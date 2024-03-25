Balthazar Codes (March 2024)

Balthazar codes can make a huge difference between victory over your opponents or defeat. Using them can help you stock up on in-game currencies, which can be used in the in-game shop to purchase better gear. The in-game currency can also be used to earn a new ability, which can help turn the tides in battle.

That said, this article lists all active codes for Balthazar and includes a guide on how to use them.

All Balthazar codes (Active)

Active codes for Balthazar (Image via Roblox)

As of now, there are only two active codes for Balthazar, although the list should expand in the future, considering its pre-alpha development status. That said, every Roblox code comes with an unspecified expiration date, which is why you should redeem them as soon as possible. Note that rewards tied to Roblox codes are lost upon expiration.

Here are the active codes:

List of active codes in Balthazar Code Rewards FixPing $1,000 pre-alpha A$100 and $1,000

Inactive Balthazar codes

At the moment, there are no inactive codes for Balthazar. That said, the developers may replace inactive codes with new ones that offer similar rewards. This prevents new and returning players from losing freebies to premature code expiration.

How to redeem active Balthazar codes

How to redeem codes for Balthazar (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Balthazar codes can be redeemed from the game’s title screen. Here are the steps to redeem them:

Start Balthazar using the Roblox Game client.

Enter a valid code in the text box to the left of the title screen.

Press Enter to claim your rewards.

Repeat for all working codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which is why we recommend paying special attention to the use of uppercase and lowercase characters in Balthazar. Deviating from the specified letter case will result in errors, which is why you should consider pasting them from this list.

Not only does it prevent any undue errors, but it is also a faster way to redeem codes.

Balthazar codes and their importance

Codes for Balthazar and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Balthazar can be used to obtain in-game cash and stock up, allowing players to unlock new gear. Note that cash can be difficult to grind for newer players.

With a stronger weapon and more cash in hand, you can get accustomed to the flow of combat in this game at a faster pace.

Balthazar code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Balthazar (Image via Roblox)

An error message appears when entering a code incorrectly in Balthazar. Currently, there are no server-related issues that prevent the code system from functioning normally. Should you find such an error while redeeming codes, rebooting the Roblox Game client may fix it.

Where to find new Balthazar codes

New codes for Balthazar can be found on the official Team Quasar Roblox Group and Balthazar Discord server. You can also rely on this page’s active codes list. We will continue to update it as new ones are released, so feel free to bookmark it.

FAQs on Balthazar codes

What rewards do the codes for Balthazar offer?

You can receive in-game cash by redeeming codes in Balthazar.

How much cash can I receive by redeeming codes in Balthazar?

By redeeming codes in Balthazar, you can receive up to $2,000 and A$100.

When are new codes added to Balthazar?

It is currently unclear when new codes will be added to Balthazar since it is in its pre-alpha development phase.

