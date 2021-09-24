×
Roblox Pet Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator matches both the clicks and pet collection styles of gameplay (Image via @17_Qv)
Shane Foley
ANALYST
Modified Sep 24, 2021 04:23 AM IST
New codes are here for the month of September that can give Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator players some great rewards.

Pet collection games have been a huge craze on Roblox for a while. Several other titles involve players gathering and raising pets (Zoo Tycoon, Kennel Tycoon, Adopt Me!, etc.). However, with the click aspect thrown in, Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator puts a new spin on the genre.

September codes for Roblox click game

September arrives with a decent amount of codes for Roblox Pet Click Simulator. Players will be pleased to know that they can use these codes to get loads of clicks and gems. The codes are as follows:

  • OpCode4: grants players 10,000 clicks and 100,000 gems
  • Update6: grants players 2,000 clicks and 1,000 gems
  • Update5: grants players 2,000 clicks and 1,000 gems
  • Update4: grants players 2,000 clicks and 1,000 gems
  • Update3: grants players 2,000 clicks and 1,000 gems
  • Update2: grants players 2,000 clicks and 1,000 gems
  • Update1: grants players 2,000 clicks and 1,000 gems

In addition to these new codes, there are several expired ones. They are as follows:

  • GETREADY
  • LIMITEDEGG6
  • NEWPETS
  • 6.5LIKES

How to input codes into Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator

Codes can be accesed through the Twitter button (Image via @17_Qv)
Entering the codes in Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator is yet another simple process. This game has a Twitter logo button that players need to click to input the codes.

The Twitter Icon can be found on the menu located on the left side of the screen. Just enter the codes and click “Redeem” to get the rewards.

What is Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator?

Many players compete for the leaderboard in Pet Clicks Simulator (Image via @17_Qv)
Developed by @17_Qv, Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator is a game where players try to outclick each other to reach the top of the leaderboard. They can also hatch eggs to receive a variety of pets. On top of that, players can even take their pets to different worlds.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
