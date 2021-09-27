How to get the Pog Cat in Roblox Pet Simulator X

Roblox Pet Simulator X has many players scratching their heads as to how they could get their hands on the Pog Cat. It is one of four “Pog” variants, the others being Pog Dog, Pog Dragon, and Pog Immortuus.

Now that the secret is out, players within Roblox Pet Simulator X can get their own. However, there is a prerequisite. Before players can access the area for the Pog Egg, players will need to be ranked “Impossible” or higher.

Roblox Pet Simulator X: How to Collect the Pog Cat

The first move you need to make is heading over to Spawn Island. It is the area where many of the eggs are available for purchase. Once there, you’ll be facing the eggs. Turn around to face the buildings.

With the eggs to your back, turn to your left. (Image via Roblox)

On your left is a tall, blue building. Go to it and stand at the door. Open the chatbox and type “Knock Knock,” then tap the Enter key. When you hear a knocking sound, you’ll know you did it right. It’s here that if you aren’t ranked Impossible or higher, you won’t be allowed in.

After being teleported inside, you can now get your very own Pog Cat. Unfortunately, there is a catch: the Pog Egg is random and is not free. It costs 11 billion Fantasy Coins for one Pog Egg. The good news is that there is a 49% chance the egg hatches a Pog Cat.

If you’re having trouble hatching a Pog Cat, we suggest selling off Pog animals that you don’t want. They can be sold for a fair amount and players can quickly save up to purchase another Pog Egg.

Roblox Pet Simulator X: How to Get Impossible Rank

The Pog Cat in Roblox Pet Simulator X. (Image via Roblox)

For players who can’t pass through the door, you need the Impossible rank. It takes a bit of grinding. Find coins, gifts, crates, safes, chests, and vaults to destroy. Doing so will award experience points.

Roblox Pet Simulator X also awards experience buffs if players verify Twitter or have a VIP Gamepass. Each awards 50% and double XP, respectively. You will also need cash if you’re purchasing more than one egg. Use this code:

Morecoins4u

This is an easy code that provides x2 Triple Coins Boost to get you started in Roblox Pet Simulator X.

