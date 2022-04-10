5 Roblox games that all new players should check out

Roblox is a gift that keeps on giving. It is a great platform for users to develop and share their own games. With the start of the new year, there were a slew of new Roblox games to find and play.

Here are some recommendations for the top Roblox games of 2022. Some of these games may have been released earlier but they still remain at the top of the list.

Top 5 Roblox games like Vibe Station and Adopt Me! that all players should try out

5) Vibe Station

FXdan @danthedev4



#Roblox if only i could use dev camera in vibe station while using roblox shaders grrrr if only i could use dev camera in vibe station while using roblox shaders grrrr#Roblox https://t.co/BAqlgOtJFR

When all someone wants to do is play Roblox, Vibe Station is the perfect custom game to try for some fun and relaxation. Vibe Station, as the name implies, allows players to gather together and chill, while enjoying nine different radio stations, three floors, amusing pros, and a slew of hidden surprises.

There are over 50 different seating animations to choose from, allowing players to completely relax with their pals, even if it's only electronically. Vibe Station is perfect for anyone who wants to virtually hang out with friends and maybe even have serious conversations while having a good time.

4) Anime Fighters Simulator

It may seem obvious given the game's name, but it's amazing how many anime are mentioned in some way within the Anime Fighting Simulator. One Piece, Jo Jo's Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Naruto, Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online, and even Fire Force are among the series that are represented.

Players can't discuss outstanding anime brawlers without mentioning Goku, the ultimate Super Saiyan. Although Saiyan's background grants them special talents, much of his strength derives from intense martial arts training.

3) Adopt Me!

If players have never had the opportunity to own a pet and they would like to have one to play with, Adopt Me! is the perfect Roblox custom game for them. Players can grow a pet of their choice and roleplay it here, as well as dress the pet, decorate the home, and even do all of this with friends.

This custom game is really popular and is constantly updated, so players can expect changes for holidays like Halloween. Furthermore, there are numerous pet competitions that players may enter via their official Twitter account.

2) Brookhaven Roleplay

LetsDoThisGaming @LetsDoThisGames

I love it! Nice game @wolfpaqgames #ROBLOX Have you played BrookHaven yet? It's a FREE to play RolePlay Game and you don't have to grind in the game to earn money to play. Finally! - youtu.be/LlswnTdWyKg I love it! Nice game @wolfpaqgames #BROOKHAVEN Have you played BrookHaven yet? It's a FREE to play RolePlay Game and you don't have to grind in the game to earn money to play. Finally! - youtu.be/LlswnTdWyKgI love it! Nice game @wolfpaqgames #BROOKHAVEN #ROBLOX https://t.co/TjFtAiu9mH

Playing free-world multiplayer games as though they were real life is a lot more fun. If players are looking for something similar in Roblox, they should try playing the Brookhaven Roleplay custom game.

In Brookhaven Roleplay, players can find everything they would find in real life. These include cities, buildings, automobiles, and numerous tools that will have them feel as if players are portraying their own lives in the bespoke game.

The gameplay is simple and straightforward, yet players can get a bunch of friends together and get everyone's favorite house, automobile, and explore the city as if they were there in reality.

1) Pet Simulator!

KreekCraft @KreekCraft How to be the best Pet Simulator X player in the world How to be the best Pet Simulator X player in the world https://t.co/xI8NJc1pzm

Pet Simulator! is similar to the Adopt Me! custom game mode in which players complete missions in order to earn coins that they may use to purchase a pet.

Players will be able to level up their pets and play this bespoke game with others, including their friends, after they get some. Of course, this makes it a lot more fun, but there is also a lot of rare and hidden stuff to locate in this unique game, making it much more enjoyable.

Despite the fact that this is a Roblox custom game mode, it is nevertheless a pretty realistic simulator in which players will learn what it takes to own a pet.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan