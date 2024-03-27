Naruto War Tycoon Codes (March 2024)

Naruto War Tycoon codes will not only help you transform your ninja village into a formidable polis but also provide you with free Ninjas. In a city-building game that revolves around defeating hordes of enemy ninjas, the free rewards obtained from the codes will catapult you to instant luxury within a few minutes of gameplay. The game runs on Coins, Chi, and Gems, which can be redeemed via the active codes featured below.

This article covers all the codes, expired ones, the redemption process, and more.

All Naruto War Tycoon codes (Active)

Use the free Coins and Chi to unlock vital buildings like the Ninja School, Hokage Mansion, and more. Additionally, you can eventually unlock new Ninjas and increase your army's overall strength.

List of Active Naruto War Tycoon Codes Code Rewards NINJAFIGHT Mandara (Rikudousennin) (Latest) ANIMENINJA 50K Money, 50k Chi, and 2K Diamonds (Latest)

Inactive Naruto War Tycoon codes

Several old resource codes in Naruto War Tycoon have expired over time. New codes will be issued during milestones, pass debuts, and updates.

List of Inactive Naruto War Tycoon Codes Code Rewards SHINDO15 Free Rewards SHINDO14 Free Rewards SHINDO13 Free Rewards SHINDO12 Free Rewards SHINDO11 Free Rewards SHINDO10 Free Rewards ANNUAL Ninja Zakashi SHINDO7 Coins SHINDO8 2x Money Boost SHINDO9 2,000 Diamonds

How to redeem Naruto War Tycoon codes

Listed below are the simple steps outlined below to redeem the codes in Naruto War Tycoon:

After spawning on the server, hit the settings icon on the top-right side of the screen. The settings interface featuring the code box will pop up.

Copy any code and paste it in the "Enter CODE" text box.

Hit the blue "ENTER" button to redeem the code in Naruto War Tycoon.

Naruto War Tycoon codes and their importance

You can unlock your Ninja count with the free resources you obtain from the codes. The following are all the Ninja types, along with their upgrade costs:

Super Ninja - 1500 Money, 1000 Chi

1500 Money, 1000 Chi Ninja - 50 Money

50 Money Bijuu - 500 Money and 500 Chi

500 Money and 500 Chi Fly Ninja - 2.5k Money and 1.5k Chi

Use coins to slowly build your ninja city, Ninja Birth Points, upgrading Money workers, Chakra Workers, and more.

Naruto War Tycoon code troubleshooting

If you redeem an invalid code, then "the code is invalid" error message will appear below the code box. Avoid extra space near the code and typos by double-checking them before hitting the "Enter" button.

Where to find new Naruto War Tycoon codes

Follow the game's official Twitter handle or join the Discord channel to learn about new codes, in-game news, and update-related content. An easier option is that you can also monitor our table for the latest codes in Naruto War Tycoon.

FAQs on Naruto War Tycoon

What are the latest codes in Naruto War Tycoon?

NINJAFIGHT and ANIMENINJA are two of the latest codes in Naruto War Tycoon.

When will the codes expire in Naruto War Tycoon?

The codes in Naruto War Tycoon do not have any expiration dates, so you can expect them to go inactive at any time.

What codes offer free Ninjas in Naruto War Tycoon?

Only the NINJAFIGHT code offers a free Ninja in Naruto War Tycoon.

