Roblox Project Star players need to locate a Stand Arrow. Stand Arrows can be found across the map every five minutes, with each drop being random.

Every Stand available in Roblox Project Star

A featured image for Project Star (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Cream: 3% chance to receive

3% chance to receive Death Thirteen: 5% chance to receive

5% chance to receive Emperor: 20% chance to receive

20% chance to receive Hermit Purple: 10% chance to receive

10% chance to receive Horus: 6% chance to receive

6% chance to receive Hierophant Green: 10% chance to receive

10% chance to receive Judgment: 15% chance to receive

15% chance to receive Magician’s Red: 5% chance to receive

5% chance to receive Prime Star Platinum The World: 0.25% chance to receive

0.25% chance to receive Silver Chariot: 10% chance to receive

10% chance to receive Star Platinum: 2.5% chance to receive

2.5% chance to receive Sun: 1% chance to receive

1% chance to receive The Fool: 7.5% chance to receive

7.5% chance to receive The World: 0.2% chance to receive

0.2% chance to receive Tower of Gray: 20% chance to receive

As you can see, some Stands are super rare in Roblox Project Star. Each one has its own ability to help you strengthen your character and progress further on your journey.

Roblox Project Star: How to get a Stand

A player in Cairo City (Image via Roblox Corporation)

All you have to do is move about Cairo City in Roblox Project Star to find a Stand Arrow. They rest on the floor of the city. Just approach one and interact with it to pick it up.

The rarer the Stand Arrow, the higher the chance you will have of receiving a rare Stand. Here are the different types of Stand Arrows in Roblox Project Star:

Also Read

Stand Arrow: 1x rarity increase

1x rarity increase Unusual Stand Arrow: 1.5x rarity increase

1.5x rarity increase Gleaming Stand Arrow: 2x rarity increase

2x rarity increase Cursed Stand Arrow: 100x rarity increase

The Cursed Stand Arrow cannot be found on the floor like the other three. You can only acquire it by using a D'arby Item Roll in DIO's Mansion. That costs 5,000 Roblox Project Star Cash or 50 Robux.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far