Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator gives players a variety of super powers to train up and become a hero.

The goal of Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator is to train your character's mind, body, fists, and speed. There are a variety of skills to unlock, ranks to reach, and areas to explore as you show off your powers.

In Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator, players can redeem promotional codes for some added boosts. As of September 2021, there are a lot of active codes to help players reach the levels they wish to achieve.

Codes for Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator (September 2021)

An icon for Super Power Fighting Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

DRAGON: Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens OMNI: Redeem this code for a 30 Minute x2 Luck Boost

Redeem this code for a 30 Minute x2 Luck Boost ASTRO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens 100M: Redeem this code for a 180 Minute x2 Power Boost

Redeem this code for a 180 Minute x2 Power Boost 400KFAVORITES: Redeem this code for 4,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 4,000 Tokens space: Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens artifacts: Redeem this code for 50,000 Gems

Redeem this code for 50,000 Gems JustHamNoTurkey: Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens Pieover: Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens JakDNoob: Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens 100KLIKES: Redeem this code for 10,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 10,000 Tokens 1MMembers: Redeem this code for 10,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 10,000 Tokens VIPTOKENS: Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens REKTWAY: Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens Rainway: Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens xbutterflies: Redeem this code for 6,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 6,000 Tokens Sub2Cookie: Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens

Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens mehdiable: Redeem this code for 2,500 Tokens

How to redeem codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

The code redemption window in Super Power Fighting Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Redeeming codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator works in a very similar way to other Roblox games. Launch the game and look to the side of your screen.

There is a button with a three dot icon that you can click. Open it and a drop down menu will appear. In the drop down menu, you can click on the word 'Codes' to open a text box.

Also Read

Copy and paste whichever Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator code you would like to redeem. Hit the Redeem button at that point and the reward will be given to your character if the code is entered correctly.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar