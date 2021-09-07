Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator gives players a variety of super powers to train up and become a hero.
The goal of Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator is to train your character's mind, body, fists, and speed. There are a variety of skills to unlock, ranks to reach, and areas to explore as you show off your powers.
In Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator, players can redeem promotional codes for some added boosts. As of September 2021, there are a lot of active codes to help players reach the levels they wish to achieve.
Codes for Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator (September 2021)
Active Codes
- DRAGON: Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens
- OMNI: Redeem this code for a 30 Minute x2 Luck Boost
- ASTRO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens
- 100M: Redeem this code for a 180 Minute x2 Power Boost
- 400KFAVORITES: Redeem this code for 4,000 Tokens
- space: Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens
- artifacts: Redeem this code for 50,000 Gems
- JustHamNoTurkey: Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens
- Pieover: Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens
- JakDNoob: Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens
- 100KLIKES: Redeem this code for 10,000 Tokens
- 1MMembers: Redeem this code for 10,000 Tokens
- VIPTOKENS: Redeem this code for 5,000 Tokens
- REKTWAY: Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens
- Rainway: Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens
- xbutterflies: Redeem this code for 6,000 Tokens
- Sub2Cookie: Redeem this code for 3,000 Tokens
- mehdiable: Redeem this code for 2,500 Tokens
How to redeem codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator
Redeeming codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator works in a very similar way to other Roblox games. Launch the game and look to the side of your screen.
There is a button with a three dot icon that you can click. Open it and a drop down menu will appear. In the drop down menu, you can click on the word 'Codes' to open a text box.
Also Read
Copy and paste whichever Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator code you would like to redeem. Hit the Redeem button at that point and the reward will be given to your character if the code is entered correctly.