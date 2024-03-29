Blades of Chance codes (March 2024)

Blades of Chance codes can be used to stock up on gems in this fantasy RPG Roblox experience. Offering gems, the codes can help you get early access to gear and useful items that can be instrumental in going through the game, which can prove useful to newcomers.

This Roblox experience is quite new, which is why codes for it are not as readily available. Undoubtedly, the developers will add to its code list over time. This article lists the active codes for Blades of Chance and gives a tutorial on using them.

All Blades of Chance codes (Active)

Active codes for Blades of Chance (Image via Roblox)

Currently, only a single active code is available for Blades of Chance. Redeeming it rewards you with 250 gems, which can be a good start a newcomer needs. We recommend using it quickly, as there’s no telling when it may expire.

List of active codes in Blades of Chance Code Rewards RELEASE 250 Gems

Inactive Blades of Chance codes

At the moment, there are no inactive codes for Blades of Chance. This will change in the future, as all Roblox codes eventually expire and become ineffective. When that happens, you can expect the developers to add new codes that act as replacements for the old ones.

How to redeem active Blades of Chance codes

How to redeem codes for Blades of Chaos (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

You can redeem active codes for Blades of Chance by following these steps:

Launch Blades of Chance through the Roblox Game client.

Click the Settings gear to access the in-game settings and code box.

to access the in-game settings and code box. Input an active code in the text box and press Submit to receive your freebies.

The Blades of Chance code is case-sensitive, which means that using lowercase letters during redemption will result in an error message. Consider keeping the caps lock active while using the code.

Blades of Chance codes and their importance

Codes for Blades of Chance and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Blades of Chance showcases immense potential with its code, particularly when it comes to the future of the code system. Currently, the active code for the RPG experience offers gems, but future codes can include a wealth of unique items and resources that can be helpful for all players.

Blades of Chance code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Blades of Chance (Image via Roblox)

Blades of Chance displays an error message if a code is entered incorrectly. As of now, there are no reports of the game facing server-related issues that directly impact the code system. Should you find such an issue, restarting the game may fix it.

Where to find new Blades of Chance codes

Codes for Blades of Chance can be found on the official Twitter handle, Discord server, and Doubloon Developers Roblox group. They will also be added to this page’s active codes table the moment they are released, so feel free to bookmark it.

FAQs on Blades of Chance codes

What are the rewards for redeeming codes in Blades of Chance?

Currently, the reward for redeeming the single active code for Blades of Chance is gems.

Why do Blades of Chance not have more codes?

Blades of Chance is a recent release with a single code that celebrates the event, which is why there aren’t more codes available for the game.

When will new codes be added to Blades of Chance?

New codes for Blades of Chance may be added with future game updates, holidays, and milestones.

