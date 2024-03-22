The House TD Codes (March 2024)

The House TD codes can be used to obtain in-game items for free. In this title, players defend their towers from oncoming threats ranging from zombies to creatures straight out of nightmares. Fortunately, Robloxians can use codes offered by the game developers to get coveted assets like soul gems, hero urns, and much more at no cost.

Continue reading to find the latest codes in The House TD and instructions on how to redeem them with ease.

All The House TD Codes (Active)

Here is a list of active codes for The House TD. You should use them quickly before they expire and claim your rewards.

List of The House TD Active Codes Chapter2 Redeem code for 100 Soul Gems (New) H75k Redeem for 10 Voodoo Coins HappyChristmas Redeem for 350 Snow Gems House50k Redeem for 10 Voodoo Coins Happy40k Redeem code for 200 Soul Gems Souls30k Redeem code for 200 Soul Gems Thanks20k Redeem code for 200 Soul Gems Goatmelon Redeem code for the Melon Master

Inactive The House TD Codes

Below is the only inactive code for The House TD. If Robloxians try to redeem it, an error message will be displayed on their screen. If any of the currently active codes are rendered inactive at a ater date, they will be added to this list.

List of Inactive The House TD Codes Boom10k Redeem code for 200 Soul Gems House3k Redeem for 100 Soul Gems

How to redeem The House TD Codes

Follow these steps to redeem codes in The House TD:

Launch The House TD and ensure you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, press the Codes button on the bottom left side of your screen.

Copy and paste a working code from the active list into the Enter Codes Here text box.

Activate the code by pressing the Enter button on your keyboard and enjoy your free reward.

What are The House TD Codes and their importance?

Codes for The House TD can be redeemed for free soul gems, hero urns, and much more, which are essential for advancing in the game and becoming the strongest Robloxian on its server. Soul gems are a type of in-game currency that can be used to purchase boosts that help you get stronger even more quickly.

The House TD Code troubleshooting [How to fix]

There are no reported issues with The House TD's servers that could impact the code redemption process. However, should you submit an incorrect or expired code, an error message that reads, "Invalid Code" will appear. To prevent this, verify each code before clicking the Redeem button.

Alternatively, codes can be copied and pasted directly into the appropriate text field to minimize mistakes.

Where to find the latest The House TD Codes

To get the latest codes for The House TD, follow the game on social media platforms such as X and Discord, join its official Roblox group, subscribe to its YouTube channel, and bookmark this page.

FAQs on The House TD Codes

What is the latest code for The House TD?

Chapter2 is the latest active Roblox code in The House TD. Players can redeem it for 100 free soul gems.

Are codes for The House TD useful?

Redeeming codes in The House TD allows you to get soul gems, hero urns, and much more without having to grind or spend Robux.

When do fresh codes for The House TD get released?

New codes for The House TD are often released during major holidays and when certain milestones are achieved.

