Dragon Ball Revenge codes (March 2024)

Dragon Ball Revenge codes will take you to the next level of power, offering plenty of freebies to help you become the strongest in the universe. With millions of stats and Zeni up for grabs, these codes can be a game-changer for any player, particularly those struggling with the game's early parts.

These codes can be used anytime without restrictions, giving them universal accessibility. In this article, you will find all active codes for Dragon Ball Revenge, along with a complete guide on its code redemption process.

All Dragon Ball Revenge codes (Active)

Active codes for Dragon Ball Revenge (Image via Roblox)

The following codes for Dragon Ball Revenge are confirmed to work. Use them to buff your stats and get plenty of Zeni to purchase in the in-game shop. Note that they tend to expire without any warning, so use them at the earliest opportunity you get.

List of active codes in Dragon Ball Revenge Code Rewards Zennik50 50k Zeni ImA_FR4N Seven Million Stats Visits7M One Zenkai Bloxyr One Million Stats Freeboost Five Zenkai and 45 Million Stats

Inactive Dragon Ball Revenge codes

Here are the codes that can no longer be used to receive freebies in Dragon Ball Revenge. They no longer work due to a built-in expiration date left unspecified to the player. This is why some codes seem to become inactive out of the blue.

If you’re worried about losing freebies, rest assured that they have been, or will be, replaced by new ones that offer similar or better rewards.

List of inactive Dragon Ball Revenge codes Code Rewards FreeZenkai Stats and Zeni DBZRevengeUPD Stats and Zeni RevengeUPD2022 Stats and Zeni 50m Stats and Zeni Visits3M Stats and Zeni SorryForBugs Stats and Zeni 50M Stats and Zeni 1M Stats and Zeni Revenge2022 Stats and Zeni DBZRevenge Stats and Zeni Omnigogito Stats and Zeni RoDro_Fs Stats and Zeni IncE_Fs Stats and Zeni RainBowgotenksYT Stats and Zeni Visits2M 2,000,000 Stats and 10,000 Zeni DanieltGT 1.4M Form Metalizer 1.4M Form HappyNewYear2022 500,000 Stats, 10,000 Zeni UPDJune2022 Stats and Zeni

How to redeem active Dragon Ball Revenge codes

How to redeem codes for Dragon Ball Revenge (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes for Dragon Ball Revenge:

Start Dragon Ball Revenge using the Roblox Player app.

Click the Menu button at the bottom left and choose the Codes option.

Enter a working code in the text box and click the arrow icon to redeem your freebies.

Repeat for all working codes.

Dragon Ball Revenge codes are case-sensitive. Combined with their lengthy nature and incorporation of alphanumeric characters, using the copy-paste method may be the more desirable option. It is the most accurate way to redeem codes without errors while being fast to boot.

Dragon Ball Revenge codes and their importance

Codes for Dragon Ball Revenge and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Dragon Ball Revenge can be used to receive stats and Zeni. Stats directly strengthen the player’s avatar by a factor of millions after every code is used. This gives them a competitive edge over their opponents, making them highly valuable.

Similarly, players can use millions of Zeni obtained using codes to purchase various items early.

Dragon Ball Revenge code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Dragon Ball Revenge (Image via Roblox)

Dragon Ball Revenge shows an “Invalid code” error when a code is entered incorrectly, or an inactive one is used. As of now, the game has no server-related issues that cause the code system to behave unexpectedly. Should you find such an issue while accessing the code system, restart the game client to resolve it.

Where to find new Dragon Ball Revenge codes

New codes for Dragon Ball Revenge can be found on AbstroGames’ official Twitter handle and Discord server. We will also update our active codes table for the game, so feel free to bookmark this page for easy access.

FAQs on Dragon Ball Revenge codes

What rewards can I receive for using codes in Dragon Ball Revenge?

Using codes in Dragon Ball Revenge, you can gain millions of stat increases and Zeni.

Which code offers the highest stat increases in Dragon Ball Revenge?

The code Freeboost offers 45 million stats when redeemed, making it the highest stat increase in Dragon Ball Revenge.

When are new codes added to Dragon Ball Revenge?

New codes for Dragon Ball Revenge are added during major updates and events.

