Curse Randomizer Codes (March 2024)

Curse Randomizer codes will help your avatar hang on to life a little while longer in this chaotic Roblox experience. These codes offer revives that help get your character back on their feet, allowing them to escape potential softlocks. If you want to spice the game up even more, certain codes apply curses to your avatar.

The application of curses in this game adds plenty of flavor, and codes play into that. They are completely free as well, making the additional effects and revives a fun bonus for everyone to enjoy. This article lists all codes for Curse Randomizer and gives you a tutorial on using them.

All Curse Randomizer codes (Active)

Active codes for Curse Randomizer (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the active codes for Curse Randomizer. Roblox codes are notorious for expiring unexpectedly, which makes it important to use them at the earliest opportunity. Upon becoming inactive, they render the freebies associated with them completely inaccessible.

List of active codes in Curse Randomizer Code Rewards 25K Two revives 1YEAR One revive SurpriseCurse Random curse ADPOCALYPSE Adpocalypse curse 1FREEREVIVE One revive GiveMeARandomCurse Random curse (once per server) RemoveARandomCurse Remove a random curse (once per server)

Inactive Curse Randomizer codes

It is no longer possible to use the following codes in Curse Randomizer. The silver lining is that they have already been replaced by the developers with new codes, the overall value of which is similar or better.

Since the overall reward value has remained the same or increased, new or returning players won’t have to worry about missed freebies at all.

List of inactive Curse Randomizer codes Code Rewards XMAS Two revives 8888LIKES Two revives HALLOWEEN Three revives Spooky Two revives 6500LIKES One revive 5000LIKES One revive 4000LIKES Two revives 2500LIKE One revive 1500LIKES Three revives 100LIKES Three revives IWASHERE Freebies

How to redeem active Curse Randomizer codes

How to redeem codes for Curse Randomizer (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s a brief guide on redeeming active codes for Curse Randomizer:

Launch Curse Randomizer through the Roblox Player app.

Once the game loads, click the Redeem option at the top of the screen.

Enter a working code in the text box and hit the OK button.

Repeat the previous step for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and Curse Randomizer is no exception. Its codes exclusively include uppercase letters, so consider keeping your caps lock active while typing them. Alternatively, we recommend pasting them directly from the table in the previous section for an easier redemption process.

Curse Randomizer codes and their importance

Codes for Curse Randomizer and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Curse Randomizer aim to improve the gameplay experience for every player. They do so by either adding and removing curses or through revives. These are useful to prevent the situation of a player character being locked permanently without any relief.

On the other hand, curse addition and removal can add another element of randomness to the game, making it a lot more fun for fans.

Curse Randomizer code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Curse Randomizer (Image via Roblox)

You will see a "Code Invalid" message in Curse Randomizer if you enter an inactive or incorrect code. The game is currently not known to have any server-related issues that may affect its code system. If you find such an issue while redeeming a code, you may be able to resolve it by restarting the game.

Where to find new Curse Randomizer codes

The developer of the game, Nevermoon, posts codes for Curse Randomizer on their official Twitter handle and the Nevermoon Studios Discord Server. Alternatively, feel free to rely on this page for easy access to codes with our active codes table.

FAQs on Curse Randomizer codes

What are the different rewards available through codes for Curse Randomizer?

You can receive revives, curse additions, and curse removals by redeeming codes in Curse Randomizer.

What is the maximum amount of revives obtainable through a single code in Curse Randomizer?

You can get up to two revives by redeeming the code 25K, which is the highest amount obtainable through codes.

Which code activates the Adpocalypse curse in Curse Randomizer?

The code ADPOCALYPSE activates the Adpocalypse curse in Curse Randomizer.

