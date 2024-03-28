TDS: Legacy Codes (March 2024)

TDS: Legacy codes boast utility and aesthetics, presenting something to everyone in this tower defense Roblox experience. Offering coins, party crates, skins, and more, these codes can be a game-changer for every player, be it aesthetically or functionally. Best of all, they are completely free to use.

Note that specific codes need you to have access to particular units to work, which can limit their usefulness by a certain degree. In this article, you will find all active codes for TDS: Legacy, their requirements, and how to use them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in TDS: Legacy. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for TDS: Legacy are issued.

All TDS: Legacy codes (Active)

Active codes for TDS: Legacy (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes for TDS: Legacy. Use these to receive freebies like skins, crates, coins, and more. Note that they can expire without forewarning, necessitating usage at the earliest opportunity.

List of active codes in TDS: Legacy Code Rewards ICYFREEZE Icy Tea Freezer (requires the Freezer unit) DOUBLEBLOXIES Kasodus Cowboy (requires the Cowboy unit) COMMUNITYWASHERE Party crate WHATAPATCH 2,500 coins BIGGERISSMALLER 1,500 coins OOFB1RTHD4Y! Spring Time Commander skin (requires Commander unit) 5KMILESTONE Twitter Minigunner skin (requires Minigunner Tower unit)

Inactive TDS: Legacy codes

Here are the inactive codes for TDS: Legacy, which can no longer be used for freebies. The main reason behind their deactivation is the built-in expiry date, often left unspecified to the players. As a result, players usually run into issues where a code has expired before they can redeem it.

Even so, you needn’t worry about lost rewards. The developers regularly replace old codes with new ones that maintain a particular reward value. This keeps new and returning players from worrying about missing out on freebies.

List of inactive TDS: Legacy codes Code Rewards VALENTINESBROKE 1,500 coins ALMOST1M Freebies 100KVISITS Freebies

How to redeem active TDS: Legacy codes

How to redeem codes for TDS: Legacy (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how you can redeem active codes for TDS: Legacy:

Start TDS: Legacy on Roblox.

Click the shopping cart icon marked “Troops.”

Enter a working code in the text box and click the arrow to receive your freebies.

Do the same for all working codes.

TDS: Legacy codes are case-sensitive, which can result in errors during redemption. The best way to avoid such issues is to paste them directly from this list for faster and more accurate reward claims.

TDS: Legacy codes and their importance

Codes for TDS: Legacy and their importance (Image via Roblox)

TDS: Legacy offers coins, party crates, and skins for redeeming active codes. The codes for coins and party crates are completely unrestricted, making them universally accessible and useful to everyone. Those that do have a requirement are tower unit-specific skins, making them an aesthetic-only reward.

These freebies' impact on the game is undeniable, making them so sought-after.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

TDS: Legacy code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for TDS: Legacy (Image via Roblox)

TDS: Legacy shows an error message for mistyped or inactive codes. As of yet, players have not discovered any issues that prevent their code system from functioning as intended. Restarting the Roblox Game client may do the trick if you run into such an error.

Where to find new TDS: Legacy codes

More codes for TDS: Legacy can be found on the official TDS: Legacy Roblox Group, Discord server, and BelowNatural’s Twitter handle. Alternatively, feel free to bookmark this page for access to the latest additions to the game’s code list. Its active codes table will be updated the moment new ones are released.

FAQs on TDS: Legacy codes

How many coins can I receive through codes in TDS: Legacy?

You can receive up to 4,000 coins by redeeming codes in TDS: Legacy.

When will new codes be added to TDS: Legacy?

New codes for TDS: Legacy are added during major game milestones, updates, and holidays.

Which code can I use for a party crate in TDS: Legacy?

You can use the code COMMUNITYWASHERE to receive a free party crate in TDS: Legacy.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes