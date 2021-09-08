Roblox Secret Traveling Merchant Codes in Pet Simulator X

Roblox Pet Simulator X is similar to Roblox Adopt Me, where players get eggs to hatch, collect pets, and play together.

A recent update for Roblox Pet Simulator X has introduced some fun changes. There is a Traveling Merchant who gives everyone a new way to obtain pets.

With the Traveling Merchant, Roblox Pet Simulator X players can purchase a variety of pets that he has for sale. This merchant comes and goes, as well, making him and his pets pretty rare.

What is the Traveling Merchant in Roblox Pet Simulator X?

The Traveling Merchant in Pet Simulator X. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Traveling Merchant arrives in Roblox Pet Simulator X on an undisclosed schedule. The merchant will show up on some days and stay vanished on others.

He will have three different high level pets available for players to purchase. This also includes Mythical rainbow pet variations. These pets cost a lot of Diamonds.

Players will also need a certain Respect Level to purchase some of the pets from the Traveling Merchant in Roblox Pet Simulator X. Their Respect Level can be raised by simply doing business with the merchant.

Current active codes in Roblox Pet Simulator X

A player and their pet in Pet Simulator X. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

A new code came with the update that included the Traveling Merchant. Others have remained active for a little while. The following codes give players great benefits in Roblox Pet Simulator X:

halfamillion : Redeem this code for 10,000 Diamonds

: Redeem this code for 10,000 Diamonds plaid1234: Redeem this code for a Triple Coin Boost

Redeem this code for a Triple Coin Boost Clouds: Redeem this code for 2 Triple Coin Boosts

Redeem this code for 2 Triple Coin Boosts Underworld: Redeem this code for 12,500 Diamonds

There are plenty of Diamonds available with these codes. This will help beginners and veterans alike when it comes to purchasing some of the most expensive pets the Traveling Merchant has for sale.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Pet Simulator X

The code redemption window in Pet Simulator X. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

To redeem codes in Roblox Pet Simulator X, players need to launch the game and hit the Pet button. This will open a window with a Star icon at the bottom that they can also click on.

Scroll down when that window opens to the bottom of the Exclusive Shop area. There is a Redeem button that can be clicked to open the text box. Copy and paste the Roblox Pet Simulator X code here, hit Redeem, and get the reward.

